"Why does Blueface not care about his child?" — Internet reacts to Chrisean Rock seen with her 2-year-old son inside an alleged marijuana dispensary

A video of Chrisean Rock with her son inside an alleged marijuana dispensary recently went viral on X, resulting in the rapper garnering backlash for seemingly allowing her toddler child around weed and smoke. The clip, posted via the X account @onlydubsx, received over 697K views and 3K likes at the time of writing this article.

The video, filmed by Chrisean Rock, showed her son (whom she shares with rapper Blueface) who is almost two, sitting in a stroller while holding a feeding bottle in the middle of a supposed marijuana dispensary. Rock panned the clip to show multiple people as she walked around the shop. However, it is unclear what she was saying in the same as the audio has been replaced with a song.

The video of Chrisean Rock with her son in an alleged dispensary was met with mixed reactions from netizens on X. One user wondered why Blueface did not care about his son to ensure he was not put in unsafe situations, writing:

"Why does Blueface not care about his child?"

Several netizens criticized Chrisean Rock for bringing her baby to the alleged dispensary, claiming that she needed to be investigated by the Child Protective Services (CPS). Others added that she needed to take parenting more seriously and distance herself from social media to focus on herself and her child.

"They need to call CPS on her like they did ms sherley," one person tweeted.

"She doing everything BUT parenting,that baby deserve better fr.......some of y’all treat motherhood like a hood activity and it shows," another person added.

"CPS should be dismantled for going two years now without stepping in," someone else commented.

"She just need to stop posting and focus on herself for a couple year and get the right influence," another user said.

However, some seemed unconcerned about the baby being in an alleged dispensary, claiming that similar situations were common and that the baby seemed fine.

"I don’t do it but it’s millions of parents who do unfortunately So I can’t judge just her fr," one person posted.

"Ppl do that everyday I seen a normal woman child carrying a daiquiri for her," another person added.

"We from the hood. The baby is O K," someone else commented.

"So what !he good !she wit him !at the end of the day they have to eat !she has to provide for the lil man she’s doing great," another user wrote.

Chrisean Rock claimed she made Blueface relevant

The recent war of words between exes Chrisean Rock and Blueface resulted in the former claiming the latter was a "flop" before they met. The pair, who dated on and off for five years and welcomed their son, Chrisean Jesus Porter, in 2023, have been going back-and-forth for the past few weeks.

According to HotNewHipHop, this back-and-forth began after Rock revealed that she wanted to reconcile with Blueface after he was released from prison. For the uninitiated, Blueface is currently serving his sentence for a probation violation involving a 2021 assault case.

In videos posted to social media in early June, Chrisean Rock stated that she looked forward to reuniting with Blueface, saying:

“I’m coming back home, me and the baby. I miss you. Just waiting on your call, I love you. And I’m sorry for everything and I’m going to make up for everything, I promise...I’m gonna work it out with my family, okay! Through all the bulls**t. F**k everybody else for real, cause everybody just everybody."

However, Blueface did not seem keen about the idea. In a recorded phone call from prison, the rapper stated that he was unwilling to reconcile with Chrisean Rock. Furthermore, he added that he let Rock and their child stay at his home because he thought she was homeless and wanted the best for his son.

Following this, Chrisean Rock hit back at Blueface in another social media video, accusing the rapper of trying to "tear down" his son. In another Instagram Live session in late June, she defended herself after netizens called her out for staying at Blueface's house, claiming that she paid the bills.

Additionally, Chrisean Rock alleged that she helped put her former boyfriend on the radar, saying:

“I’m the reason Blue’s at where he’s at now. He was a flop. Y’all need to stop playing with me. Yeah, he was who he was… but everybody had the same opportunity I had when I came around him and they ain’t did nothing. I put him back on the map—what did anybody else do?”

This is not the first time Chrisean Rock has garnered backlash for her parenting skills. In June 2025, she was criticized for allegedly forgetting her baby in a car while preparing for Streamer Prom (held on June 18). However, Rock denied the accusation during a subsequent social media video, claiming that her people were watching the child outside the car at all times.

