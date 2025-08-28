How did Taylor Lautner react to Taylor Swift's engagement to Travis Kelce? Perez Hilton calls it "too cute!"

Podcaster and media personality Perez Hilton has weighed in on actor Taylor Lautner’s reaction to his ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift’s engagement to NFL star Travis Kelce. In an article on his website dated August 27, 2025, Hilton highlighted how Lautner responded warmly to the news, winning praise from Swift’s loyal fanbase.&quot;Swifties’ favorite Taylor Swift ex is sharing his love for her engagement!&quot; Hilton wrote.In his article, Hilton detailed how, following Swift and Kelce’s joint announcement on Instagram, the NFL joined in the celebrations by sharing a collage of the couple’s engagement photos along with a throwback from the 2023 Super Bowl. The image was captioned with Swift’s own words from that day of victory:&quot;I cannot believe this is really happening.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostPerez Hilton then pointed out how Taylor Lautner engaged with the post in an especially heartwarming way. He not only acknowledged the moment but also actively showed his support by using Instagram’s latest feature.&quot;Too cute! And what makes it more adorable is Mr. Lautner himself utilized IG’s new ‘repost’ feature to repost it on his own feed, showing his support for Tayvis. So, so sweet,&quot; Hilton said.The podcaster also emphasized that Lautner, who had dated Swift briefly in 2009 after the two met on the set of Valentine’s Day, harbored “nothing but love for his ex’s exciting announcement!”More about Taylor Swift and Taylor Lautner’s friendshipTaylor Swift, Joey King, and Taylor Lautner (Image via Getty)Though Taylor Swift and Taylor Lautner ended their romance more than a decade ago, the two rekindled a warm friendship in recent years.According to a People Magazine report dated August 27, 2025, Taylor Lautner often spoke openly about how he and Taylor Swift managed to move past their breakup.Reflecting on their bond, Lautner explained during the December 13, 2023, episode of Alex Cooper’s Call Her Daddy podcast that mutual admiration was at the heart of their reconciliation. He explained that when one respected &quot;somebody for who they are&quot;, in their &quot;soul,&quot; it allowed them to &quot;move on, forgive and continue that love in a different way.&quot;Taylor Lautner also joined Swift onstage during her Eras Tour concert in Kansas City in July 2023. The occasion marked the premiere of the music video for her track I Can See You, in which Lautner co-starred.Introducing him to the crowd, Swift had said:&quot;He was a very positive force in my life when I was making the Speak Now album, and I want to say he did every single stunt that you saw in that music video.&quot;She also noted how close she was to both Taylor Lautner and his wife, Taylor Dome, joking that their bond was even stronger since both Lautner and his wife shared her first name.As per People Magazine, Taylor Lautner embraced his unique role in Swift's life. At People Magazine's exclusive coverage of The Lemons Foundation’s first charity gala in November 2023, Lautner reflected on being called Swift’s “best ex.” He said it felt like “a nice compliment,” and he was happy to accept it.&quot;She let me know that I’m the only ex without a diss track now… that sounds like a nice thing. I’ll take it and run. No complaints here,&quot; Lautner said.Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s relationship at a glanceTaylor Swift and Travis Kelce (Image via Getty)Taylor Swift and NFL star Travis Kelce started dating in 2023, and their romance began because of a friendship bracelet.In July 2023, Kelce attended Swift’s Eras Tour concert at Arrowhead Stadium, home of the Kansas City Chiefs. After the show, he admitted on his New Heights podcast that he had hoped to meet the singer and give her a bracelet with his phone number on it. However, he failed.Explaining his disappointment, Travis Kelce joked:&quot;She doesn’t meet anybody, or at least she didn’t want to meet me, so I took it personally.&quot;By September of that year, Travis Kelce hinted that his persistence had paid off. Swift soon made her first high-profile appearance at Arrowhead during a Chiefs-Bears matchup, where she cheered alongside Kelce’s mother, Donna Kelce.In October 2023, the pair confirmed their romance when they were spotted holding hands at a Saturday Night Live afterparty. Throughout 2024, Swift made multiple appearances at Kelce’s games, while Travis Kelce supported Swift during the Eras Tour. At one show, he even joined her onstage before her performance of I Can Do It With a Broken Heart, appearing alongside her two backup dancers during a quick costume change.Following her first London Eras Tour show at Wembley Stadium on June 21, 2024, Swift went Instagram official with Travis Kelce. She shared a selfie of the two of them backstage with Prince William and his children.She later made her red carpet debut with the NFL star at Travis Kelce's Tight End University three-day camp in Nashville in June 2025.Finally, on August 26, 2025, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce delighted fans with the news of their engagement. In a joint Instagram post, they shared a carousel of photos captioned:&quot;Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.&quot;As per Variety, Taylor Lautner is currently developing a series titled Taylor Lautner: Werewolf Hunter, which is in the works at Amazon MGM Studios.Following her record-breaking Eras Tour, Taylor Swift is set to release her next album, The Life of a Showgirl, on October 3, 2025. Meanwhile, Travis Kelce continues to focus on the NFL’s 2025 season.