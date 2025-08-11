“It don’t even kill nobody”: Brilliant Idiots say Lyme disease was “made by the government,” dismiss it after Justin Timberlake’s diagnosis

Brilliant Idiots podcast hosts Charlamagne tha God and Andrew Schulz weighed in on Justin Timberlake’s revelation that he has been battling Lyme disease. The discussion took place during the August 9, 2025, episode of their show, where Charlamagne expressed disbelief at the severity of Timberlake’s diagnosis.

"They put out something as weak as Lyme disease…It don’t even kill nobody…I looked it up when Justin Timberlake said this s*it. The fatality rate is so rare. Like very very very very rare. The most you get is a rash and some joint pain," he said.

According to the Mayo Clinic, Lyme disease is caused by the Borrelia bacteria and transmitted via infected tick bites.

During the discussion, Charlamagne clarified that he did not doubt Timberlake’s announcement. However, he pointed out that the singer's revelation came just after "him getting a lot of backlash" for lackluster performances in his concert.

"This comes after him getting a lot of backlash for how bad he’s been performing on these shows...that’s the context of this. So, he’s been performing bad on these shows. I’ve been seeing some of the videos go viral," he explained.

Schulz shared his own perspective, introducing a popular conspiracy theory about Lyme disease. He suggested it may have been artificially created and “accidentally got leaked out into the general population.”

Chris Morrow, a producer on the show who has Lyme disease himself, expanded on Schulz’s theory. He claimed the illness was named after Lyme, Connecticut, which is near a government research facility.

According to him, this facility had allegedly experimented with diseases for potential use as bioweapons. The theory suggests that Lyme disease may have accidentally spread into the local population before spreading further.

Charlamagne eventually circled back to Timberlake’s statement, arguing that the singer’s announcement sounded overly dramatic for the condition.

"Timberlake wrote a letter that sound like he’s dying of cancer…Like, did it demand all of that just because you got some backlash from your tour?" he noted.

Justin Timberlake reveals his Lyme disease diagnosis after wrapping up two-year world tour

Justin Timberlake revealed on July 31, 2025, that he was battling Lyme disease. The announcement came just days after the singer completed his two-year Forget Tomorrow World Tour, an international run supporting his 2024 album Everything I Thought It Was.

In an emotional Instagram post, Timberlake shared that he had received the diagnosis while still on tour. He described the illness as a private battle he had kept hidden until now.

"I’ve been battling some health issues, and was diagnosed with Lyme disease , which I don’t say so you feel bad for me but to shed some light on what I’ve been up against behind the scenes. If you’ve experienced this disease or know someone who has, then you’re aware: living with this can be relentlessly debilitating, both mentally and physically," he wrote.

Justin Timberlake reveals he has Lyme's disease (Image via Instagram/@justintimberlake)

The 44-year-old also explained how his diagnosis brought clarity after months of unexplained pain and fatigue.

"When I first got the diagnosis, I was shocked for sure. But, at least I could understand why I would be onstage and in a massive amount of nerve pain, or just feeling crazy fatigue or sickness. I was faced with a personal decision," he added.

Addressing speculation about his recent performances, Timberlake admitted he had considered canceling shows but ultimately chose to continue.

"I decided the joy that performing brings me far outweighs the fleeting stress my body was feeling. I’m so glad I kept going," Timberlake wrote.

He reflected that the tour tested his mental resilience and deepened his bond with fans. While initially reluctant to speak out, his decision to go public was to promote understanding of the disease itself. He did not share further details about his other symptoms or treatments.

As per People Magazine, a source revealed that Timberlake's wife, Jessica Biel, had been “incredibly supportive” throughout his health struggles. Biel reportedly sensed “something was off” and encouraged him to get checked.

The insider added that at first, Justin Timberlake thought his fatigue and pain were simply part of aging and being back on the road. However, his worsening symptoms pushed him to seek medical aid.

Despite his illness, the singer's tour was a commercial success. According to Billboard, the Forget Tomorrow World Tour ranked 10th on its midyear Boxscore report, grossing $73.2 million from 41 shows as of late May.

Timberlake now joins fellow musicians Avril Lavigne, Justin Bieber, and Shania Twain in speaking openly about their experiences with Lyme disease.

Justin Timberlake is currently focusing on his health and family after wrapping up his Forget Tomorrow world tour. Everything I Thought It Was, his sixth studio album, was released through RCA Records on March 15, 2024.

