"It's a double entendre"— Katt Williams says Kendrick Lamar isn't someone to "tussle with" as he weighs in on K Dot's epic Drake beef

American comedian and actor Katt Williams shared his thoughts on the feud between rappers Kendrick Lamar and Drake during a recent appearance on the 7 PM in Brooklyn podcast. During the July 11, 2025, episode, Williams responded to Carmelo Anthony's remark that Lamar's approach to the Drake beef reflected an "inner hater."

Ad

In response, Williams clarified that Lamar’s tone was “not really hate.”

"He was very specific, so that you understand that this is not hatred. It’s a double entendre he’s giving you. He’s saying, I don’t hate you. I just hate all of the choices that you make," Williams explained.

Ad

Trending

For context, the high-profile feud between Kendrick Lamar and Drake escalated throughout 2024, culminating in a barrage of diss tracks, accusations, and even legal threats.

One of the most explosive moments came with Lamar’s May 4, 2024, release of Not Like Us, in which he accused Drake of grooming underage girls, labeling him and his circle as "certified p*dophiles." The track dominated music charts and swept five awards at the 2025 Grammy Awards, including Record of the Year and Song of the Year.

Ad

Referencing the feud, Katt Williams acknowledged that while he admired both K Dot and Drizzy, he could also see the mismatch in lyrical warfare. He stated that he had previously supported Drake but felt the rapper’s feud with Lamar was an unwinnable fight.

"I’m in the position where I’m a fan of both artists… (but) I would tell anybody that he’s going to fight a bear… You can’t beat the bear… You see? So, uh yeah, Kendrick is not who you wanted to tussle with. It didn’t matter who you were," he added.

Ad

Williams further noted that in the escalating feud, Drake didn’t receive any "exemption" because of his status. Instead, he was "brought under more scrutiny" after Lamar called him a p*dophile in Not Like Us.

Katt Williams weighs in on Kendrick Lamar’s shows in Drake’s hometown and compares himself to K Dot

Katt Williams (Image via Getty Images)

During the aforementioned episode of the 7 PM in Brooklyn podcast, Katt Williams weighed in on a viral moment from the ongoing rap feud between Kendrick Lamar and Drake. It was K Dot’s performance of Not Like Us in Drizzy’s hometown.

Ad

On Thursday night, June 12, 2025, Kendrick Lamar, during the Grand National Tour, had two back-to-back shows in Drake’s hometown of Toronto. During the show, the rapper performed Not Like Us, and the crowd rapped along with him and even asked for an encore (as per Billboard).

As podcast co-host The Kid Mero brought up this topic, he reflected on the intensity of the moment and said that Lamar had "destroyed" Drizzy with the performance.

Ad

Carmelo Anthony chimed in and noted how surreal it was that Kendrick Lamar could get the crowd in Drizzy's hometown to chant a track accusing Drake of being a "pd*ophile."

Anthony then drew a parallel between Kendrick Lamar and Katt Williams. According to him, fans of Lamar were often fans of Williams as well, because both artists occupied "the same space within culture."

This led Katt Williams to reflect on why he saw himself as a kindred spirit to Lamar. Williams explained that both he and Lamar operated from a place of principle and that they’re not the kind of people others should start feuds with.

Ad

"That’s why I said I’m not somebody you want to have beef with. It’s bad optics. I’m on the righteous side, and if I make a mistake, work with me. But other than that, you have no reason to be," he said.

He continued by acknowledging the significance of Lamar’s Toronto performance—not just for its shock value, but for what it revealed about the rapper's status. Williams emphasized that it wasn’t about Drake doing a concert in Los Angeles or the Bay Area. It was about Lamar taking his message directly into enemy territory and standing by it unapologetically.

Ad

"Just understand what Kendrick has to be to even be doing the show there. We're not talking about Drake doing his show in LA. We are not talking about him in the Bay. We're not talking about that. But we are talking about Kendrick going there and doing the body of work," Williams remarked.

Ad

Williams explained that Kendrick Lamar's ability to carry out such a statement performance meant understanding what it means to “stand on them ten.” K Dot, according to Williams, demonstrated what it looked like to handle “business” by showing consistency in message, no matter the location or audience.

Katt Williams then pointed out that this level of integrity mirrored his own approach to public life and comedy.

"And that’s what’s so critical about me, trying to make sure that I say it as viciously as I mean to say it, to say it as accurately as I can say it. This is part of keeping that energy, so you’ve got to respect it," he added.

Ad

Kendrick Lamar is on his Grand National Tour with SZA, and currently he’s touring in Europe. While Drake, along with PartyNextDoor, is currently on their Some Special Shows 4 tour, which began in July 2025.

Katt Williams, on the other hand, is on his Heaven on Earth comedy tour. He also recently featured in a film, One of Them Days, released on January 17, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shayari Roy Shayari Roy is a Podcasts and Trending News writer at Sportskeeda. With a master's degree in English Literature, her passion for storytelling began early, leading her to an internship with The Telegraph during her school years. With over five years of experience, she has honed her skills as a content writer at WSE Infratech and as a UGC content creator.



Shayari's professional highlights include interviewing actor Rahul Bose and mountaineer Purna Malavath. She is particularly drawn to celebrity trends because they offer a deeper understanding of public figures. She relies on thorough research and detailed analysis to provide insightful coverage.



Shayari admires Taylor Swift for her dedication to her craft and ability to rise above criticism. When she's not tracking the latest in celebrity trends, she enjoys painting and immersing herself in manga. If given a chance, she'd love to be part of the Harry Potter franchise. Know More