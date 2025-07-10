"IT WAS ALL A SETUP" — Andrew Tate accuser was allegedly paid $100k by "USA-funded NGO" before filing police report, claims podcaster

Internet personality Andrew Tate recently weighed in on the criminal charges he faced in Romania, alleging that the entire case against him was orchestrated. On July 9, 2025, Tate shared a video on his X, formerly Twitter, handle where he accused a USA-funded NGO of paying his accuser $100k prior to her filing a police report.

Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan were first detained back in December 2022 in a suburb of Bucharest, Romania, as part of an investigation into serious accusations against them, including human trafficking and rape. The arrest followed claims made by a young woman who alleged that she was held captive inside the brothers' home, as per Euro News.

In his recent X post, Andrew Tate referenced the woman whose report prompted his initial arrest.

"The girl who initially accused my brother and I of human trafficking three and a half years ago has just admitted… that she was paid in advance before she made the police report, a $100,000 to make the report and the money came from a USA-funded NGO designed to 'combat human trafficking,'" he said.

Andrew Tate then questioned the NGO's motives, implying that pre-paying someone before they filed a police report was suspicious and pointed toward a targeted effort to entrap him and his brother.

"Why would you pay somebody before they make a police report a $100,ooo to combat human trafficking, unless you're actually trying to set us up?" he asked.

Tate further alleged that once the accuser received the funds, she was flown to Romania, where she filed the report against him. After that, within three days of filing the complaint, she was reportedly sent to the south of France. During this period, Tate claimed that all her travel and accommodation costs were covered in full by the same NGO that had given her the initial $100,000.

At the end of the video, Andrew Tate also added that he had all the necessary "paperwork" required to prove his claims.

What charges did Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate face in Romania?

Andrew and Tristan Tate (Image via Getty)

Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan faced a series of serious criminal charges in Romania. These charges were rooted in allegations of human trafficking, rape, and the formation of an organized crime group.

This all began in December 2022 when Romanian authorities arrested Andrew and Triustan at a property in Bucharest. They were held in custody until March 2023, after which they were released under house arrest.

In June 2023, prosecutors formally indicted Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate, along with two Romanian women. They were accused of creating an organized criminal network in 2021 that allegedly trafficked women across countries, including Romania, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

The Tate brothers denied all allegations, maintaining that they were being unfairly targeted because of their wealth and public profiles. A spokesperson for the brothers described the decision to charge them as "undoubtedly predictable," according to Sky News.

"We embrace the opportunity it presents to demonstrate their innocence and vindicate their reputation. Tate's legal team are prepared to cooperate fully with the appropriate authorities, presenting all necessary evidence to exonerate the brothers and expose any misinterpretations or false accusations," they said.

Andrew and Tristan Tate at the Bucharest Court of Appeal (Image via Getty)

As the case progressed, a preliminary chamber in Bucharest initially approved it for trial. However, on December 19, 2024, a Romanian appeals court ruled that the human trafficking case against Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate could not proceed to trial, as reported by AP News. This was due to multiple legal and procedural irregularities on the prosecution's end.

In the meantime, a second investigation was launched in August 2024 after Romanian authorities searched one of the Tate residences as part of a new probe, as per Sky News. During this period, Andrew Tate was again placed under house arrest.

This fresh investigation, conducted by Romania's anti-organized crime agency DIICOT, focused on more expansive allegations, including the trafficking of minors, s*xual acts with a minor, money laundering, influencing witness statements, and other activities alleged to have taken place between 2014 and 2024.

Though Andrew Tate's house arrest was lifted in January 2025, Romanian authorities initially required both Andrew and Tristan to remain in the country. That restriction was later eased, and by February 2025, prosecutors permitted the brothers to travel abroad. However, they remained obligated to return to Romania if summoned by judicial authorities, as per the outlet.

CNN reported that on March 22, 2025, the brothers voluntarily returned to Romania, stating their intention to defend themselves and clear their reputations.

"We're here to clear our names and exonerate ourselves. After all we've been through, we truly deserve the day in court where it is stated that we've done nothing wrong and that we should never be in court in the first place," Andrew Tate said to the reporters outside his house.

At present, the Tate brothers remain in Romania as legal proceedings continue. According to the BBC, they are also wanted in the United Kingdom, where they face 21 charges, ranging from rape and actual bodily harm to human trafficking.

