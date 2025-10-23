"Nothing scandalous, mind you": Perez Hilton reacts after Ben Simmons' sister calls out ex Kendall Jenner over cookies

Podcaster Perez Hilton weighed in on Ben Simmons’ sister calling out Simmons’ ex, Kendall Jenner, over cookies. He did this in his October 21, 2025, article published on his website, where he revisited Jenner’s brief romance with NBA star Ben Simmons.

He noted that the pair “struck up a romance in 2018” but went their separate ways about a year later. Hilton also jokingly described their relationship as “ancient history.” But he then pointed out that recent events involving Simmons’ sister, Olivia, which had had brought Jenner and Simmons' relationship back into the spotlight.

Hilton explained that, over the weekend, Olivia Simmons took to TikTok to call out Jenner over a rather unexpected topic: cookies. He clarified that Olivia’s comments weren’t rooted in any serious ongoing controversy but were instead lighthearted jabs at Kendall Jenner’s supposed lack of baking talent.

The podcaster appeared both amused and mildly surprised that such a trivial detail had resurfaced years later.

“Ben’s sister hopped onto TikTok to drag Kenny for something that happened during the relationship. Nothing scandalous, mind you — it’s over… cookies! No joke! More than six years later, she’s bringing up the 29-year-old reality star’s name to mock her baking skills! Well, her lack thereof!” Hilton wrote.

In a follow-up remark, he reacted to Olivia’s post with his signature humor, acknowledging the absurdity of the situation.

“Damn, girl! This could have been Kendall Jenner’s sister-in-law!” he quipped.

What else did Perez Hilton say about Ben Simmons’ sister mocking Kendall Jenner’s baking skills?

From L to R: Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons (Image via Getty Images)

In his website article, Perez Hilton detailed how NBA player Ben Simmons’ sister, Olivia Simmons, shaded Kendall Jenner’s baking skills, more than six years after the pair had broken up.

He wrote that in her now-viral TikTok clip, Olivia recounted a time when Jenner decided to bake cookies while spending time with the Simmons family.

“So my brother used to date Kendall Jenner, and I will never forget the time we — as a family — were sitting around playing Cards Against Humanity, and she was like, ‘I’m gonna bake some cookies,’” she said ( As cited by Hilton).

Hilton then explained that Olivia found the idea of Jenner baking quite funny because it clashed with the model’s glamorous public image.

Her first thought, as Olivia admitted the video, was disbelief that Jenner would be cooking herself.

“First of all, you’re Kendall Jenner. Don’t you guys have a chef? We saw you cutting up cucumbers, bitch. You don’t know how to cook,” Hilton quoted her as saying.

Hilton noted that Olivia was referring to the infamous 2022 episode of The Kardashians, where Jenner awkwardly tried to slice a cucumber in a “hilarious viral moment” that highlighted her lack of kitchen experience.

Since Olivia was recalling an incident from 2018, Hilton joked that it “proved” Kendall Jenner “didn’t know her way around a knife long before cucumber-gate.”

He went on to describe how, in her TikTok, Ben Simmons' sister revealed that Jenner used ready-made cookie dough instead of making the treats from scratch. The reality star reportedly assured the family it would be simple, because baking was just about putting the ingredients “in the right place at the right time” and chopping “them up evenly.”

But things didn’t go as planned. Olivia laughed as she described how Jenner still managed to bake uneven cookies, calling the scene both hilarious and chaotic.

“I have never seen so many uneven cookies…What in tarnation? You rich b*tch. If you don’t call your f**king chef to come and cook these cookies for you? Anyways, it was just hilarious because the Kardashians, the Jenners, they’re just, like, weird b*tches,” Hilton added, citing Olivia's remarks from the video.

Hilton added that Ben Simmons’ sister's TikTok didn’t end there; she even tagged Jenner in the caption, writing:

“Cause girl we seen that cucumber video what the HELLY……… call the chef please cause the cookies were terrible.”

Reacting to the clip, Hilton expressed mild disbelief, noting that Jenner had likely just been trying to do something nice for the family. He questioned whether the criticism was necessary, remarking that “as long as the cookies tasted good,” it didn’t matter if they were uneven.

Still, Hilton speculated that Ben Simmons’ sister’s comments might have come from a place of sibling protectiveness, suggesting she may have been “more worried about Ben dating someone who could perform basic domestic tasks” or “fend for herself.” He added that he could see how a sister like Olivia “could get overprotective of her bro.”

However, Hilton ultimately described Olivia’s decision to bring up the years-old incident as “super weird,” noting that it came “seemingly unprovoked” long after Simmons and Kendall Jenner’s relationship had ended.

So far, Kendall Jenner has not responded to Olivia Simmons’ video. According to a Page Six report dated September 10, she recently revealed plans to step away from her high-profile modeling career and retreat from the spotlight, choosing instead to focus on her true passion, home design.

Meanwhile, Ben Simmons faces an uncertain future in the NBA. At just 29, the three-time All-Star and former No. 1 overall pick is reportedly considering retirement, even as teams such as the New York Knicks and Boston Celtics have expressed interest in signing him.

