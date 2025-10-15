Perez Hilton claims Charli XCX is "throwing shade at Taylor Swift" after she disses tour documentaries in latest interview 

Perez Hilton weighed in on Charli XCX’s recent comments about musician documentaries, implying it might have been a subtle jab at Taylor Swift. In an October 15, 2025, article on his website, Hilton wrote:

“OMG is Charli XCX throwing shade at Taylor Swift after Actually Romantic? Or is it actually coincidental??”

Hilton’s remarks followed Charli XCX’s Vanity Fair interview published on October 14. In the interview, the singer explained why she had no interest in releasing a tour documentary despite her growing fame after Brat.

Charli told writer Anna Peele that she “felt the market was already saturated with similar projects,” emphasizing that she preferred to keep her creative focus on music rather than behind-the-scenes storytelling.

Expanding on her perspective, Charli explained her distaste for the typical musician-documentary narrative:

“I feel like my problem with a lot of musician documentaries is, it often shows the musician coming up against some kind of opposition and eventually overcoming it to be the hero. […] And that’s just not been my experience, you know? Maybe it has been a lot of other people’s, and that’s awesome,” she said (as per Vanity Fair).

Her comments came just a day after Taylor Swift’s Good Morning America interview on October 13. In this interview, Swift confirmed that, following the success of The Life of a Showgirl, she would debut a six-episode docuseries offering fans a behind-the-scenes look at her record-breaking Eras Tour.

In light of Taylor Swift’s announcement, Hilton weighed in on Charli XCX’s remarks, suggesting that her comments might have been directed at Swift.

“So… basically she’s saying musicians are being drama queens in their docs? Hmm… OK, cool. But… is she throwing mad shade at Taylor Swift with that tour doc diss?” Hilton remarked.

What else did Perez Hilton say about the alleged feud between Charli XCX and Taylor Swift?

In the aforementioned website article, Hilton delved into the ongoing speculations surrounding Charli XCX and Taylor Swift, following a series of cryptic musical releases and interviews that fans believed hinted at a quiet feud between the two pop stars.

Hilton’s analysis explored the timeline of events linking Swift’s The Life of a Showgirl and Charli’s Brat, two albums that listeners claimed contained subtle lyrical references to each other.

Before Charli XCX's Vanity Fair interview, Taylor Swift had released The Life of a Showgirl on October 3, which featured the track “Actually Romantic.” Many of Swift’s fans interpreted the song as a pointed response to Charli’s Brat track “Sympathy Is a Knife.”

In Charli’s “Sympathy Is a Knife,” the singer reflected feelings of jealousy toward another woman, who fans assumed was Swift:

“Don’t wanna see her backstage at my boyfriend’s show / Fingers crossed behind my back / I hope they break up quick,” Charli sang.

Referring to this alleged back-and-forth, Hilton explained that the supposed rift between the singers seemed to stem from the timing of their releases and the public’s interpretation of their lyrics.

“We know the women have seemingly been at war with each other ever since The Life of a Showgirl dropped and Taylor (maybe) threw shots at Charli in her song Actually Romantic — so was this the younger star’s way of hitting back?” Hilton wrote.

Hilton then clarified that the Vanity Fair interview, in which Charli XCX had shared her distaste for making a tour documentary, was likely conducted weeks before Swift announced her Eras Tour docuseries.

The podcaster further pointed out that celebrity interviews often have long editorial timelines and aren’t published immediately after recording.

“So this is definitely not Charli’s direct reaction to Tay announcing her new documentary!” Hilton remarked.

However, Hilton acknowledged that the timing and tone of Charli XCX’s comments “could still be shady.” He noted that Swift had already released The Eras Tour concert film and had long been rumored to be working on another documentary project. This, he suggested, made it possible that Charli’s comments were indeed referencing Swift.

Hilton also noted that during Charli’s Vanity Fair interview, the journalist appeared to address the rumored feud directly. The interviewer reportedly told Charli that she had “not been hiding since the release of Tay’s controversial new album,” but the British pop star declined to comment on it.

Later in his article, Hilton also explained that the interviewer speaking to Charli was very persistent and took a different approach to refer to the alleged feud. She referenced Charli’s 2024 New York Magazine profile, in which she discussed her song “Sympathy Is a Knife” and the public’s perception of her persona, and asked her to comment on it.

However, in response, instead of engaging with the feud narrative, Charli shifted the conversation toward how audiences perceived her.

“It’s fascinating to see how people ingest your personality and spit it back out — what people cling on to, what people miss. I’m always interested in, like, what does the casual viewer think? And they probably think I’m a girl who parties and does drugs and is a little bit bitchy,” Hilton wtote, quoting what Charli XCX had said.

Hilton then questioned whether these particular remarks could also have been a disguised jab at Taylor Swift.

In Swift’s “Actually Romantic,” the singer included the line “when the coke’s got you brave.” Hilton speculated that Charli’s mention of “drug use” might have been a reference to Swift’s alleged lyrical dig in the “supposed diss track.”

The celebrity blogger also highlighted another major revelation from the Vanity Fair profile. During the interview, Charli announced that she would star in a mockumentary titled The Moment. It was a project about a pop star preparing for her first headlining tour, slated for release next year.

Hilton noted that Charli described The Moment as a “2024 period piece,” clarifying that it was “not a tour documentary or concert film in any way." Rather, it was a fictionalized commentary on industry pressures. For Charli, the project was “fiction,” but she considered it “the realest depiction of the music industry” she had ever seen.

At present, Taylor Swift is in the midst of promoting her newly released album The Life of a Showgirl, alongside her upcoming six-part Eras Tour documentary series.

Meanwhile, Charli XCX is channeling her energy into The Moment, a mockumentary produced through her own company, Studio365, and backed by A24.

