"Taylor Swift is ghosting" - Dana Bowling reacts to reports of the popstar ignoring Blake Lively's texts and calls

Podcaster Dana Bowling reacted to the latest reports of Taylor Swift ignoring actress Blake Lively’s texts and calls. In her latest video clip on X dated June 4, 2025 ( linked to the full video shared on her YouTube), Bowling referred to the latest Daily Mail article that detailed how Lively had allegedly been trying to reconnect with Swift through multiple channels.

Ad

"Blake Lively has been like non-stop reaching out to Taylor Swift constantly graveling texts, voicemails, and emails. And Taylor Swift is ghosting Blake," Bowling stated.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Previously, as per a Daily Mail report dated May 22, Taylor Swift was initially subpoenaed in the ongoing legal dispute between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni by attorney Bryan Freedman. However, after a few weeks, her subpoena was dropped.

However, as per the June 3, 2025, Daily Mail report, a source close to Swift told the outlet that even after being formally dismissed from the legal dispute, the singer was distancing herself from Lively.

Ad

Bowling, reacting to these revelations in her June 4 video, was clear in her support for Swift’s decision to step away from the friendship. She also added that she would "do the same" if she were "Taylor Swift".

What else did Dana Bowling say about Taylor Swift allegedly ghosting Blake Lively?

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour - Hamburg, Germany - Source: Getty

In her YouTube video posted on June 3, 2025, pop culture commentator and podcaster Dana Bowling claimed that Taylor Swift had intentionally distanced herself from Blake Lively and may not rekindle their friendship anytime soon.

Ad

"Taylor would be insane to go back to Blake, at least now," Bowling emphasized.

Ad

She further brought up the context of Blake Lively’s ongoing legal drama and stated that "maybe way later" when Blake admitted that she had unintentionally "started a war that she can’t finish here with Justin Baldoni" then Swift could go back to being friends with the Gossip Girl alum.

Bowling also questioned the timing and strategic nature of the press coverage surrounding Swift’s silence toward Blake Lively. She pointed out that the narrative appeared to be deliberately shaped by Swift’s inner circle.

Ad

"Taylor Swift has been leaking… her press has been slowly leaking to all of these outlets and Daily Mail has been picking up everything she has been putting down," Bowling noted.

While she refrained from naming a specific individual, she insinuated someone close to the pop star was behind the consistent media spin and "everything that they’ve been saying has been correct".

Ad

Referring directly to the June 3 Daily Mail report, Bowling further commented on Lively’s persistent attempts to mend the fractured friendship.

She stated that Lively had been “nonstop reaching out” to Swift and “begging” for forgiveness ever since the legal drama unfolded.

"And Taylor’s like, ‘I’m sorry. I can’t come to the phone right now. I am busy. I am hanging out with Selena. I’m hanging out …with Dakota Johnson, and I’m hanging out with Travis Kelce,’" Bowling added.

Ad

Bowling further referred to the singer’s latest achievement of buying back the master recordings of her first six albums, which gave her control over her entire catalog.

In the context of this new milestone in Swift's life, Bowling remarked that the singer was “living” her “best life” and didn’t need “this fashion diva mess”.

What do we know about Blake Lively and Taylor Swift’s latest friendship status amidst the former’s ongoing legal battle?

Ad

Blake Lively and Taylor Swift: Image via Getty Images

As per an article by Daily Mail dated June 3, 2025, tensions reportedly escalated between longtime friends Taylor Swift and Blake Lively, after Swift was dragged into Lively’s legal dispute.

Ad

A source close to the singer told Daily Mail, in an exclusive interview, that Swift was ignoring Lively’s efforts to reconnect following the controversy.

"Even though Taylor has totally cut ties with her, Blake hasn’t with Taylor...She’s been reaching out to her with texts, voicemails, and even emails, begging to mend what they once had. Blake isn’t giving up on trying to get her friendship with Taylor back on track," the insider told the Daily Mail

Ad

The insider also claimed that Swift had allegedly ignored all of Lively’s attempts and didn’t respond to any of her messages.

As per the insider, Lively’s messages reportedly included explanations and apologies, where she insisted she would never do anything to harm their friendship.

"The missives explain there must be some misunderstanding on Taylor’s part and that she’d never do anything to harm their 10 years of closeness and personal secrets," the insider claimed.

Ad

However, as per the insider, Swift didn’t acknowledge any of the pleas and remained distant.

Another report by Page Six mentioned a contrasting claim made by another insider to People magazine. As per this insider, Blake Lively and Taylor Swift were "on good terms."

"Their friendship isn’t the same as it was before...Taylor is working to trust Blake again but it’s going to take some time," the insider alleged.

Ad

Taylor Swift is spending time out of the spotlight with her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, after her successful Eras tour. As of now, she has not announced any upcoming music releases.

Meanwhile, Blake Lively is embroiled in a heated legal battle with her It Ends With Us co-star, Justin Baldoni.

The conflict began when Lively filed a sexual harassment lawsuit against Baldoni, alleging that he started a smear campaign against her.

In retaliation, Baldoni filed a countersuit, accusing Lively and her husband of defamation and extortion.

The case is currently in its pre-trial phase, with the trial scheduled to begin on March 9, 2026.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shayari Roy Shayari Roy is a Podcasts and Trending News writer at Sportskeeda. With a master's degree in English Literature, her passion for storytelling began early, leading her to an internship with The Telegraph during her school years. With over five years of experience, she has honed her skills as a content writer at WSE Infratech and as a UGC content creator.



Shayari's professional highlights include interviewing actor Rahul Bose and mountaineer Purna Malavath. She is particularly drawn to celebrity trends because they offer a deeper understanding of public figures. She relies on thorough research and detailed analysis to provide insightful coverage.



Shayari admires Taylor Swift for her dedication to her craft and ability to rise above criticism. When she's not tracking the latest in celebrity trends, she enjoys painting and immersing herself in manga. If given a chance, she'd love to be part of the Harry Potter franchise. Know More