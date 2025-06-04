Travis Kelce remains Taylor Swift’s steady support amid BFF Blake Lively’s legal woes: Report

Hollywood star Blake Lively’s legal battles with "It Ends With Us" co-star Justin Baldoni don’t appear to conclude anytime soon. Being Taylor Swift’s best friend, Lively’s legal drama has also significantly affected the Blank Space singer.

That’s why, since the start of Lively’s legal drama, Travis Kelce has provided his constant emotional support to Swift. In fact, according to a report from the US Weekly, an unnamed source highlighted the tight end’s support and said:

“[Swift’s] emotions were heightened when [Baldoni’s] lawsuit was filed. And [Kelce] was definitely her sounding board.”

The publication released another report in April, which reflected the decisions Swift has made in the context of Lively’s controversial lawsuit. As per a source, the Blank Space singer doesn’t want her or Kelce “to be dragged” into the Hollywood star’s legal drama.

"All the stuff going on with Blake is another reason Taylor and Travis want to keep to themselves. The last thing Taylor wants is to be dragged into a controversy when she's trying to destress," the report said.

This could also be the reason why Kelce unfollowed Lively’s husband, Ryan Reynolds, on Instagram. Nevertheless, since Kelce is focused on the 2025 NFL season, he would want to stay at a distance from any unwanted controversy.

Travis Kelce revealed actual reason for quitting the bidding war for Taylor Swift’s guitar

Travis Kelce attended a charity event for Patrick Mahomes’ "15 and the Mahomies Foundation" last month. During his attendance, Kelce participated in a charity auction and also placed bids for Swift’s acoustic guitar.

However, Kelce backed off the bidding race, losing the guitar to a couple for $15,000.

Almost a week later, the Chiefs' tight end opened up about the reason for quitting the bidding war for Swift’s guitar. Kelce’s statement came during episode 140 of his ‘New Heights’ podcast, where he said:

“I put my, what do you call it, my paddle up because I wanted it, and then I realized, oh, I already have it.”

Previously, Kelce went viral for revisiting his “unforgettable” memories of making his Eras Tour debut in London.

