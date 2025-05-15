Travis Kelce revisits "unforgettable" memory of sharing the stage with Taylor Swift during Eras Tour

Travis Kelce recalled the time he shared a stage with his pop star girlfriend Taylor Swift during the Eras Tour last year. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end made headlines for his high-profile relationship with Swift. Last June, the NFL star surprised fans with his appearance at a show at London’s Wembley Stadium.

On Wednesday, in the latest episode of the New Heights podcast, Travis Kelce recalled the moment with his brother Jason. He called it an “unforgettable” experience to be on the stage with millions of fans in the stadium:

"It was travelling to London last year. Unforgettable. I’ll never forget being on a stage in front of what felt like a million people." (22:02)

Kelce shared that it was his idea to join Swift on the stage last year (via PEOPLE):

“It was an absolute blast. It was such a fun, playful part of the show and it was like … the perfect time for me to go up there, just be a ham and have some fun — not only with (Swift). … but the crowd and really try and get everybody excited for the rest of the show. It was awesome."

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have supported each other. While Kelce was there with the pop singer at the Eras Tour, in February, at the Super Bowl, Swift was in attendance to cheer for her beau. Unfortunately, it wasn't the Chiefs' day, as they were denied a three-peat by the Philadelphia Eagles.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift make rare public appearance on Mother’s Day

Kelce and Swift made a rare public appearance to celebrate Mother’s Day on Sunday when they were spotted in a restaurant at Talula’s Garden in Philadelphia.

The couple was also reportedly joined by their family members for lunch. Per E! Online, Travis Kelce’s mother Donna was there with the couple alongside Travis' brother Jason Kelce’s wife Kylie Kelce.

Taylor Swift was seen in a beautiful black flowery dress for the outing while Kelce wore a light-colored shirt. This was the first time the couple were spotted together since a dinner date in New York in March.

