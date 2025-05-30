I absolutely loved how Ryan apologized to Bentley for being an absent father on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter is a show that beautifully documents the relationship between children and their parents. It not only captures the happy and fulfilling moments but also the hardships, the challenges, and the mistakes. In an episode of the MTV show, aired on April 17, 2025, a heartfelt conversation between father Ryan Edwards and son Bentley showcased what the show stood for.

Ryan apologized to his teenage son, whom he shared with Maci Bookout, for being absent from his life for the past 16 years.

It was a heartwarming moment between the father and son, as it highlighted Ryan's remorse, his vulnerabilities, and regrets; and at the same time, portrayed a hopeful Bentley, who was overjoyed to have his father in his life.

Ryan disrupted his relationship with Bentley due to his drug addiction. He had not only overdosed once, but was also arrested and charged with DUI and simple possession. His consistent involvement with drugs and their consequences deprived Ryan of the space and the mindset to develop a relationship with Bentley.

The Teen Mom: The Next Chapter star was preoccupied with battling his own demons and had nothing to spare for his son. However, after attaining sobriety, he immediately devoted himself to repairing his once distant relationship with Bentley. In the April 17 episode, Ryan apologized to Bentley, saying:

"I'm sorry it took this long, but it's better now than never."

Every person has their own struggles in life. No one is perfect, and neither does anyone have a guideline on how to lead a righteous life. Ryan strayed from his role as a father and made decisions that impacted his family drastically. However, what I loved and appreciated was how he took responsibility for his actions and put his best foot forward to compensate for lost time.

Although he could not change the past, it was heartwarming to see him take control of the present and do what he could to rejuvenate his connection with his son.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter star Ryan Edwards' story proves that it is never too late for a fresh start

Ryan's eagerness to rebuild his relationship with Bentley and the rest of his family members shows that he knew where his priorities lay. Despite his own inhibitions and challenges in life, he knew he had to step up and fulfil the responsibilities of his roles as a father and a partner.

Ryan's willingness to take on the challenge and try irrespective of the hurdles illustrates how guilty he felt for his past actions and absence. After experiencing substance abuse, arrests, and rehab throughout his life, the Teen Mom: The Next Chapter star was finally prepared to turn his life around and be the father his children needed him to be.

During a one-on-one conversation with Bentley after showing him their new house, Ryan expressed excitement for having him over and watching him bond with Brandon, his other son, whom he shared with Amanda. Brandon, too, looked forward to having a "big brother around."

Ryan's sobriety and attempts at reviving his relationship with Bentley not only benefited him but also contributed to the happiness of his entire family.

Ryan then told his Teen Mom: The Next Chapter son:

"Don't be sneaking out. I don't want a phone call in the middle of the night saying come get me. When I was your age, I was definitely running around. But you're a good kid, I don't have to worry about you. When your mom was your age and I was little older, we had kids."

This simple exchange between the father and son was a milestone conversation because, for so long, Bentley had been deprived of the opportunity of bantering with his father. Every child remembers their parents retelling stories of their youth and light-heartedly warning them not to repeat the same. Bentley never had that experience, and Ryan was aware.

His conversation with Bentley, in my opinion, was not as simple as it seemed. It was an apology from Ryan. It showcased him attempting to reach out to his son, with whatever means possible, hoping he would grab his hand.

However, what I appreciated the most was Ryan's courage in admitting his mistakes and taking responsibility.

"You know for the longest, I've not been in a good place. For a while, your momma didn't want us together alone at all. It made me mad, but I don't blame her now," the Teen Mom: The Next Chapter star said.

He then apologized for not acting sooner. Regardless, he told Bentley that he looked forward to spending time with him as much as he could. When Bentley mentioned that he had never spent the night with Ryan, the latter fearlessly asked his son to speak up if he felt uncomfortable.

This illustrates how the Teen Mom: The Next Chapter alum never hesitated to admit his mistakes or forget the impact it had on his children.

"There were times, you know, I wasn't there for you, but I hope I've shown you that it's a little different. I love you, though," Ryan added.

I can easily conclude that the Teen Mom: The Next Chapter star had grown not just from his struggles but also as a person, as he took responsibility and showed up for his children in every way possible.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter episodes air every Thursday at 8 pm ET only on MTV.

