"It's exhausting" — The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans react to Sutton and Dorit's brutal talk about the alcohol comment

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 14 aired the third and concluding part of the reunion on April 15, 2025. The segment saw Sutton and Dorit get into a heated argument while revisiting their dispute about the alcohol comment made earlier in the series. While Sutton criticized Dorit for insinuating she had a drinking problem, Dorit blamed Sutton for starting the narrative.

Earlier in the series, when the cast members had gathered at Dorit's house for a party, Garcelle saw Sutton drinking something and asked if it was alcoholic. Dorit immediately stepped in and called out Garcelle, assuming her question was a backhanded comment about Sutton's alleged alcohol addiction. Meanwhile, Sutton criticized Dorit for purposely steering the conversation in that direction.

When the topic was raised at the reunion, Dorit explained that she perpetuated the narrative about Sutton's drinking problem only because Sutton had said she became "nicer" after having her first drink in the morning during an interview. While Sutton dismissed it as a joke, Dorit refused to believe her.

Dorit added that she could have done a "lot more" if she wanted to paint a picture of Sutton. One thing led to another, resulting in an argument between the ladies. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans on X commented on their feud. While many criticized Dorit for making the comment, others wondered why Sutton was not defending herself.

A Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fan comments on Sutton and Dorit's argument (Image via X/@moodystyled)

"It’s exhausting to listen to Dorit try to have a moment for nearly 10 minutes trying to make Sutton appear as if she has a drinking problem. The way I never care to watch this show after this season..." a fan wrote.

"Dorit absolutely 150% was intentional with the alcohol comment about Sutton’s drink & I am glad at least now Boz can see that. Dorit feigning ignorance about perpetuating the alcoholism rumors is such a performance. She knows EXACTLY what she’s doing," another fan commented.

"Dorit taking one comment from 5 years ago & using that as justification for peddling this rumor that Sutton is an alcoholic & drunk when filming is the biggest pile of bulls**t of an excuse I’ve heard in a while," a netizen tweeted.

Many fans of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills disapproved of Dorit's behavior toward Sutton, convinced her comment was intentional.

"Garcelle asking Sutton if there’s alcohol in her drink was not a dig, it was genuinely her wanting to know if the drink being served at the party had alcohol or not. Dorit says it to be mean. There IS a difference," a user reacted.

"PK’s lawyers should be taking notes on Dorit threatening Sutton about how she could go way worse and lower if she was trying to paint her as an alcoholic. Because that’s exactly what she’s been doing to PK all season. She plays dirty," a person commented.

"Dorite is a vicious, meanspirted, fake, angry, nasty woman. The way she went after Sutton was disgusting," another fan wrote.

"Because @doritkemsley1 is awful weaponizing the disease of alcoholism against Sutton It wasn’t cute when Lindsay did it against Carl, & it’s not cute for Dorit to do it against other cast mates for a storyline," one user posted.

One fan of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills hoped Sutton had defended herself against Dorit.

"I can't respect Sutton for sitting there and letting Dorit drag her," another netizen commented.

"I think she was intentional" — The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Bozoma believes Dorit deliberately made the comment

When The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills host Andy Cohen asked Sutton and Dorit's co-star Bozoma if Dorit's comment was a "harmless joke" or deliberate, she said:

"No, I think she was intentional. I think she knew what she was doing but I told her that."

At that point, Sutton chimed in, saying it was a "two-year running thing" that Dorit did by purposely turning conversations about Sutton's alleged drinking problem. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star explained that Dorit brought it up before the cameras whenever she had the chance.

Then, Andy showed the cast members a social media comment, calling Sutton "a drunk," and pointed out that Dorit had replied to it with "#facts." Dorit defended herself by blaming Sutton for starting the narrative. Although Sutton said it was a joke, Dorit stated that her addiction was "the reality." The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star believed that Sutton did not want to "make it a big thing."

Dorit added that she would be "doing a hell of a lot more" if she wanted to paint Sutton as an alcoholic.

Then Andy read out RHOSLC alum Lisa's comment about Dorit's appearance and mentioned that Sutton had replied to it, saying:

"When you've had enough surgery, anyone can be pretty."

The host then read out Dorit's response, in which she had said:

"Then why hasn't Sutton done it?"

When Sutton chimed in, saying Dorit "hit back real hard," the latter assured her that she would continue to retaliate if Sutton came at her.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is available to stream on Peacock.

