Tex Mex Motors Season 2 Episode 4 recap: Rabbit buys a C3 Corvette and tries to get the Saleen Mustang verified

Tex Mex Motors released Season 2 on Netflix on Friday, November 22, 2024. Rob "Rabbit" Pitts and his crew of restorers returned to transform sought-after classic cars that were long abandoned or neglected. They scavenged the US-Mexico border, looking for valuable cars that could earn them a solid profit.

In episode 4 of Tex Mex Motors, all hands at Borderland Customs focused on refurbishing a C3 Corvette. Meanwhile, Rabbit sold the Apache and fixed the Mustang's bent frame. After selling the Corvette at a good price the team rejoiced, but worried when their Mustang was left damaged in a sandstorm.

The official synopsis of episode 4, The Fighter 'Vette, read:

"Rabbit and Scooter snag a curvy '71 Corvette with fiberglass damage. A closer inspection of the Fox Body Mustang adds to Borderland's mounting headaches."

What happened in Tex Mex Motors Season 2 Episode 4?

The episode started with Jaime and Wes worrying about the Saleen Mustang's bent frame. They feared that the car might not be salvageable. When they broke the news to Rabbit, it added to his worries. Besides sitting on an Apache truck that was not selling, they now had a Mustang that might be worth nothing.

In addition to the bent structure, the Tex Mex Motors cast had to verify the Saleen Mustang's authenticity. If it was one of the originals that Steve Saleen built, the car could sell for a high price.

"Steve Saleen only built 200 for that year, so if it's real, it's incredibly valuable," Jaime said.

Soon, Rabbit and Scooter headed out to purchase another car. They met with a woman who wanted to sell her grandfather's '71 C3 Corvette. Although the owner negotiated, Rabbit refused to pay a dime more than $4,500. The Tex Mex Motors star finalized the deal at $4,500 and drove the car back to his auto body shop.

Rabbit allotted a $15,000 budget for the restoration, requesting his team not to overstep it. They decided to stick to the 70s theme for the Corvette. While Andy wanted to go all out with a lime green exotic paint job, Lucky wished to keep the interior simple and black.

When the Tex Mex Motors restorers got under the car to glimpse its framework, they were shocked to see how damaged its fiberglass was. Wes revealed that removing the random parts attached to the car's rear end would take weeks. Meanwhile, Lucky mentioned that he could not remove the seats since they were secured with carriage bolts.

"It's tough, but if we can pull it off, we can make some money. We've fixed worse on a better day," Wes said.

In the meantime, Rabbit and Scooter dropped off the Saleen Mustang at an automobile shop, vying to get its frame fixed. At Borderland Customs, Jaime revealed that she bought a $4,500 body kit for the Corvette to save on the time and money they would have spent repairing the damages from scratch.

However, she canceled the candy green disco theme and finalized giving the Corvette a battleship grey paint job. Jaime believed it would attract soldiers and people from military families and help them make quick money. Andy was not unhappy with the change and immediately started to rework the model.

Aldo, a tire shop owner in El Paso, visited Rabbit inquiring about the Apache truck. After some negotiation, he bought the vehicle for $53,000, giving Rabbit a small profit with $5000 off on tires. The Tex Mex Motors cast member hoped his team would overlook the minimal profit margin.

After a while, Rabbit and Scooter returned to the shop with the repaired Mustang and informed the crew that they had sold the Apache. Although Jaime was disappointed with the profit made, she was hopeful about the Mustang. Rabbit reassured her that he would contact Steve Saleen soon.

While Rabbit struggled to get in touch with Steve, the restorers prepared themselves for a major sandstorm. As Rabbit struggled, Scooter revealed that Andy knew Steve's daughter, Molly. Rabbit asked him to seek Andy's help in contacting Steve.

When Joe, the frame shop owner, visited Rabbit to collect his payment for the Mustang, he saw the Corvette and expressed an interest in buying it. Joe agreed to pay $40,000 if he liked the car's final look. However, he requested that they add some P-40 fighter jet graphics on the body.

Rabbit's team immediately started to work on the modifications. Joe was impressed when he saw the customized car with the final P-40-inspired decals. He ultimately shook hands with the Tex Mex Motors star and finalized the deal.

Meanwhile, Andy mentioned that he talked to Molly Saleen and scheduled an appointment with Steve in three days. The Tex Mex Motors star was nervous about Steve seeing the paint job, so he wanted to put his best foot forward and impress the creator.

However, Andy's hopes crumbled after the garage latch broke open allowing a sandstorm to inflict considerable damage on the car.

