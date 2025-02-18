Too Hot To Handle: Germany season 2 finale recap: Lana plans final dates as the winner is revealed

The second season of Too Hot To Handle: Germany concluded with its finale on February 18, 2024, as the remaining contestants faced their final test. The reality show, known for its strict rules against physical intimacy, saw its last couples go on meaningful dates before the crowning of the winner.

Ad

Throughout the season, contestants attempted to form deeper emotional bonds while avoiding rule violations that reduced the grand prize of €200,000. In the finale, Lana arranged the final dates for couples who were yet to prove their emotional growth.

Calvin and Jennifer shared a romantic evening, while Laurenz and Brenda reflected on their future together. Joena stood alone, embracing her solo journey. As the episode progressed, Lana announced the finalists. Fabian, Joena, Brenda, and Laurenz were chosen as the top contenders, and ultimately, Fabian was declared the winner. With the retreat officially over, all rules were lifted.

Ad

Trending

Lana organizes final dates before the Too Hot To Handle: Germany winner is revealed

Ad

Lana gathered the remaining contestants for one final test of their emotional connections. She announced that the singles had made significant progress and that the remaining couples, yet to prove their emotional growth would go on one last date. She said,

"I have arranged a final date."

Calvin and Jennifer embraced the opportunity to strengthen their bond. During their date, Calvin expressed his excitement as he poured some wine, suggesting a toast to their last date at the resort and to their relationship. Jennifer raised her glass, saying,

Ad

"To our last date."

The couple discussed trust, as Calvin asked Jennifer if she trusted him. Calvin responded to her affirmative response saying,

"That makes me happy. I trust you, too. And we're definitely building on that, I think. It's going to work for us."

The date ended with Calvin inviting Jennifer to dance, saying,

"Come on, dance, dance, dance."

Meanwhile, Laurenz and Brenda reflected on their journey together. Laurenz asked Brenda if she ever imagined they would make it this far, and she admitted she had not. He shared his hopes for the future, stating in his confessional,

Ad

"I have a feeling that this is going to be a solid, long-term thing. I can really see in her eyes that she won't let me down. I just want to be with her so badly."

Ad

During their conversation, Laurenz told Brenda,

"You give me complete security."

She responded by asking if he had a crush on her, to which he replied,

"Completely. Do you?"

Brenda confirmed her feelings, mentioning that she gets butterflies in her stomach when she's with Laurenz. Laurenz then admitted,

"I never thought it'd be the retreat that I'd see my dream girl."

Joena, on the other hand, spent the evening alone, embracing her solo journey. She reflected on her experience, stating in her confessional,

Ad

"I'm here all alone and saying I did this thing on my own."

The Too Hot To Handle: Germany finalists are revealed, and the winner is announced

As the retreat was coming to a close, Lana gathered the contestants to review rule violations. She revealed that there had been a total of 24 rule violations during their stay.

Ad

Ad

Lana then revealed that most of the rule violations in Too Hot To Handle: Germany were committed by Fabian. She also reminded them of a major rule break that cost €50,000, prompting a reaction from Laurenz in his confessional,

"Hey, wait a minute. Hang on there. Not cool, bringing that up."

This particular violation in Too Hot To Handle: Germany had been committed by Laurenz and his partner, Brenda. Despite the penalties, Lana acknowledged the contestants' progress and named the finalists: Fabian, Joena, Brenda, and Laurenz. Fabian reflected on his journey in his confessional, saying,

Ad

"I've never had such strong feelings for someone. And it's even greater that it's happening like this."

Lana revealed that the Too Hot To Handle: Germany winner would be chosen by the contestants, not by her. Fabian, feeling the tension, shared his excitement, mentioning that his heart rate was increasing as he eagerly awaited the announcement.

Finally, Lana declared Fabian the winner of Too Hot To Handle: Germany season 2. Fabian reacted with excitement, saying in his confessional,

Ad

"Crazy! First place. And it wasn't just me who won, but this wonderful woman (Tanina) here."

Laurenz congratulated Fabian, saying,

"I'm happy for you."

Brenda also offered her congratulations, stating,

"Yes, congratulations, Fabian."

Joena was not disappointed by the result, saying in her confessional,

"I'm not too let down because I know that Fabi really deserves it."

With the Too Hot To Handle: Germany retreat officially over, Lana lifted all restrictions, announcing that her retreat was over,

Ad

"All the rules are lifted. Effective immediately."

Fans can stream all the episodes of Too Hot To Handle: Germany exclusively on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback