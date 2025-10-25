5 best ‘The Boys’ character cameos in ‘Gen V’ season 2

It isn't surprising that Gen V features characters from The Boys as both shows are set in the same fictional universe. Season two of the spin-off came to a close on October 22, 2025, and featured several shocking revelations that left viewers stunned. Certain moments from Gen V will particularly linger in the minds of fans because they include well-timed cameos by popular characters from The Boys.

In the latest season of Gen V, Jaz Sinclair's Marie is reluctant to return to Godolkin University, but ultimately ends up attending classes. Maddie Phillips' Cate and Asa Germann's Sam are the new school heroes. And, as the war between humans and Supes inches closer, Marie and gang chance upon an old secret program with the potential to change everything.

The premise of Gen V certainly benefits from several unexpected cameos, but the ones on this list arguably left the biggest impression on the audience.

Disclaimer: This list contains the opinions of the writer, and individual opinions may vary. It has spoilers.

A-Train, Starlight and three other characters from The Boys who made Gen V season two memorable

1) A-Train

In season two of Gen V, it is clear that A-Train is fighting for the resistance (Image via Prime Video/Instagram/@theboystv)

Viewers who have been following The Boys from the beginning are well aware that it was A-Train's accident that triggered the events of the show. Portrayed by Jessie T. Usher, he was the one who killed Hughie's girlfriend Robin when he was high on Compound V.

In Gen V season two, A-Train makes an appearance in the finale, Trojan. After the defeat of Thomas Godolkin (Ethan Slater), Erin Moriarty's Starlight went looking for Marie and the gang. They were understandably impressed that she could find them so quickly, and she commented that she had some help.

In fact, it was A-Train who sped around the area and found their location. Even though he doesn't get much screen time, this Gen V season two cameo is important because it indicates that A-Team has become part of the anti-Vought resistance.

2) Firecracker

Despite the limited screen time, Firecracker still catches the viewer's attention (Image via Prime Video/Instagram/@theboystv)

The fact that Valorie Curry's Firecracker is exclusive to the TV adaptation adds to her charm. Despite the fact that she has spark-generating abilities, she is more well-known as an opinionated alt-right podcaster. In The Boys, she tried very hard to romance Homelander (Antony Starr), but it didn't quite work as well as she had hoped.

Firecracker appears on screen in the first episode, New Year, New U, of Gen V season two. She takes charge as a news reporter, determined to update the public on everything that is happening at Godolkin University.

She does what she does best, which involves misdirection and disinformation. Her reporting makes it clear that she wants to turn the narrative and make it fit the mindset that Homelander supporters, like herself, want to believe.

3) Sister Sage

This crossover role in Gen V season two was welcomed by fans of the show (Image via Instagram/@genv)

When the smartest person on the planet makes an appearance, fans pay attention, and that is exactly why Susan Heyward's cameo as Sister Sage in Gen V season two created such a buzz.

In episode five, The Kids Are Not All Right, Sister Sage appears in an important flashback. It is revealed that she worked with Cipher (Hamish Linklater) on his secret project and that they are romantically involved. Sister Sage may seem like the one controlling Cipher at first, but it turns out that he wanted to carry out his own plan instead of fulfilling his promises to her.

And so, it is not surprising that in the finale, Sister Sage leaves the door guarding Polarity unlocked, which ultimately leads to his demise.

4) Stan Edgar

Stan Edgar answered a lot of important questions in Gen V season two (Image via Instagram/@genv)

There are many characters in The Boys who have an intimidating energy, and many of them are unsurprisingly Supes. After all, they can use their abilities to turn haters into pulp. But it is interesting that Giancarlo Esposito's Stan Edgar exudes the same dominance and intensity even without any superhuman powers.

He appears in episode six of Gen V season two titled Cooking Lessons. As a character who knows a lot about Vought International and the Supes, he has a lot of insightful information to share with Marie and the gang.

Edgar reveals that it was Godolkin who created Project Odessa, and not Cipher. He also throws light on Cipher's end goal, which is Supe supremacy. After hearing that Marie and Homelander are both god-tier Supes, Marie is doubtful about her own path, but Edgar helps her see that she is very different from Homelander.

5) Starlight

Starlight and Marie have a lot of similarities (Image via Prime Video/Instagram/@theboystv)

Moriarty's Starlight is the only one from the Seven who has always shown a benevolent side. In fact, it was only a matter of time before she quit her job at Vought. In Gen V season two, the character appears twice, in New Year, New U and Trojan.

In the first episode, Starlight saves Marie from Zach McGowan's Dogknott. She is one of the reasons Marie returns to Godolkin University because the former member of the Seven urges her to find out more about Project Odessa.

Starlight appears once again in the finale, wherein she uses A-Train's help to track down Marie and her gang after they take down Godolkin. She opens up the resistance effort to take down Homelander and urges them to join the fight.

These exciting cameos helped add to the narrative of Gen V season two and also raised anticipation for the upcoming season of The Boys, which is expected to release in 2026.

