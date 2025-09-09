5 chilling details about Reta Mays' brutal crime

Reta Mays, a 46-year-old nursing assistant and a US Army veteran, caused the deaths of seven elderly male veterans and assaulted another one. Mays, who was not licensed to dispense medications, injected her victims with unauthorized insulin during nighttime shifts, resulting in lethal reductions in blood sugar levels called hypoglycemia.

The victims, most in their 80s and 90s and suffering from dementia, were stable patients who did not need insulin. The crimes were undetected for months before hospital staff reported unusual trends, leading to an investigation by the VA Office of Inspector General and the FBI.

Mays pleaded guilty in July 2020 to seven counts of second-degree murder and one charge of assault with intent to murder. She was sentenced to seven consecutive terms of life and 20 years in May 2021.

The case cited patient safety protocol failures at the center. To learn more about this case, viewers can see the episode Reta Mays in season 33 episode 20 of the true-crime television series Snapped, which aired again on Oxygen on September 8, 2025. It is available to stream on Peacock and Amazon Prime.

Five horrifying facts regarding Reta Mays' brutal offenses

1) The unsuspecting background of the perpetrator

Reta May served in the military (Image via Unsplash/ @ Derek Finch)

Reta Mays was born in 1975 in Reynoldsville, West Virginia, and served in the West Virginia National Guard, including deployments to Iraq. After her military service, she worked as a corrections officer from 2005 to 2012 before joining the VA Medical Center in Clarksburg as a nursing assistant in June 2015, as reported by USA Today.

Mays had a history of mental health challenges, including depression, anxiety, and PTSD, for which she received treatment and medication.

Despite her role, she lacked the qualifications to handle or administer drugs like insulin. Her position involved basic patient care on Ward 3A, often during night shifts, where she had access to vulnerable individuals.

Investigators later found that Mays had been fired from the facility in late June 2018 after suspicions arose. This background raised questions about hiring and oversight in healthcare settings for veterans.

2) The method used in the attacks

Reta May injected patients with insulin with no prescription (Image via Oxygen True Crime)

Reta Mays carried out the crimes by injecting patients with insulin that was not prescribed for them, leading to severe hypoglycemia. This condition causes blood sugar to drop dangerously low, resulting in symptoms such as tremors, sweating, confusion, seizures, and eventually death if untreated.

The victims, who did not have diabetes or need insulin, experienced these effects rapidly, often overnight, when fewer staff were present, as per Oxygen.

Insulin is hard to detect in autopsies because it mimics natural bodily processes, which delayed the discovery of the murders. Mays accessed the medication from hospital supplies without authorization.

Experts noted that this approach effectively avoided immediate suspicion, as the deaths could initially appear natural or related to existing health issues. The method was used in at least eight cases, with seven confirmed murders, as per the US Attorney's Office of the Northern District of West Virginia.

Forensic analysis and medical reviews were key in linking the deaths to insulin overdoses during the investigation.

3) The profiles of the victims

Reta May use to target old male veterans(Image via Unsplash/ @ David Trinks)

The victims were elderly male veterans, aged 80 to 90, who had served in conflicts including World War II, the Korean War, and the Vietnam War. As per the US Attorney's Office of the Northern District of West Virginia, they are Robert Edge Sr., Archie Edgell, George Shaw, Robert Kozul, W.A.H., Felix McDermott, and Raymond Golden.

Many suffered from dementia or other conditions that made them dependent on care, but they were stable and not in critical condition.

Mays targeted them on Ward 3A, a medical-surgical unit. Families described the profound loss, noting how the victims were deprived of time with loved ones. The eighth victim, Russell Posey, survived an assault but passed away later from unrelated causes.

Autopsies confirmed insulin as the cause in the murder cases, emphasizing the vulnerability of these patients in a trusted environment, as per the Justice Department.

4) The timeline and investigation process

Investigation discovered Reta May was behind the murders (Image via Unsplash/ @ Markus Winkler)

The incidents occurred over 11 months, starting with Robert Edge Sr. in July 2017 and ending with an assault in June 2018. Four deaths happened within a 16-day period in March and April 2018.

Hospital officials noticed unexplained low blood sugar events and reported them to authorities in June 2018. According to the Justice Department, the VA OIG and FBI conducted over 300 interviews, reviewed thousands of records, and analyzed Mays' devices. Evidence included Mays' presence during all incidents and online searches for "female serial killers."

Mays denied involvement initially but pleaded guilty after her arrest in July 2020. The probe also revealed facility shortcomings, such as inadequate monitoring of medication access. As per CBS News, about 20 suspicious deaths were examined, but charges focused on cases with strong evidence.

5) The motive and the sentencing outcome

Rate May was sentenced to 7 life sentences(Image via Unsplash/ @ Larry Farr)

Reta Mays offered no clear motive, but in interviews, she mentioned injecting insulin to ease patients' suffering amid her own stress, claiming it gave her control. Prosecutors described the acts as planned and rejected mercy claims, noting the victims were not terminally ill. In court, Mays expressed regret, stating she could not forgive such actions herself. She pleaded guilty in July 2020 to avoid the death penalty.

On May 11, 2021, Judge Thomas Kleeh sentenced her to seven life sentences plus 20 years, calling her actions monstrous. Reta Mays was ordered to pay over $170,000 in restitution, as per the DOJ's press release dated May 11, 2021.

She is incarcerated at the Federal Correctional Institution in Aliceville, Alabama.

