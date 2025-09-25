5 Troy Kotsur Movies and Shows to Watch if You Loved Him in 'Black Rabbit'

Troy Kotsur delivers a commanding performance in Netflix's crime thriller Black Rabbit. The limited series follows Jake Friedken (portrayed by Jude Law), who owns a popular New York City restaurant called Black Rabbit.

When his troubled brother Vince, portrayed by Jason Bateman, returns after decades pass by, trouble follows. The series explores criminal connections and family bonds in the city's underground world.

Tory Kotsur portrays Joe Mancuso, an intimidating figure in the criminal underworld. His character has intense ties to connections to the brother's past and organized crime. The role displays Troy Kotsur's range as an actor. He brings depth and intensity to this complicated villain.

Troy Kotsur develops special street sign language for his character in Black Rabbit. This displays his dedication to raw storytelling. The show has become Netflix's most-watched show since its release in September 2025.

The Mandalorian, Sue Thomas: F.B.Eye, The Number 23, and four other Troy Kotsur movies and shows to watch if you liked him in Black Rabbit

1)CODA (2021)

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

CODA stands as Troy Kotsur's most popular work. The movie tells the story of Ruby Rossi, a normal teen girl who lives with her deaf family. Ruby serves as the family's interpreter and helps run their fishing business. She dreams of attending music college but feels torn between personal goals and family duties.

Troy Kotsur embodies the role of Frank Rossi, Ruby's father and the family head. Frank works as a fisherman alongside his son Leo and wife Jackie. He struggles with his daughter's desire to leave home for college. Frank shows his concern about how the family business will survive without Ruby's help.

The role earned Kotsur an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor. He became the first male deaf actor to win an Oscar. Troy Kotsur's acting brings heart and humor to the character. He displays Frank's vulnerability beneath his tough exterior. The movie won Best Picture at the 2022 Academy Awards. Troy Kotsur's work in CODA opened doors for more deaf representation in Hollywood.

The movie is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

2)The Mandalorian (2020-2023)

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

Troy Kotsur appears in the Disney+ show The Mandalorian as a Tusken Raider. The series follows Din Djarin, a bounty hunter who protects a young Force-sensitive child, Grogu. They travel across the galaxy while avoiding other threats and Imperial forces.

The second season, Kotsur portrays the lead Tusken Raider chief. The Tusken Raiders are desert residents on the planet Tatooine. Other individuals often call them Sand People. Kotsur worked with the series's creators to develop Tusken sign language for his character. This added nuance and authenticity to the line culture.

Kotsur's Tusken Raider helps Grogu and Mando during their adventures on Tatooine. The character communicates through body movements and sign language. In former Star Wars content, Kotsur brought subtlety to species often displayed as simple villains. His performance shows the Tusken Raiders as complicated beings with their own traditions and culture.

The Mandalorian is available for viewers to watch on Amazon Prime.

3) Sue Thomas: F.B.Eye (2002-2005)

A still of the actor (Image via Instagram/@troykotsur)

Sue Thomas: F.B.Eye ran for three seasons. The series follows Sue Thomas, a deaf FBI agent who utilizes her lip-reading ability to solve crimes. She works with a team of hearing agents in Washington, D.C. The show was based on Sue Thomas's real-life experiences.

Kotsur had a recurring role as Deanne's boyfriend throughout the show. Deanne works as Sue's close friend and interpreter. Kotsur's character brings personal drama and romance to the show. He appears in several episodes across several seasons.

The show broke new ground by featuring deaf characters in leading roles. Kotsur's appearances helped display American Sign Language and deaf culture on television. The series educated audiences about the deaf community's experiences. Troy Kotsur's work on Sue Thomas: F.B.Eye came early in his television career.

The series is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

4) The Number 23 (2007)

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

This is a psychological thriller starring Jim Carrey. The movie's premise follows Walter Sparrow, a man obsessed with a book about the number 23. Walter believes the book tells his own life story. He starts seeing the number 23 everywhere he goes. Kotsur portrays a supporting role in this dark thriller. The film explores themes of paranoia and obsession. Walter's fixation with the number leads him down a risky path. He starts to question his own past actions and sanity.

The movie received mixed reviews from critics but displayed Troy Kotsur's potential to work in separate genres. His role in the movie displayed his range beyond family and comedy dramas. Kotsur alongside A-list performers like Virginia Madsen and Jim Carrey. The experience helped him gain recognition in mainstream Hollywood productions.

The movie is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

5) Foundation (2021-2023)

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

This is a science fiction series. The series is based on Isaac Asimov's classic books. It narrates the story of a galactic empire's fall and decline. A group of scientists is trying to preserve human knowledge for future generations.

Troy Kotsur joined the cast in the third season as Preem Palver. The character plays an important role in the show's complicated political storylines. Preem Palver becomes involved in the power struggles that ground the galaxy's future. Troy Kotsur brings nuance to this science fiction role.

The show features special effects and elaborate sets that create alien worlds. Troy Kotsur's character navigates scientific challenges and political intrigue.

His performance adds gravitas to the show's philosophical themes. Troy Kotsur's work in Foundation displays his ability to tackle complicated science fiction material. The role came after his Oscar win, representing his developing presence in high-profile television productions.

The show is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

Troy Kotsur's diverse filmography displays his exceptional range as a performer. From science fiction epics to family dramas, he brings skills and authenticity to every role. His success continues to open doors for deaf actors in Hollywood.

