7 Cleopatra Coleman Movies and Shows to Watch if You Loved Her in 'Black Rabbit'

Cleopatra Coleman brings her classic intensity to Netflix's crime thriller Black Rabbit. The series follows two brothers who run a popular restaurant and lounge in New York City. When the troubled brother comes back after years, chaotic events unfold.

Set against the backdrop of New York City's high-pressure nightlife scene, Black Rabbit centers around two brothers who realize just how far family and the pursuit of success can push them to the edge.

The new show from creators Kate Susman and Zach Baylin follows Jake Friedken (portrayed by Jude Law), the devoted restaurateur behind Black Rabbit, a shining New York City hotspot. Cleopatra Coleman as Estelle, Black Rabbit's interior designer and Wes's partner. Coleman portrays Estelle, the interior designer for the restaurant, who becomes caught in the brother's complex world.

This Australian performer has built a diverse career across several genres. Cleopatra Coleman was born in 1987, and her most notable role was as Erica Dundee in the Fox comedy series The Last Man on Earth. Her filmography spans drama, comedy, science fiction, and horror. Viewers who enjoyed her acting in Black Rabbit will find plenty to explore in her former work. Every project displays different sides of Coleman's range as an actor.

Infinity Pool, In the Shadow of the Moon, Dopesick, and four other Cleopatra Coleman movies and shows to watch if you liked Black Rabbit

1) The Last Man on Earth

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

The Last Man on Earth remains Coleman's most popular television role. She joined the Fox comedy series in its second season. The series follows Phil Miller, who believes he is the last person alive after a virus wipes out humanity.

Coleman embodies the role of Erica Dundee, a survivor who joins the developing group of individuals whom Phill discovered. Her character brings brilliance and wit to the post-apocalyptic comedy. The show ran for four consecutive seasons before it was cancelled. Coleman showed up in 47 episodes throughout the series's run. Her chemistry with the ensemble cast helped make the show a cult favourite. The series behind dark humor has heartfelt moments with a human bond.

The show is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

2) Step Up Revolution

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

Cleopatra Coleman got her breakthrough and debut through Step Up Revolution, the fourth movie in the popular dance series. She portrays DJ Penelope, a character who helps organize flash mob performances in Miami.

The film focuses on a group of dancers who utilize their art to protest gentrification. Coleman's performance displays her background in acting and dance.

The film earned over $140 million worldwide at the box office. Her acting helped establish her as a growing talent in Hollywood. The movie blends extended dance sequences with social commentary. Coleman brings authenticity and energy to her supporting role.

Step Up Revolution is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

3) In the Shadow of the Moon

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

This science fiction thriller features Cleopatra Coleman in a suspenseful central role. The movie stars Boyd Holbrook as a cop tracking a serial killer over the years.

Coleman embodies a woman connected to the unknown murders that seem to repeat every nine years. Her character holds the key to understanding the time-spanning mystery. The film explores themes of choice, fate, and consequences.

Coleman delivers a complicated performance that anchors the movie's twisty plot. The Netflix original received positive reviews for its eccentric take on time travel. Her role requires both strength and vulnerability as the story progresses.

In the Shadow of the Moon is available on Netflix for viewers to watch.

4) Dopesick

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

This limited series examines the opioid crisis in America. Cleopatra Coleman appears in this Emmy-winning drama about addiction and pharmaceutical companies. The series tells several interconnected narratives about how OxyContin affected communities. Coleman portrays a supporting role in this ensemble piece. The show features Peter Sarsgaard, Kaitlyn Dever, and Michael Keaton in leading roles.

Dopesick received critical acclaim and won three Emmy Awards. Coleman contributes to the series's compelling examination of corporate responsibility. The show highlights the human cost of the opioid epidemic.

This limited mini-series is available on Hulu for viewers to watch.

5) Infinity Pool

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

This horror movie showcases Cleopatra Coleman in a dark psychological role. The movie follows a struggling writer who visits a resort with his spouse. Coleman portrays a guest who becomes involved in the disturbing events that unfold. The movie explores themes of consequences and identity through its science fiction elements.

The director, Brandon Cronenberg, creates an unsettling atmosphere throughout the film. Coleman tackles the movie's challenging material with commitment and skill. The film received attention for its visual style and provocative content. Her acting adds nuance and depth to the disturbing story.

Infinity Pool is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

6) Rebel Moon

A still from the movie (Image via Netflix)

Zack Snyder's space opera features Cleopatra Coleman in the elaborate cast. The Netflix movie tells the story of a colony threatened by a tyrannical force. Coleman appears in both parts of the orchestrated two-part series. The film blends elements from science fiction films and westerns. Synder designed the project as his version of Star Wars.

Coleman joins Charlie Hunnam, Sofia Boutella, and other actors in the ensemble. The movie emphasizes large-scale action sequences and practical effects. Her performance contributes to the movie's diverse cast of characters.

Rebel Moon is available for Netflix viewers to watch.

7) Clipped

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

This limited series dramatizes the Donald Sterling scandal that shook the NBA. Cleopatra Coleman appears in this sports drama about the Los Angeles Clippers drama. The series examines how Sterling's racist comments went viral in 2014.

Coleman portrays a role in the ensemble cast, telling this real-life narrative. The show explores themes of racism, power, and media in professional sports. Clipped features Jacki Weaver, Laurence Fishburne, and Ed O'Neill in key roles. The series received attention for its tackling of sensitive subject matter. Coleman brings sincerity to this based-on-true-events production.

The show is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

Cleopatra Coleman continues building an expansive career across different formats and genres. Her work in Black Rabbit represents another compelling performance in her developing filmography. These seven productions demonstrate her versatility as a performer.

