7 'America's Got Talent' contestants who went on to have successful careers

America's Got Talent has been a launching pad for many performers since 2006. The show gives ordinary people a chance to display extraordinary skills. Dancers, singers, magicians, and comedians compete for the million-dollar prize. But winning is not everything on this platform. Many contestants who did not take home the top prize still found fame and fortune later.

The series's massive audience provides exposure that money fails to buy. Television audiences across the nation watch talented performers pursue their dreams. Some performers became household names even without claiming victory. The competition format allows diverse acts to shine under bright lights. From concert halls to Vegas stages, America's Got Talent alumni have conquered various entertainment industries.

Their journeys prove that determination, talent, and the right opportunity can change lives forever. Here are seven contestants who transformed their America's Got Talent experience into lasting success.

7 America's Got Talent contestants who turned into worldwide success

1) Terry Fator

A still from the show (Image via youtube/@ Talent Recap)

Terry Fator won the second season of America's Got Talent in 2007. His ventriloquist act combined comedy and singing. Before the series, he struggled to find an audience for his different talents.

Terry performed in small venues with disappointing ticket sales. His lowest point came when only one person bought a ticket to his 1,000-seat show. The experience left him with existential crises. His family encouraged him to audition for America's Got Talent. The decision changed everything in the performer's life.

After winning, Terry signed a huge contract with The Mirage in Las Vegas. The deal was worth $100 million over five years. The casino even renamed its theatre after him. By 2013, he had performed over a thousand shows in Vegas. His success story demonstrates how America's Got Talent can transform struggling performers into millionaire entertainers.

2) Jackie Evancho

A still from the show (Image via youtube/@Talent Recap)

Jackie Evancho was only ten years old when she performed in the fifth season of America's Got Talent. She did not win the competition, but won hearts with her operatic voice. Her runner-up debut EP O Holy Night, was released shortly after the show concluded. The album broke several records in the music industry.

She became the youngest solo performer to debut in the Billboard top 10. The EP also established her as the youngest solo artist to achieve platinum status. Her further album Dream with Me continued the success streak.

Jackie became the youngest artist to debut in the UK's top five chart positions. Her classical albums consistently reached number one on Billboard's Classical chart. America's Got Talent gave her the platform to become a renowned recording artist.

3) Lindsey Stirling

A still from the show (Image via youtube/@ America's Got Talent)

Lindsey Stirling appeared on the fifth season of the show with an eccentric concept. She blended choreographed dancing and violin playing. The judges had mixed reactions to her acting style. Some questioned whether her act was marketable to mainstream viewers. Piers Morgan once remarked that mixing dancing and playing would not work. Lindsey was eliminated before reaching the finals.

She proved the judges wrong by building a substantial online following. Her YouTube channel has gained millions of subscribers worldwide. Lindsey's music video has been viewed a billion times. She tours internationally and sells out major venues. Her success displays that America's Got Talent contestants can succeed by staying true to their artistic vision.

4) Grace VanderWaal

A still from the show (Image via youtube/@ Grace VanderWaal)

Grace VanderWall won the fourth season of America's Got Talent at twelve. Her audition with the ukulele earned her the golden buzzer from judge Howie Mandel. The performance went viral across social media platforms. Grace's eccentric voice and songwriting ability impressed audiences nationwide. She released her debut album Just the Beginning in 2017.

The young performer toured extensively to promote her music. She opened for Imagine Dragons as well during their Evolve World Tour. Grace also ventured into acting with her performance in the Disney+ movie Stargirl. Her success demonstrates how America's Got Talent has the potential to launch multi-faceted entertainment careers for young artists.

5) Mat Franco

A still from the show (Image via youtube/@America's Got Talent)

Mat Franco became the first magician to win the show in the ninth season. Her victory opened doors in the crowded Las Vegas entertainment scene. Within one year, he was headlining his show, Magic Reinvented Nightly.

The production received critical acclaim from casual audiences and magic enthusiasts. The LINQ Hotel and Casino retained its theatre in his honor.

His Vegas residency continues to sell tickets consistently. Mat proved that magicians could find mainstream success through the show. His success inspired other illusionists to audition for the show. The competition gave him recognition in a city known for world-class magic shows.

6) Darci Lynne Farmer

A still from the show (Image via youtube/@ Talent Recap)

Darci Lynne Farmer won the twelfth season of the show with her ventriloquist performance. She became the third ventriloquist to claim victory on the show. Her puppet characters charmed viewers with comedy and singing. After winning, she launched a successful touring career. Friends Live tour and The Darci Lynne sold out venues across America.

She hosted her NBC Christmas special, Darci Lynne: My Hometown Christmas. The young artist announced additional tour dates for 2019. Her success continues the tradition of the show ventriloquist winners finding lasting careers in entertainment.

7) The Texas Tenors

A still from the show (Image via youtube/@ Talent Recap)

The Texas Tenors finished in the fourth season of America's Got Talent. The classical crossover group did not win at the finale but built a successful recording career. They released several studio albums and live recordings. Their album American Classics and A Collection of Broadway reached number one on the Billboard Classical chart.

In 2013, they produced a PBS special with The Phoenix Symphony. The show You Should Dream got three Emmy Awards. The group continues recording music and performing for classical and mainstream viewers. Their journey proves that America's Got Talent contestants can achieve success without winning the competition.

America's Got Talent has proven to be more than just a television competition. The show creates opportunities for performers to build lasting entertainment careers. These seven participants demonstrated how exposure, talent, and determination can lead to huge success stories.

