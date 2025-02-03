Listing every Super Bowl halftime show performer feat. Prince, Michael Jackson and more

The Super Bowl halftime show has become one of the most anticipated spectacles annually and attracts viewers who don't even watch the big game. Some of the greatest performers in history have taken the stage, and 2025 sees another huge name in the spotlight.

On Sunday, amid the Eagles and Chiefs Super Bowl matchup, Kendrick Lamar will perform at the 2025 Super Bowl halftime show. The "Not Like Us" rapper is next up after a successful run of headliners, including Rihanna, who performed in 2023 and made her pregnancy public, and Usher, who took center stage in the 2024 halftime show.

Eminem, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar and Mary J. Blige performed at the 2022 Super Bowl in Los Angeles, California, between the Cincinnati Bengals and LA Rams. This was seen by many as the best-ever halftime show, and as Lamar's Super Bowl performance approaches, let's take a look at all the previous halftime show performers.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Every Super Bowl halftime performer in history

Super Bowl 1 (1967) - Universities of Arizona and Grambling University Bands

Super Bowl II (1968) - "Old Man Winter Takes a Vacation in Miami" featuring seven local Miami-area high school bands

Super Bowl III (1969) - "America Thanks" featuring Florida A&M University marching band

Super Bowl IV (1970) - "Tribute to Mardi Gras" featuring Marguerite Piazza, Doc Severinsen, Al Hirt, Lionel Hampton, Carol Channing, and Southern University Marching Band

Super Bowl V (1971) - Southeast Missouri State marching band and Anita Bryant

Super Bowl VI (1972) - "Salute to Louis Armstrong" featuring Ella Fitzgerald, Carol Channing, Al Hirt and U.S. Marine Corps Drill Team

Super Bowl VII (1973) - "Happiness Is" featuring University of Michigan marching band and Woody Herman

Super Bowl VIII (1974) - "A Musical America" featuring University of Texas band

Super Bowl IX (1975) - "Tribute to Duke Ellington" featuring Mercer Ellington and Grambling State band

Super Bowl X (1976) - "200 Years and Just a Baby" celebrating America's bicentennial featuring Up with People

Super Bowl XI (1977) - "It's a Small World" featuring Los Angeles Unified All-City Band with the New Mouseketeers

Super Bowl XII (1978) - "From Paris to the Paris of America" featuring Tyler Apache Belles, Pete Fountain, and Al Hirt

Super Bowl XIII (1979) - "Super Bowl XIII Carnival" featuring Ken Hamilton and various Caribbean bands

Super Bowl XIV (1980) - "A Salute to the Big Band Era" featuring Up with People and Grambling State University marching bands

Super Bowl XV (1981) - "A Mardi Gras Festival" featuring Southern University marching band

Super Bowl XVI (1982) - "A Salute to the 60s and Motown" featuring Up with People

Super Bowl XVII (1983) - "KaleidoSUPERscope" featuring Los Angeles Super Drill Team

Super Bowl XVIII (1984) - "Super Bowl XVIII's Salute to the Superstars of the Silver Screen" featuring University of Florida and Florida State University marching bands

Super Bowl XIX (1985) - "A World of Children's Dreams" featuring Tops in Blue

Super Bowl XX (1986) - "Beat of the Future" featuring Up with People

Super Bowl XXI (1987) - "Salute to Hollywood's 100th Anniversary" featuring George Burns, Mikey Rooney, in addition to Grambling State University and USC Marching Bands

Super Bowl XXII (1988) - "Something Grand" featuring the Rockettes and Chubby Checker

Super Bowl XXIII (1989) - "Be Bop Bamboozled in 3-D" featuring Elvis Presto

Super Bowl XXIV (1990) - "Salute to New Orleans" and 40th Anniversary of Peanuts' characters, featuring trumpeter Pete Fountain, Doug Kershaw & Irma Thomas

Super Bowl XXV (1991) - "A Small World Salute to 25 Years of the Super Bowl" featuring New Kids on the Block

Super Bowl XXVI (1992) - "Winter Magic, salute to 1992 Winter Olympics" featuring Gloria Estefan, Brian Boitano, and Dorothy Hamill

Super Bowl XXVII (1993) - "Heal the World" featuring Michael Jackson and 3,500 local children

Super Bowl XXVIII (1994) - "Rockin' Country Sunday" featuring Clint Black, Travis Tritt, Wynonna, Tanya Tucker and Naomi Judd

Super Bowl XXIX (1995) - "Indiana Jones and the Temple of the Forbidden Eye" featuring Tony Bennett, Arturo Sandoval, Patti LaBelle, the Miami Sound Machine

Super Bowl XXX (1996) - "Take Me Higher: A Celebration of 30 Years of the Super Bowl,” Diana Ross

Super Bowl XXXI (1997) - "Blues Brothers Bash" featuring Dan Aykroyd, John Goodman, Jim Belushi, James Brown and ZZ Top

Super Bowl XXXII (1998) - "A Tribute to Motown's 40th Anniversary," including Boyz II Men, Queen Latifah, Smokey Robinson, Martha Reeves and The Temptations

Super Bowl XXXIII (1999) - "Celebration of Soul, Salsa and Swing" featuring Stevie Wonder, Big Bad Voodoo Daddy, Gloria Estefan and Savion Glover

Super Bowl XXXIV (2000) - "A Tapestry of Nations" featuring Phil Collins, Enrique Iglesias, Christina Aguilera, Toni Braxton and an 80-person choir

Super Bowl XXXV (2001) - "The Kings of Rock and Pop" featuring Aerosmith, 'N'Sync, Britney Spears, Mary J. Blige and Nelly

Super Bowl XXXVI (2002) - U2

Super Bowl XXXVII (2003) - Shania Twain, No Doubt, and Sting

Super Bowl XXXVIII (2004) - Janet Jackson, Kid Rock, P. Diddy, Nelly, and Justin Timberlake

Super Bowl XXXIX (2005) - Paul McCartney

Super Bowl XL (2006) - The Rolling Stones

Super Bowl XLI (2007) - Prince and the Florida A&M marching band

Super Bowl XLII (2008) - Prince featuring the Florida A&M marching band

Super Bowl XLIII (2009) - Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band

Super Bowl XLIV (2010) - The Who

Super Bowl XLV (2011) - The Black Eyed Peas, Usher and Slash

Super Bowl XLVI (2012) - Madonna, LMFAO, Cirque du Soleil, Nicki Minaj, M.I.A, and CeeLo Green

Super Bowl XLVII (2013) - Beyoncé

Super Bowl XLVIII (2014) - Bruno Mars and Red Hot Chili Peppers

Super Bowl XLIX (2015) - Katy Perry, Lenny Kravitz and Missy Elliott

Super Bowl 50 (2016) - Coldplay, Beyoncé and Bruno Mars

Super Bowl LII (2017) - Lady Gaga

Super Bowl LII (2018) - Justin Timberlake and The Tennessee Kids

Super Bowl LIII (2019) - Maroon 5, Travis Scott, Big Boi

Super Bowl LIV (2020) - Shakira, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny, J Balvin, and Emme Muniz

Super Bowl LV (2021) - The Weeknd

Super Bowl LVI (2022) - Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre., Kendrick Lamar, and Mary J. Blige

Super Bowl LVII (2023) - Rihanna

Super Bowl LVIII (2024) - Usher, alongside special guests Alicia Keys, Jermaine Dupri, H.E.R., will.i.am, Lil Jon, Ludacris

It will be interesting to see if Kendrick Lamar can stake a claim for the best-ever half-time show.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Bengals Nation! Check out the latest Cincinnati Bengals Schedule and dive into the Bengals Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.