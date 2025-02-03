Listing every Super Bowl halftime show performer feat. Prince, Michael Jackson and more

The Super Bowl halftime show has become one of the most anticipated spectacles annually and attracts viewers who don't even watch the big game. Some of the greatest performers in history have taken the stage, and 2025 sees another huge name in the spotlight.
On Sunday, amid the Eagles and Chiefs Super Bowl matchup, Kendrick Lamar will perform at the 2025 Super Bowl halftime show. The "Not Like Us" rapper is next up after a successful run of headliners, including Rihanna, who performed in 2023 and made her pregnancy public, and Usher, who took center stage in the 2024 halftime show.
Eminem, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar and Mary J. Blige performed at the 2022 Super Bowl in Los Angeles, California, between the Cincinnati Bengals and LA Rams. This was seen by many as the best-ever halftime show, and as Lamar's Super Bowl performance approaches, let's take a look at all the previous halftime show performers.
Every Super Bowl halftime performer in history
Super Bowl 1 (1967) - Universities of Arizona and Grambling University Bands
Super Bowl II (1968) - "Old Man Winter Takes a Vacation in Miami" featuring seven local Miami-area high school bands
Super Bowl III (1969) - "America Thanks" featuring Florida A&M University marching band
Super Bowl IV (1970) - "Tribute to Mardi Gras" featuring Marguerite Piazza, Doc Severinsen, Al Hirt, Lionel Hampton, Carol Channing, and Southern University Marching Band
Super Bowl V (1971) - Southeast Missouri State marching band and Anita Bryant
Super Bowl VI (1972) - "Salute to Louis Armstrong" featuring Ella Fitzgerald, Carol Channing, Al Hirt and U.S. Marine Corps Drill Team
Super Bowl VII (1973) - "Happiness Is" featuring University of Michigan marching band and Woody Herman
Super Bowl VIII (1974) - "A Musical America" featuring University of Texas band
Super Bowl IX (1975) - "Tribute to Duke Ellington" featuring Mercer Ellington and Grambling State band
Super Bowl X (1976) - "200 Years and Just a Baby" celebrating America's bicentennial featuring Up with People
Super Bowl XI (1977) - "It's a Small World" featuring Los Angeles Unified All-City Band with the New Mouseketeers
Super Bowl XII (1978) - "From Paris to the Paris of America" featuring Tyler Apache Belles, Pete Fountain, and Al Hirt
Super Bowl XIII (1979) - "Super Bowl XIII Carnival" featuring Ken Hamilton and various Caribbean bands
Super Bowl XIV (1980) - "A Salute to the Big Band Era" featuring Up with People and Grambling State University marching bands
Super Bowl XV (1981) - "A Mardi Gras Festival" featuring Southern University marching band
Super Bowl XVI (1982) - "A Salute to the 60s and Motown" featuring Up with People
Super Bowl XVII (1983) - "KaleidoSUPERscope" featuring Los Angeles Super Drill Team
Super Bowl XVIII (1984) - "Super Bowl XVIII's Salute to the Superstars of the Silver Screen" featuring University of Florida and Florida State University marching bands
Super Bowl XIX (1985) - "A World of Children's Dreams" featuring Tops in Blue
Super Bowl XX (1986) - "Beat of the Future" featuring Up with People
Super Bowl XXI (1987) - "Salute to Hollywood's 100th Anniversary" featuring George Burns, Mikey Rooney, in addition to Grambling State University and USC Marching Bands
Super Bowl XXII (1988) - "Something Grand" featuring the Rockettes and Chubby Checker
Super Bowl XXIII (1989) - "Be Bop Bamboozled in 3-D" featuring Elvis Presto
Super Bowl XXIV (1990) - "Salute to New Orleans" and 40th Anniversary of Peanuts' characters, featuring trumpeter Pete Fountain, Doug Kershaw & Irma Thomas
Super Bowl XXV (1991) - "A Small World Salute to 25 Years of the Super Bowl" featuring New Kids on the Block
Super Bowl XXVI (1992) - "Winter Magic, salute to 1992 Winter Olympics" featuring Gloria Estefan, Brian Boitano, and Dorothy Hamill
Super Bowl XXVII (1993) - "Heal the World" featuring Michael Jackson and 3,500 local children
Super Bowl XXVIII (1994) - "Rockin' Country Sunday" featuring Clint Black, Travis Tritt, Wynonna, Tanya Tucker and Naomi Judd
Super Bowl XXIX (1995) - "Indiana Jones and the Temple of the Forbidden Eye" featuring Tony Bennett, Arturo Sandoval, Patti LaBelle, the Miami Sound Machine
Super Bowl XXX (1996) - "Take Me Higher: A Celebration of 30 Years of the Super Bowl,” Diana Ross
Super Bowl XXXI (1997) - "Blues Brothers Bash" featuring Dan Aykroyd, John Goodman, Jim Belushi, James Brown and ZZ Top
Super Bowl XXXII (1998) - "A Tribute to Motown's 40th Anniversary," including Boyz II Men, Queen Latifah, Smokey Robinson, Martha Reeves and The Temptations
Super Bowl XXXIII (1999) - "Celebration of Soul, Salsa and Swing" featuring Stevie Wonder, Big Bad Voodoo Daddy, Gloria Estefan and Savion Glover
Super Bowl XXXIV (2000) - "A Tapestry of Nations" featuring Phil Collins, Enrique Iglesias, Christina Aguilera, Toni Braxton and an 80-person choir
Super Bowl XXXV (2001) - "The Kings of Rock and Pop" featuring Aerosmith, 'N'Sync, Britney Spears, Mary J. Blige and Nelly
Super Bowl XXXVI (2002) - U2
Super Bowl XXXVII (2003) - Shania Twain, No Doubt, and Sting
Super Bowl XXXVIII (2004) - Janet Jackson, Kid Rock, P. Diddy, Nelly, and Justin Timberlake
Super Bowl XXXIX (2005) - Paul McCartney
Super Bowl XL (2006) - The Rolling Stones
Super Bowl XLI (2007) - Prince and the Florida A&M marching band
Super Bowl XLII (2008) - Prince featuring the Florida A&M marching band
Super Bowl XLIII (2009) - Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band
Super Bowl XLIV (2010) - The Who
Super Bowl XLV (2011) - The Black Eyed Peas, Usher and Slash
Super Bowl XLVI (2012) - Madonna, LMFAO, Cirque du Soleil, Nicki Minaj, M.I.A, and CeeLo Green
Super Bowl XLVII (2013) - Beyoncé
Super Bowl XLVIII (2014) - Bruno Mars and Red Hot Chili Peppers
Super Bowl XLIX (2015) - Katy Perry, Lenny Kravitz and Missy Elliott
Super Bowl 50 (2016) - Coldplay, Beyoncé and Bruno Mars
Super Bowl LII (2017) - Lady Gaga
Super Bowl LII (2018) - Justin Timberlake and The Tennessee Kids
Super Bowl LIII (2019) - Maroon 5, Travis Scott, Big Boi
Super Bowl LIV (2020) - Shakira, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny, J Balvin, and Emme Muniz
Super Bowl LV (2021) - The Weeknd
Super Bowl LVI (2022) - Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre., Kendrick Lamar, and Mary J. Blige
Super Bowl LVII (2023) - Rihanna
Super Bowl LVIII (2024) - Usher, alongside special guests Alicia Keys, Jermaine Dupri, H.E.R., will.i.am, Lil Jon, Ludacris
It will be interesting to see if Kendrick Lamar can stake a claim for the best-ever half-time show.
