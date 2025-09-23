7 best characters from 'Outlander: Blood of My Blood’

Outlander: Blood of My Blood premiered on Starz this year, as a prequel historical drama to Outlander (2014-present). It introduced new characters, but familiar names, as fans went back in time to see the love stories of Claire's and Jamie's parents unfold. The saga is split over two timelines: Fans meet Jamie's parents in 18th-century Scotland, while Claire's parents struggle during World War I.

Created by Matthew B. Roberts and based on author Diana Gabaldon's work, the story revolves around Ellen McKenzie, Brian Fraser, Henry Beauchamp, and Julia Moriston. The two couples fight for agency and identity in a tumultuous world, enriching the extensive world that seven seasons of Outlander have meticulously crafted.

Disclaimer: All opinions in this article belong to the writer. Spoilers for Outlander: Blood of My Blood ahead. The list is in no particular order.

Ellen, Brian, or Julia: Who are the best characters in Outlander: Blood of My Blood?

1) Ellen McKenzie (Harriet Slater)

Ellen is Jamie's mother (Image via YouTube/STARZ)

Ellen is introduced in Outlander: Blood of My Blood in a grief-stricken haze. With her beloved father's passing, the door to a free future closes in a conservative society that does not respect a woman's needs. But even when her castle is close to crumbling, she holds her own with a quiet grace, intelligence, and earnest passion.

Her Romeo-and-Juliet-style love story with Brian is a window into her tender persona, making her a fan-favorite. Even though he is from an enemy clan, she goes after what she wants. In an era where women of her kind are frowned upon, watching her stand up for herself inspires passion, tying the show together.

2) Brian Fraser (Jamie Roy)

Brian is Jamie's father (Image via YouTube/STARZ)

Brian is the illegitimate son of Lord Lovat in Clan Fraser, so from the minute he is born, he is resigned to a fate he did not ask for: A life of torment under his father's iron fist, and a life unseen by the world. That's why, when he dares to fall in love and hope for a different future, fans immediately root for his happiness.

He is one of the best characters in Outlander: Blood of My Blood, solely because he is relatable, even in his missteps: Whether it's almost giving up on Ellen so she marries into a comfortable life, or lying to Murtaugh about his secret romance. Inherently, his moral compass is sound, and he tries to protect the people he cares about.

“He really is the Superman of the 18th century."- Jamie Roy in an interview with DECIDER published on August 22, 2025

3) Henry Beauchamp (Jeremy Irvine)

Henry is Claire's father (Image via YouTube/STARZ)

Claire's father and World War I soldier, Henry, is a complex character who wears his heart on his sleeve in Outlander: Blood of My Blood. He embodies the tragic horrors of witnessing war firsthand, and the sensitive portrayal of his PTSD makes every fan's heart go out for his pain. His fierce love for Julia is the show's highlight.

Things go from bad to worse for him when Julia goes through the stones, but that brings out his best quality: His love and protectiveness for his family. He is scrappy, and his resourcefulness is handy as he tries to reunite with her. His emotionally resilient journey is one for the books.

4) Julia Beauchamp (Hermione Corfield)

Julia is Claire's mother (Image via YouTube/STARZ)

Julia is backed into a corner for most of Outlander: Blood of my Blood season 1. First, she is away from the love of her life, connected only through letters. After they unite and have a baby, she goes through the stones into 18th-century Scotland, where she is in Lord Lovat's clutches. But throughout, she is a symbol of strength and resilience, making her a fan-favorite.

Stranded without her husband and newborn, Julia must do what it takes to survive, including sleeping with Lord Lovat to protect her unborn baby with Henry, with a plausible cover story. Her maternal instinct is one of her strongest attributes, and watching her hold onto hope even in bleak moments sells the high stakes of the show's premise.

5) Murtagh Fitzgibbons Fraser (Rory Alexander)

Murtagh is Jamie's Godfather (Image via YouTube/STARZ)

If the older Murtagh in Outlander is memorable in every way, his younger self in Outlander: Blood of My Blood just makes his story better. His wiry appearance and his romantic disposition make him the perfect sidekick for Brian, but his moment in the sun as the main character is not far away.

His steadfast loyalty and commitment to the ones he cares about are why he is an invaluable part of Brian's life. He tries to woo Ellen, but in vain, and his loss and rage are palpable. However, all these positive attributes add up to what fans already know about him as Jamie's Godfather, advisor, and protector. He is a solid and dependable presence.

6) Davina Porter (Sara Vickers)

Davina is Brian's mother (Image via YouTube/STARZ)

Davina Portner is confined to society's definition of her personhood. She is nothing but a servant in Lord Lovat's house. Nothing but the mother of the illegitimate son, Brian. Nothing but a woman whose life others have deemed over within four walls. But even within those shackles, Davina finds a way to shine.

Outlander: Blood of My Blood does a great job bringing her trials and tribulations to the spotlight. She is inherently human and has negative thoughts about other women, like Julia, who gets preferential treatment from Lord Lovat. However, she pushes past it to show her solidarity, so that other women don't meet her fate.

7) Ned Gowan (Connor MacNeil)

Ned becomes Henry's ally (Image via YouTube/STARZ)

One of the most morally sound people on Outlander: Blood of My Blood, is the Clan Mackenzie counsel, Ned. He is genuinely kind and goes out of his way to negotiate peace and goodness for everyone. As one of the only ones to look out for Ellen's needs after her father dies, he is an easy fan-favorite, even with his limited screentime.

On the other hand, he also grows closer to Henry, who, on his quest to find Julia, leans on his warmth and wisdom. However, his quick wit and strategic thinking as a negotiator also deserve due credit. He hints at a complicated past love, which increases the air of mystery around him, although fans predict that the story might be heartbreaking.

Watch Outlander and Outlander: Blood of My Blood, on Starz.

