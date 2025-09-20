7 best Jennifer Tilly movies and shows that’ll prove her as a versatile actress

Jennifer Tilly has been acting since 1983, and so, it is not surprising that her body of work is extensive. But what is really impressive is the variety of projects that Jennifer Tilly has been involved in over the years. The 67-year-old actress is known for her comedic timing, but it cannot be denied that her skills expand beyond comedy. She has also found plenty of success with unconventional roles.

At present, Jennifer Tilly is shooting for School Spirits, a supernatural teen drama on Paramount+. She has been cast to play Dr. Deborah Hunter-Price, who will be appearing in the upcoming third season of the show. To date, Jennifer Tilly has been able to do justice to all the roles that she has played on-screen, and viewers are certain that the actress will only get better with age.

In this list, we take a look at some of the best movies and shows starring Jennifer Tilly that showcase her acting skills and dynamic range.

Bride of Chucky, Bullets Over Broadway and five other titles that prove Jennifer Tilly can play any role

1) Bullets Over Broadway (1994)

Woody Allen and Jennifer Tilly on the set of Bullets Over Broadway (Image via Woody Allen Facebook Page)

Considered as one of Woody Allen's best films, Bullets Over Broadway fuses crime drama with black comedy. In the lead is John Cusack, who plays a young playwright named David Shayne. He arrives in Broadway and somehow manages to get funding for his play, but there is a catch. He has to cast the girlfriend of gangster Nick Valenti (Joe Viterelli), which results in chaos.

Jennifer Tilly plays Olive Neal, Valenti's girlfriend. Even though Olive has very little talent, David has to put up with her demanding personality so that he doesn't lose his funding.

Bullets Over Broadway boasts a clever screenplay elevated by the talented cast who make their character shine on screen. The era-appropriate jazz-heavy score also helps add to the overall experience.

Where to watch: Bullets Over Broadway is available on Apple TV+ and Prime Video.

2) Liar, Liar (1997)

Jennifer Tilly's character stood out for her deceitful personality (Image via Official Facebook Page)

This Jennifer Tilly movie is perfect for cinephiles who love comedies. Directed by Tom Shadyac, it stars Jim Carrey as Fletcher Reede. A divorced defense lawyer, Fletcher is a pathological liar, which impacts his relationship with his young son, Max, portrayed by Justin Cooper. On his birthday, out of frustration, Max wishes that his father were unable to tell a lie for a whole day.

Unfortunately for Fletcher, Max's wish comes true, and he realizes that he cannot lie, mislead, or withhold the truth, which threatens to impact his case. Jennifer Tilly plays Samantha Cole, Fletcher's newest client. She nails the cunning personality of Samantha, who only wants her soon-to-be ex-husband's money.

Jim Carrey's spirited performance is one of the highlights of Liar, Liar. Even though the narrative is primarily light-hearted, viewers can pick up a few important life lessons along the way.

Where to watch: Liar, Liar can be streamed on HBO Max, Apple TV+ and Prime Video.

3) Bride of Chucky (1998)

Tiffany is creative, inventive and ruthless (Image via Jennifer Tilly Instagram)

This slasher movie is quite different from Jennifer Tilly's usual comedy offerings, and yet she still manages to make an impact on the viewer. Directed by Ronny Yu, Bride of Chucky is the fourth installment in the Child's Play franchise. In this movie, Brad Dourif's Chucky and Jennifer Tilly's Tiffany set out for New Jersey, where they hope to find a powerful amulet that will help them regain their human form.

Like the rest of the titles in the franchise, this movie boasts thrilling jump scares and plenty of gory scenes. At first, fans weren't sure if Tiffany could match Chucky's intensity, but the character's ruthlessness and murderous tendencies made her the perfect partner in crime for the iconic villain. Bride of Chucky also features a clever twist at the end that viewers won't see coming.

Where to watch: Bride of Chucky is available for streaming on Prime Video, Apple TV+, Peacock and Tubi.

4) Family Guy (1999)

Family Guy thrives on interesting characters (Image via Official Facebook Page)

This long-running adult animated sitcom contains 22 seasons and 444 episodes. It follows the misadventures of the Griffin family. The head of the family is Peter, who is married to Lois. They have three children, namely Meg, Chris, and Stewie. Their family unit is incomplete without Brian, their anthropomorphic pet dog.

In addition to the clever writing, the voice acting is one of the reasons why viewers have been tuning in, season after season. In the show, Bonnie Swanson is voiced by Jennifer Tilly. Bonnie is the calm and soft-spoken wife of Joe Swanson, Griffins' neighbor and Peter's friend.

Family Guy certainly isn't for everyone, but there is something charming about the show that is outrageously controversial and yet surprisingly entertaining.

Where to watch: Family Guy is available on Disney+, Prime Video and Hulu.

5) The Haunted Mansion (2003)

This is the perfect watch for viewers who like the mix of horror and comedy (Image via Disney)

In this horror comedy, Jennifer Tilly plays a supernatural character. Directed by Rob Minkoff, the movie is loosely based on the popular Disneyland attraction. Eddie Murphy plays Jim Evers, who is a successful realtor along with his wife, Sara, portrayed by Marsha Thomason.

When they get a call from Gracey Manor, Jim is excited because he feels like this could lead to a big payout. However, when Jim and his family get stuck inside the mansion with ghosts, things take a spooky turn. Jennifer Tilly plays Madame Leota, the ghost of a Romani woman whose head is encased in a crystal ball.

The Haunted Mansion is a treat to watch because of the special effects. The tongue-in-cheek humor and impressive make-up also help elevate the narrative.

Where to watch: The Haunted Mansion can be streamed on Disney+, Apple TV+ and Prime Video.

6) Out of Practice (2005)

This forgotten old show is worth the watch (Image via Christopher Gorham Facebook Page)

This underrated sitcom is a must-watch for Jennifer Tilly fans. It contains a total of 22 episodes, out of which 8 were previously unaired. The show stars Christopher Gorham, Paula Marshall, Ty Burrell, Henry Winkler, and more. The narrative revolved around a family of five doctors. Even though they are related by blood, they have little else in common, which leads to constant clashes.

In the show, Jennifer Tilly plays Crystal. She is the girlfriend of Winkler's Stewart Barnes. As she is also Stewart's receptionist, she is always around, much to the chagrin of the rest of the family members. As expected, Out of Practice delivers plenty of funny gags, but it also has a nostalgic appeal as it brings forth a style of humor that used to be the standard in old sitcoms.

Where to watch: Out of Practice is available for streaming on Prime Video and Plex.

7) Monsters at Work (2021)

Celia is usually sweet and jovial, but her temper explodes when she is angered (Image via Monsters Inc Facebook)

Fans of the Monsters, Inc. franchise shouldn't miss out on this entertaining sitcom. Containing 2 seasons and 20 episodes, Monsters at Work follows the adventures of Tylor Tuskmon, voiced by Ben Feldman, who idolizes John Goodman's James P. Sullivan, aka Sulley. He trains to be a scarer at the factory, but when the company no longer needs scarers, he has to be reassigned.

In season one, Jennifer Tilly voices the character of Celia Mae. She is the girlfriend of Billy Crystal's Mike Wazowski. In the show, she gets promoted from Monsters Incorporated receptionist to Laugh Floor supervisor. Monsters at Work combines the charm of Monsters, Inc. with the humor of a workplace comedy, and the result is wholesome entertainment for the entire family.

Where to watch: Monsters at Work can be viewed on Disney+, Apple TV+, Prime Video and Plex.

From comedy to horror, Jennifer Tilly has found success in a variety of genres because she always finds a way to make her on-screen characters stand out.

