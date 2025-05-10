7 Ricardo Darín shows and movies to watch if you liked him in ‘The Eternaut’

Ricardo Darín is an Argentine actor who made his showbiz debut in the 1960s at just ten years old. He gained recognition through roles in comedy dramas like Alta comedia and Estación Retiro, before transitioning to more mature roles, particularly in crime thrillers, which he is popularly known for today. He also maintained an active presence in theater plays.

Ad

Before starring in the Netflix dystopian drama The Eternaut, Darín has acted, directed, and produced countless commercial and critical successes over the past six decades, with numerous accolades to his name. He received the Diamond Award by the Konex Foundation in 2011, one of the highest honors in Argentina, for his contribution to their entertainment industry.

For viewers interested in Ricardo Darín's work beyond The Eternaut, here are other movies and shows that are a must-watch.

Ad

Trending

Disclaimer: This listicle reflects the author's opinions and is not ranked in any particular order

The Secret in Their Eyes, Estrellita Mía, and other Ricardo Darín performances for fans of The Eternaut

1) The Secret in Their Eyes (2001)

A still from The Secret in Their Eyes (Image via Prime Video)

El secreto de sus ojos, stylized as The Secret in Their Eyes, follows retired legal counselor turned author Benjamin Espósito (Ricardo Darín), whose obsession with an unresolved murder case in 1970s Argentina haunts him.

Ad

The crime thriller explores his and agent Irene Menéndez-Hastings' (Soledad Villamil) navigation of the case's gruesome details, the dark underbelly of law enforcement, and frustrating dead ends. It culminates in the 90s, with Espósito visiting the murder victim's husband.

For fans of Ricardo Darín's intensity and compelling performance in The Eternaut, this Best Foreign Language Film award winner at the 82nd Oscars is a must-watch.

Where to watch: Netflix

Ad

2) Estrellita Mía (1987)

Ricardo Darín's fame began through popular telenovelas (Image via Getty)

Ricardo Darín rose to fame with the commercial success of Estrellita Mía. This Argentine telenovela follows the dramatic events of Estrellita, a young and poor peasant, who, following her mother's death, moves to Buenos Aires. There, she meets Juan "Juanjo" Jose, a man whose marriage of guilt to wheelchair-bound Angelina begins to unravel as he falls for her.

Ad

Fans of Darín's work in The Eternaut, looking to explore his earlier, more dramatic roles, will enjoy his performance as Juanjo. The show was nominated for many awards and broadcast outside Argentina, notably in Italy under the title Stellina.

Where to watch: ViX

3) Wild Tales (2014)

A still of Darín from the movie (Image via Prime Video)

In this dark comedy anthology film, Ricardo Darín stars as Simón "Bombita" Fischer, a man whose life goes downhill due to a seemingly random car towing incident that causes him to miss his daughter's birthday. Things soon spiral out of control as he tries to figure his life out.

Ad

Directed by Damián Szifron, this anthology explores the intersection of violence and revenge as primal attributes within any human being. For fans of Darín's versatility and emotional nuance in The Eternaut, this is a perfect watch.

Where to watch: Prime Video

4) Argentina, 1985 (2022)

The cast of Argentina, 1985 (Image via Prime Video)

In 1985, Argentina witnessed the historic trial of the military dictatorship that had ruled the country. With a group of misfit and inexperienced lawyers, Argentine chief prosecutor Julio César Strassera takes on what everyone else is afraid to, and builds a case against the ruling Juntas.

Ad

Critics and fans applauded Ricardo Darín's daring performance as the truth-seeking Strassera. The film was also recognized for its realistic portrayal of one of Argentina's most pivotal historic moments. Its impact led to an Academy Award nomination for Best International Feature Film.

Where to watch: Prime Video

5) Truman (2015)

Darín plays Julián (Image via Prime Video)

Tomás's life takes a dramatic turn when he visits his friend Julián in Madrid. He realizes that Julián is opting for assisted suicide because of failed chemotherapy treatments for his cancer diagnosis. In their final days together, he strengthens his friendship with Julián and his dog, Truman.

Ad

While The Eternaut showed Ricardo Darín's nuanced performance as a father on a mission to save the earth, Truman shows a softer, vulnerable side to his acting range. Directed by Cesc Gay, the movie won the Best Spanish Film award at the 2016 Goya Awards.

Where to watch: Disney+/Prime Video

6) Nine Queens (2000)

The con men in Nine Queens (Image via Prime Video)

Nueve Reinas, also known as Nine Queens, is a crime drama film that follows Marcos (Ricardo Darín) and Juan (Gaston Pauls). They are two small-time con artists whose paths cross when Marcos tries to con a cashier at a convenience store. Emboldened by each other's tricks of the trade, they decide to take on a grand heist: Selling counterfeit stamps to a wealthy stamp collector.

Ad

Darín's performance and the film's overall premise received critical acclaim. Director Fabián Bielinsky explored the fun and intricate elements of a heist movie, bringing fans edge-of-the-seat entertainment.

Where to watch: Prime Video

7) Moon of Avellaneda (2004)

Darín plays a down-on-his-luck common man (Image via Prime Video)

Moon of Avellaneda is the story of Román Maldonado, a man whose life gets tied to Luna de Avellaneda, a sports and social club in Buenos Aires. This follows after his fascinating birth story at the club's carnival fair, which grants him a lifetime membership.

Ad

As the club's popularity deteriorates and a casino threatens to take over, Román must do what it takes to save it, all while his marriage is also crumbling.

Directed by Juan José Campanella in his third collaboration with Ricardo Darín, the movie explores themes like community, identity, and the bittersweet reality of life's endings and beginnings. Fans of his performance in The Eternaut, looking for a slice-of-life drama, will enjoy this film.

Ad

Where to watch: Apple TV/Prime Video

Ricardo Darín fans can also check out his earlier telenovelas like Mi Cuñado, Chiquititas, and Rebelde.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pooja Kumar Pooja Kumar is an entertainment writer at Sportskeeda. She holds a bachelor's degree in Electronic Media, which deepened her understanding of the entertainment industry.



With over six years of experience, Pooja has worked as a copywriter at Social Panga and as a part-time editor and social media manager at Revolutionaries. She has won five awards for best digital marketing campaigns during her tenure at Social Panga.



Pooja is passionate about crafting engaging and relatable content. She believes in thorough research and ethical reporting, ensuring accuracy by cross-referencing multiple reputable sources. She also avoids reliance on AI-generated material, preferring an authentic and personal writing style.



A devoted fan of the K-pop group Seventeen, Pooja admires their amazing performances, kindness, and humor. One of her most cherished memories is traveling to Bangkok in December 2023 to experience their live concert with thousands of fans, a moment she would relive if given the chance to travel back in time. Beyond writing, Pooja enjoys weightlifting, boxing, yoga, and reading. She also finds joy in watching K-dramas, listening to music, and the occasional nap. Know More