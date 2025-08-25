7 Shows to Watch If You Liked 'Dexter: Original Sin'

Dexter: Original Sin takes audiences to the beginning of the dark world. The series explores the formative years of Dexter Morgan before he turned into the infamous serial killer the viewers know today.

The series is set in 1990s Miami. This prequel show demonstrates how young Dexter learned to channel his dark thoughts. The show follows Dexter's training under his adoptive father. Harry teaches the moral code to abide by when doing the killing.

Dexter: Original Sin reveals the origin of Dexter's methods and his first kills. The series maintains the psychological thriller backdrop that made the original series popular among viewers.

The viewers witness how Dexter developed his meticulous approach and careful planning. The prequel format allows for deep character arch and backstory exploration. The fans witness the transformation of a complex teenager into a methodical killer with a distinct moral code.

For viewers who liked Dexter: Original Sin, there are other shows to watch with similar themes and backstories.

Barry, Sweetpea, Criminal Minds, and four other shows to watch if you liked Dexter: Original Sin

1) Hannibal

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

The show presents one of television's most sophisticated serial killer narratives. The series centers on the bond between psychiatrist Dr. Hannibal Lecter and FBI profiler Will Graham. Will possess a unique ability to empathize with the murderers and reconstruct their crimes. Dr. Lecter secretly operates as a cannibalistic serial killer while looking after patients.

The storyline explores their complicated psychological connection as they work together on cases. Will slowly starts to suspect his therapist's hidden motives. Meanwhile, Hannibal becomes intrigued and obsessed with Will's abilities and mind.

The series features elaborate murder sequences designed as artistic displays. Every episode blends fine dining and classical music with a psychological thriller.

The spectacular visuals elevate the violence into something almost aesthetic. Like Dexter: Original Sin, this show examines what compels a killer to go to extremes and what goes on in his mind.

This show is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

2) You

A still from the show (Image via Netflix)

This Netflix original series follows Joe Goldberg, a bookstore manager with a dangerous obsession with the women he likes. Joe becomes fixated on different women throughout the show. He employs technology and social media to stalk his targets extensively.

The show displays his actions through his justification and internal monologue. Joe believes his behaviour stems from true love and security. He even eliminates anyone who threatens his passion with his obsessions.

Every season introduces a new target for Joe's obsession, and the storyline moves between different locations as Joe reverts to himself repeatedly.

You share similarities with Dexter: Original Sin through its exploration of killers' methods and thinking. Despite their horrific actions, both series present their main lead as the subject of sympathy. The psychological elements highlight how killers rationalize their extreme behaviour to themselves.

3) Barry

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

Barry tells the narrative of a hitman who discovers the world of acting. Barry Berkman works as a professional killer for a crime syndicate leader.

He travels to Los Angeles for a killing mission. However, Barry stumbles into an acting class and becomes captivated by acting.

He decides to leave his criminal life behind and pursue acting instead. However, his past continues to interfere with his new aspirations. Barry struggles to find a balance between the two worlds throughout the storyline.

The series blends serious examination of chaos and trauma with dark comedy. Barry's character arc mirrors the elements found in Dexter: Original Sin. Both main leads attempt to build everyday lives while hiding their true nature. The show explores whether people can truly transform their fundamental thinking and character.

Barry is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

4) Bates Motel

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

This show serves as a modern prequel to Psycho, created by Alfred Hitchcock. The show follows teenage Norman Bates and his mother, Norma. They shift to a small city where Norma buys an abandoned motel property. Norman displays increasingly disturbing behavior as they start living there.

His relationship with his mother becomes more unhealthy and complicated over time. The series explores Norman's psychological development and descent into craziness.

Norma attempts to protect her son while also struggling with her own issues. The series gradually reveals how Norman becomes the killer from the original movie.

Like Dexter: Original Sin, this prequel deep dives into the early formation of a serial killer. Both series highlight the family relationships that influence the main lead's violent tendencies.

Bates Motel is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

5) Sweetpea

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

The premise of this show follows Rhiannon Lewis, a coy woman with hidden dark secrets. She appears submissive and meek in her daily life interactions. Rhiannon works at a local newspaper office where colleagues often overlook her.

She harbors intense anger from years of negligence and bullying. When her father dies, Rhiannon's emotional stability starts to crumble completely. She starts a journey of revenge and kills all the ones who have wronged her and others. The murders give Rihanna a sense of control and power she never experienced.

The show blends psychological thriller elements and dark humor effectively. Sweetpea shares DNA with Dexter: Original Sin through its depiction of rationalized violence. Both shows feature killers who target people who are deserving of the killing.

Sweetpea is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

6) Criminal Minds

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

Criminal Minds throws light on the FBI's Behavioral Analysis Unit team. The agents specialize in profiling serial killers and other risky criminals. Every episode typically features a new case with a new perpetrator.

The team tends to travel across the country to investigate complex murder cases. They employ psychological analysis to understand and catch their targets. The show explores various types of criminal behaviour and motivations.

Criminal Minds provides the legal perspectives on cases similar to Dexter: Original Sin. The series examines how investigators perceive and analyze serial killers. Both shows delve deep into criminal psychological and behavioral patterns. The procedural format allows for exploration of several different types of killers.

Criminal Minds is available for viewers to watch on Amazon Prime.

7)The Penguin

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

This series continues the narrative from Matt Reeves' The Batman movie. Oz Cobb tries to rise through Gotham City's criminal underworld hierarchy. The series demonstrates his transformation from a low-level mobster to a potential criminal boss. Oz encounters challenges from old, running crime families who are reluctant to pursue his ambitions.

He employs manipulation and violence to eliminate obstacles in his path. The series explores themes of corruption, urban decay, and power in Gotham. The Penguin connects to Dexter: Original Sin through the central narrative around an anti-hero lead structure.

Both characters pursue their goals through carefully orchestrated violent actions. The show examines how circumstances and environment can shape a criminal's mindset.

The Penguins is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

Dexter: Original Sin joins a rich tradition of television shows exploring criminal psychology. These seven shows offer similar themes of morality, violence, and character arc. Each show provides a unique perspective on what creates killers and how they operate.

