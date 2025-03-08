7 shows to watch if you liked 'Medusa' season 1

The Spanish show, Medusa, has created a lot of buzz because of its gripping narrative that encompasses an assassination ploy and plenty of family drama. Containing 12 episodes, Medusa stars Juana Acosta in the lead. She plays the vivacious Bárbara Hidalgo, who has recently taken charge as the new CEO of Medusa, which is a reputed business conglomerate founded by her father.

When the yacht carrying her explodes, she is thrown overboard. After being rescued by a mysterious woman, she returns home, much to the shock of her family who believed her to be dead. She then joins hands with detective Danger Carmelo, played by Manolo Cardona, to find the person responsible. Steamy and suspenseful, Medusa keeps viewers hooked with unexpected twists and turns.

Like Medusa, there are other shows, mentioned on this list, that thrive on shocking plot progressions and interesting family dynamics.

1) Succession (2018)

Medusa fans shouldn't miss out on this riveting family drama (Image via HBO)

The characters in Medusa play mind games because all of them want control of the conglomerate. The same selfish motivations can also be witnessed in Succession containing four seasons and 39 episodes.

Brian Cox plays Logan Roy who is the head of Waystar RoyCo, a global media and entertainment conglomerate. When Logan's health deteriorates, his four children namely Connor, Kendall, Roman and Shiv, portrayed by Alan Ruck, Jeremy Strong, Kieran Culkin and Sarah Snook, are determined to use the situation to their advantage and climb up the corporate ladder.

Like Medusa, Succession works because of its powerful and ruthless characters who add to the drama and suspense. The pace is relaxed so that the audience can understand the characters and the motivations behind their actions. The satisfying character arcs also add to the viewing experience.

Where to watch: Succession can be viewed on HBO, Disney+, Apple TV+ and Prime Video.

2) Little Fires Everywhere (2020)

Like Medusa, this show boasts enigmatic central characters (Image via Hulu)

Acosta's Bárbara Hidalgo is one of the biggest reasons to tune in to Medusa. She is fierce and intelligent and never backs away from a challenge. The same is the case with the female leads in Little Fires Everywhere containing eight episodes.

Based on Celeste Ng's novel, this drama stars Reese Witherspoon as Elena Richardson, who has a picture-perfect life. A journalist by profession and mother of four, she is also a landlady. When she allows Kerry Washington's Mia Warren and her daughter to move into her rental property, Elena's family faces unprecedented consequences.

Both Witherspoon and Washington bring their A-game which is why viewers can't help but be sucked into their complicated lives. Motherhood, identity, and many other poignant topics are explored in the well-written narrative that feels unique and intimate.

Where to watch: Little Fires Everywhere is available on Hulu, Prime Video and Apple TV+.

3) Defending Jacob (2020)

This legal thriller keeps viewers on the edge of their seats, just like Medusa (Image via Apple TV+)

Medusa is interesting to watch because the audience cannot say for sure who is lying and who is telling the truth. In a lot of ways, the narrative of Defending Jacob also maintains a similar level of mystery and anticipation.

Containing eight episodes, Defending Jacob is based on a novel by William Landay. Chris Evans, who played the virtuous Captain America in the MCU films, dons the role of Assistant District Attorney Andy Barber whose moral reasoning is jeopardized when his 14-year-old son, Jacob Barber (Jaeden Martell) is accused of murder.

Like Medusa, Defending Jacob offers a tight screenplay that balances the intensity with just the right amount of humor so that it doesn't feel overwhelming. It cannot be denied that Evans is the true star of the show and does a great job of showcasing his attachment to his son and wife with the help of emotive expressions and subtle body language.

Where to watch: Defending Jacob can be streamed on Apple TV+ and Prime Video.

4) The Fall of the House of Usher (2023)

Creepy, intense and suspenseful, this show is a must-watch for horror fans (Image via Netflix)

In Medusa, Bárbara Hidalgo is lucky enough to evade death but sadly the same isn't the case for some of the central characters in this show. Adapted from Edgar Allan Poe's works, it stars Carla Gugino, Bruce Greenwood, Mary McDonnell, Henry Thomas, and many more.

Containing eight episodes, it is centered around Roderick Usher and his sister Madeline Usher who head a corrupt pharmaceutical company. They use power and coercion to get what they want. But when an intimidating foe starts targeting Roderick’s children, they are unable to nip to threat in the bud.

The Fall of the House of Usher, like Medusa, thrives on well-executed suspenseful scenes that keep the audience on the edge of their seats. The gothic aesthetic is elevated by compelling performances by the cast who bring depth to their complex characters. The narrative has been formatted in such as way that every revelation allows viewers to gain new insight into the characters and their points of view.

Where to watch: The Fall of the House of Usher can be viewed on Netflix.

5) My Demon (2023)

This show boasts endearing chemistry between its leads (Image via Netflix)

Like Medusa, My Demon also features a high-powered CEO being targeted by envious parties. Containing 16 episodes, it stars Kim Yoo-jung as Do Do-hee, who becomes the new CEO of Mirae F&B. She is appointed by Kim Hae-sook's Joo Cheon-sook, the chairwoman of Mirae Group who adopted her at the age of 11.

Cheon-sook's family and children are against the decision and make it their mission to make Do Do-hee's life miserable. But she finds a way to even the odds with some help from Song Kang's Jeong Gu-won, a 200-year-old demon.

South Korean dramas tend to be emotional and My Demon is no different. From redemption to revenge, the narrative explores a variety of topics that come together to create a thrilling watch that will make viewers laugh and cry. Like Medusa, this show features compelling central characters who command attention whenever they appear on screen.

Where to watch: My Demon is available for streaming on Netflix.

6) Queen of Tears (2024)

Queen of Tears is emotional and heartwarming (Image via tvN)

Like Bárbara Hidalgo in Medusa, the female lead in Queen of Tears has a tough-as-nails exterior that hides several vulnerabilities and insecurities. This South Korean show, containing 16 episodes and 2 specials, stars Kim Soo-hyun and Kim Ji-won in the lead.

Ji-won plays Hong Hae-in, the CEO of Queens Department Store. She is married to Baek Hyun-woo (Soo-hyun) who comes from a humble background. After being married for three years, Hyun-woo has had enough of Hae-in's cold attitude and plans to divorce her. But when she gets diagnosed with brain cancer, they are forced to reassess their feelings for each other.

Unlike Medusa, Queen of Tears moves at a slower pace but it is still interesting enough to keep the audience invested in the complex situations the leads find themselves in. The way the show explores romance and relationship dynamics in a relatable and realistic manner is also commendable.

Where to watch: Queen of Tears can be streamed on Netflix.

7) The Leopard (2025)

The Leopard will particularly appeal to fans of period dramas (Image via Netflix)

The Leopard, like Medusa, captures the viewer's attention with its cinematic storytelling. Based on Giuseppe Tomasi di Lampedusa's novel, the show follows the lives of a 19th-century Sicilian aristocratic family whose authority and relevance are challenged during a social upheaval.

Containing six episodes, the recently released show stars Kim Rossi Stuart, Deva Cassel, Saul Nanni and many others. It is interesting to note that The Leopard is the second adaptation of the classic novel. The first one, a feature film, was released back in 1963.

The show cleverly merges politics, romance and suspense to bring forth an engaging narrative that is complex enough to make viewers think and yet still simple for them to follow along till the very end. It is also evident that a lot of thought went into getting the period elements just right, such as the sets and costumes, which is why the aesthetics stand out from the get-go.

Where to watch: The Leopard is available for streaming on Netflix.

These engaging shows, like Medusa, are able to keep the audience hooked with dramatic plotlines brought to life by memorable lead characters.

