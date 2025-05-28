7 shows to watch if you liked ‘Murderbot’

Murderbot follows the story of a recently sentient robot, played by Alexander Skarsgård, working as a private security cyborg for the SecUnit. Its newfound consciousness comes with hilarious chaos, social awareness, and a quest to understand the complicated minds of human beings, all while keeping its identity under wraps to avoid destruction.

Based on the book The Murderbot Diaries by Martha Wells, this science-fiction comedy series has been lauded for its dry wit, memorable performances, and refreshing take on the usually serious genre. The finale of the ten-episode series is expected to air on July 11, 2025.

While fans wait for new episodes of Murderbot, they can check out other shows with similar themes, like Resident Alien, Westworld, and more.

Disclaimer: All opinions in this article belong solely to the writer.

Trending

Resident Alien, Upload, and other shows for fans of Murderbot

1) Resident Alien (2021–present)

Tudyk in Resident Alien (Image via Netflix)

An alien, played by Alan Tudyk, crash-lands on Earth with the task of destroying humanity. He promptly takes on a physician's identity, becoming a doctor named Harry Vanderspeigle in a small Colorado town while secretly plotting everyone's downfall. But as he grows closer to his human companions, he begins to question the motives behind his mission.

Fans of science-fiction with a twist who like Murderbot are guaranteed to enjoy this laugh-out-loud series based on the comic books by Peter Hogan and Steve Parkhouse. Both shows explore themes like sentience, free will, and determinism, with a fresh dose of comedy and found family to keep the audience coming back for more.

Where to watch: Netflix, Peacock, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV

2) Upload (2020–present)

Amell and Allo from the show (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

A young computer programmer named Nathan Brown (Robbie Amell) dies under mysterious circumstances. But with technology growing exponentially, the spirit of dead human beings can be "uploaded" into a virtual afterlife. Nathan navigates death, his possessive and alive girlfriend, Ingrid (Allegra Edwards), and a growing connection with his handler, Nora (Andy Allo).

A virtual afterlife is incomplete without funny robots like in Murderbot, and Upload doesn't miss. Owen Daniels plays "A.I. guy," the affable and omnipresent virtual employee at Lakeview, providing plenty of laughs. Moreover, fans of laid-back science fiction shows must check out the unique premise and witty writing by Greg Daniels.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

3) Small Wonder (1985–1989)

V.I.C.I., the robot in Small Wonder (Image via Amazon)

Genius robotics engineer Ted Lawson (Dick Christie) develops a human-like robot named V.I.C.I, aka Voice Input Child Idendicant, or simply, Vicky, and brings her home to wife Joan and son Jamie to nurture her in a human environment. The family and Vicky (Tiffany Brissette) try to convince their nosy neighbors, the Brindles, that she is a human being.

Both Murderbot and Small Wonder throw fans into a unique premise: A sentient robot wrestling with hiding its true identity and blending in with human beings. Buckle up for some nostalgic humor and science-fiction served in the guise of a family sitcom.

Where to watch: Available for purchase on Amazon

4) Westworld (2016–2022)

Evan Rachel Wood in Westworld (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

In a technologically advanced future, Delos Inc. creates and operates several immersive theme parks, including an American wild-west themed one with "Hosts," or robots with a human-like appearance. Guests can fulfill their whims, however horrific or violently s*xual, owing to the fact that the hosts can't process feelings. But when two of them, Dolores and Maeve, played by Evan Rachel Wood and Thandie Newton, respectively, gain sentience, things start to change.

For fans of Murderbot who are looking for a similar premise but with more serious implications, Westworld is the next watch. Created by Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, the show delves into the other extreme: how robots deal with the darker side of human beings, growing more jaded and becoming the evil they feared.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV

5) Avenue 5 (2020–2022)

The cast of Avenue 5 (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Interplanetary cruise ship Avenue 5 veers off course after the accidental death of its main engineer and artificial gravity loss. With three years added to its course back to Earth and only a few weeks' food ration remaining, the people aboard, led by Captain Ryan Clark (Hugh Laurie), must find a way to survive.

Chaos and hilarity ensue in this science-fiction comedy about the true nature of human beings, interpersonal dynamics, and the politics of survival. Created by Armando Iannucci, the show is perfect for fans of the clever humor, social commentary, and the science-adjacent plot in Murderbot.

Where to watch: HBO Max, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV

6) Strange Planet (2023)

Strange Planet is an animation (Image via Apple TV)

Blue beings try to understand the nature, workings, and complexities of human beings in this animated science-fiction comedy based on artist Nathan W. Pyle's webcomics. Co-created by Dan Harmon, this witty and earnest show is a look at the simple nature of life when one strips it of its complexities.

Fans of Murderbot looking for a relaxing show about non-human creatures (Could they be aliens or robots?) interacting with human beings will love this show. Get ready to sit back and unwind.

Where to watch: Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video

7) Raised by Wolves (2020–2022)

Raised by Wolves is set on an alien planet (Image via Apple TV)

Two Android beings—Mother and Father—flee as a war between atheistic militants and a religious supergroup destroys Earth. They arrive on planet Kepler-22b with 12 human embryos, determined to create a peaceful civilization. Only one child named Campion survives, and the war touches Kepler-22b's shores.

While the undertones of Murderbot and Raised by Wolves are entirely different, the message at their core is simple: robots and humans trying to co-exist amidst the various complexities and obstacles human beings put themselves through. Created by Aaron Guzikowski, this critically acclaimed show blends philosophy and science-fiction to ponder human existence in its simplest form.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Fans of Alexander Skarsgård's performance in Murderbot can check out his other roles in Big Little Lies, Succession, and Generation Kill.

