As 1923 prepares for its season 2 finale, these major character deaths could change everything

As 1923 heads into its season 2 finale, the tone of the series has changed significantly. 1923 season 2 episode 6 delivered a series of violent confrontations across different storylines, leading to the deaths of several key characters.

From the brutal ambush faced by the Duttons to the long-awaited resolution in Teonna Rainwater's arc, the prequel to Yellowstone has taken many of its storylines to a dramatic close. Each character's death in this episode shifts the direction of the remaining narratives and sets the stage for the extended final episode of 1923 season 2.

With only one episode remaining, the impact of these losses is expected to reverberate across multiple storylines. 1923 season 2 episode 7 is confirmed to be the season finale, and it will be longer than usual. Many characters were removed from the board in 1923 season 2 episode 6, including family members, antagonists, and long-running supporting characters.

The consequences of their deaths are likely to affect decisions, relationships, and futures as the show nears its end.

Disclaimer: The article contains spoilers for 1923 season 2. Reader's discretion is advised.

All the major character deaths and their consequences in 1923 season 2

Jack Dutton

Jack Dutton's final moments in 1923 season 2 mark a turning point for the Dutton family's legacy. (Image via Paramount+)

Jack Dutton was ambushed and shot by Clyde, a man working undercover for Banner Creighton and Donald Whitfield. Posing as a livestock officer, Clyde gained Jack's trust before shooting him while his gun was still holstered. Jack had left the ranch against Jacob's orders, intending to assist in protecting Spencer's arrival.

Darren Mann, who portrayed Jack, told TV Insider in an article published on March 30, 2025, that Jack's only mistake was being "naïve." He said:

“He has just the most pure intentions. He thought they would hold him back and that he really needs to make sure that Jacob’s OK and that he’ll be back... That beautiful part of him is what eventually ends up getting him killed.”

His death has a major emotional and strategic impact on the Dutton family. Elizabeth, who is pregnant, now faces widowhood and uncertainty. Jack's death also removes a key figure from the ranch's future leadership, forcing Jacob and Cara to reconsider their plans.

Pete Plenty Clouds

Pete Plenty Clouds' tragic death in 1923 season 2 underscores the growing peril faced by Teonna and marks a turning point in the Yellowstone prequel. (Image via Paramount+)

Pete Plenty Clouds was killed by Marshal Kent in a desert shootout after being spotted while searching for water. Kent justified the killing by saying Pete ran despite not knowing who he was. Pete's body was later found by Teonna and Runs His Horse.

Jeremy Gauna, who played Pete, told TV Insider in a March 30, 2025, article that Taylor Sheridan offered him the role to honor Cole Brings Plenty. Describing the phone call with Sheridan, Gauna said:

“I couldn’t get a breath in or a word out because I’m just sobbing, crying. And he’s telling me, ‘I’m glad you had that reaction.’”

Actor Jeremy Gauna portrayed Pete in tribute to Cole Brings Plenty, who originally played the role. Pete's death highlighted Kent's escalating violence and served as a breaking point for Father Renaud. It also deprived Teonna of an ally and exposed the growing danger posed by the men pursuing her.

Marshal Kent

Marshal Kent's death in 1923 season 2 ends a violent arc that triggered key shifts in Teonna's storyline and exposed deeper moral contradictions. (Image via Paramount+)

Marshal Kent was killed by Father Renaud shortly after Pete's death. Renaud, disturbed by Kent's repeated use of deadly force, confronted and shot him. He accused Kent of damning their mission and referred to his path as one leading to perdition.

According to TV Insider, Renaud told Kent to "scream with the devil" before shooting him. Actor Sebastian Roché later explained that his character Renaud viewed Kent as someone who wastes his time and derails his purpose.

Renaud's decision marked a shift from reluctant partner to judge and executioner. Kent's death briefly suggested a moment of moral clarity for Renaud, but his subsequent actions confirmed his own descent into violence.

Runs His Horse

Runs His Horse’s final moments in 1923 season 2 reflect a father’s sacrifice and leave Teonna Rainwater alone in the face of rising threats. (Image via Paramount+)

Runs His Horse was ambushed and killed by Father Renaud during the night. After finding Pete's body, he believed the immediate danger had passed and lit a fire. The fire exposed their location, allowing Renaud to find them.

Michael Spears told TV Insider that discovering his character's death started "a little grieving process." He added:

“I was just forced to deal with it. I was like, man, he let his guard down when they had it up for so long.”

Renaud shot Runs His Horse as he slept. Michael Spears, who played the character, said the fire symbolized a lapse in vigilance. His death leaves Teonna alone and unprotected. It also marks the end of her family unit and adds emotional weight to her next actions.

Father Renaud

Father Renaud's end in 1923 season 2 brings Teonna's long arc of survival full circle in a pivotal moment of justice and confrontation. (Image via Paramount+)

Father Renaud attempted to kill Teonna but failed to reload his revolver. Teonna, seizing the opportunity, burned his face with embers, stabbed him, and shot him. The moment marked the end of a long pursuit that began when Teonna fled the boarding school.

In the TV Insider interview, Roché said Renaud believed he had a bond with Teonna:

“When he sees that she basically rejects him completely… they resort to violence often because that’s the only way they can express themselves... The fascinating thing about Father Renaud is that he truly believes that he’s right in his quest to save these people’s souls.”

Actor Sebastian Roché described Renaud's obsession with Teonna as driven by religious extremism. Renaud's death represents Teonna's final act of resistance. It closes a traumatic chapter in her life but leaves her alone and far from safety.

Paul and Hillary

Paul and Hillary’s deaths by freezing in 1923 season 2 leave Alexandra stranded and redefine the stakes as the finale approaches. (Image via Paramount+)

Paul and Hillary, the British couple who had earlier helped Alexandra, froze to death in a snowstorm. While traveling by car toward Montana, they ran out of gas near Sheridan, Wyoming. With no heating inside the car and no nearby shelter, both succumbed to the cold overnight.

Alexandra survived with the help of a blanket and by avoiding alcohol. Their deaths leave Alex stranded in the wilderness, uncertain of what lies ahead. Her survival is now dependent on chance, and the path forward remains unclear.

The plot so far and what to expect from the 1923 season 2 finale

The second season of 1923 has followed multiple storylines across different regions and conflicts. Spencer and Alexandra's journey back to Montana has been filled with delays and tragedies, while Teonna Rainwater has been on the run from church authorities. Meanwhile, Jacob and Cara Dutton have remained on the ranch, preparing for battle against Donald Whitfield and Banner Creighton.

With Jack Dutton's death, the Duttons have suffered a major loss just as the final conflict approaches. Donald Whitfield's manipulation of politics through Lindy suggests his plans stretch beyond land ownership.

Teonna's storyline may cross paths with Alexandra's, as both are now alone and vulnerable in the wilderness. 1923 season 2 has teased a collision of these narratives, and the finale is expected to bring all characters into closer orbit.

The final episode of 1923 season 2, titled A Dream and a Memory, will likely resolve key plotlines involving the ranch's future, the fate of the Dutton family, and whether Spencer finally arrives home. The extended runtime also opens space for long-awaited confrontations, especially between the Duttons and their enemies.

The second season of 1923 has steadily built toward this point, and the finale may also hint at the future of the franchise if it should continue beyond season 2.

These seven deaths in 1923 season 2 episode 6 have reshaped the landscape of 1923 heading into its season finale. Each loss ties directly into the show's core themes of survival, family, and legacy. With the extended final episode scheduled to air on April 6, 2025, the consequences of these deaths will likely determine the fate of the remaining characters and the Dutton family's future.

