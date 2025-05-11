Better Call Saul soundtrack: Complete guide to all the songs featured in the show

Better Call Saul is a crime drama television series produced by AMC, created by Peter Gould and Vince Gilligan. The series is a spin-off of Gilligan's own series Breaking Bad (2008–2013) and is primarily a prequel, though a few scenes occur during and after the Breaking Bad era.

It first aired on February 8, 2015, and concluded on August 15, 2022, after six seasons and 63 episodes.

Based in Albuquerque, New Mexico, for most of the early to mid-2000s, some several years before the Breaking Bad narrative, Better Call Saul is about the fall into debasement of Jimmy McGill, played by Bob Odenkirk and a seasoned criminal who attempts to practice law.

As he transforms into the self-serving lawyer Saul Goodman, he faces a tense relationship with Kim Wexler and ongoing conflicts with his brother Chuck and partner Howard Hamlin.

The show's soundtrack is a broad assortment of tracks that range from Esquivel's lounge rendition of Boulevard of Broken Dreams and Al Kooper's take on Season of the Witch, providing innovative covers of classic songs.

The soundtrack of Better Call Saul

The show banks on a collection of music tracks that feature traditional and eclectic tunes to complement its unique tone and narrative approach. Some of the soundtracks from the Better Call Saul soundtrack include:

Better Call Saul Main Title Theme (Extended) by Little Barrie

Find Out What's Happening by Bobby Bare & The Hillsiders

Boulevard of Broken Dreams by Esquivel

Banzai Pipeline by Henry Mancini

Se bruciasse la città by Massimo Ranieri

Coffee Cold by Galt MacDermot

The Third Man (The Harry Lime Theme) by Malcolm Lockyer Orchestra

Unsquare Dance by The Dave Brubeck Quartet

Season of the Witch by Al Kooper & Stephen Stills

Better Call Saul by Junior Brown

Polk Salad Annie by Tony Joe White

Vivaldi's Concerto for Strings in G, RV 151 "Alla Rustica": I. Presto by The Tony Berg Players (feat. Gabe Witcher)

Where to listen

Spotify : Playlists and official soundtracks for every season.

: Playlists and official soundtracks for every season. Apple Music : Features the official season 1 soundtrack along with various compilations.

: Features the official season 1 soundtrack along with various compilations. YouTube: Includes select songs from the show.

About Better Call Saul

Better Call Saul is a prequel to the hugely popular Breaking Bad, the series being centered on Jimmy McGill, an ex-grifter attempting to establish a new life as an attorney.

Narrated primarily between 2002 and 2004, the series is all about his quest for respect, his ambivalent relationships specifically with brother Chuck and colleague Kim Wexler and the way he turns into the suave, morally complex lawyer Saul Goodman.

As Jimmy constructs his career in law, he encounters members of the criminal underworld, and he gets more and more entangled in illegal enterprise. The series also delves into clashes between a drug cartel and features characters such as Mike Ehrmantraut and Gus Fring.

Outside the prequel chronology, the show also features flashforwards after Breaking Bad, which illustrates Jimmy's existence in exile with a new name.

How to watch the show

The TV show can be streamed on Netflix (Image via Getty)

All six seasons of Better Call Saul can be streamed on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Apple TV+.

