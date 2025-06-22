Chilling Adventures of Sabrina ending explained: What happens to Sabrina's two identities?

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina released its final eight episodes on December 31, 2020, bringing its supernatural saga to a dramatic close. Throughout this four-part story, Sabrina Spellman faced an array of difficulties including confronting the eldritch horrors, being betrayed by her group, and more.

Notably, both the Sabrinas passed away by the end of the show. Sabrina Morningstar warned others of the imminent onslaught of The Void, and subsequently died in Sabrina Spellman's arms. The latter too gave up everything in the end. She decided to die to save the world and Greendale.

A final, bittersweet scene offered viewers a brief moment of comfort, reuniting Sabrina with Nick Scratch in the Sweet Hereafter.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers. Reader's discretion is advised.

What happened in the final season of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina?

Kiernan Shipka stars as Sabrina Spellman in Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (Image via Warner Bros.)

Part 4, the final installment of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, focused on the Eldritch Terrors—eight primordial forces of chaos and destruction unleashed upon Greendale by the always crazy Father Faustus Blackwood. The arrival of the Eldritch Terrors threatened the very fabric of reality.

By the time the last episode started, Sabrina had already experienced unthinkable loss. The final and most terrible of the Eldritch Terrors, the Void, showed up then. Meanwhile, Sabrina Morningstar, her other self, and the one ruling Hell, died.

What happened to Sabrina's two identities in Chilling Adventures of Sabrina?

The split between Sabrina Spellman and Sabrina Morningstar, a byproduct of time travel and magical interference in the previous season, had served as both a literal and symbolic representation of the show’s central tension.

While one Sabrina stayed in the mortal world trying to combine her normal existence with her magical obligations, the other totally embraced her dark power and rose to the throne of Hell.

Through two iterations of the same character, the show examined issues of dualism, self-identity, and the difficult decisions women—especially young women—are often compelled to make regarding their futures.

The loss of Morningstar brings this duality to a tragic end. Her broken body is laid to rest in the family cemetary, and the other Sabrina is left to deal with the consequences—not just emotionally, but cosmically.

What is The Void in the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina finale?

As the final Eldritch Terror, the Void represents total oblivion: the end of existence, the devouring of all matter, memory, and meaning.

Plotting to use the power of the Void for himself, Father Blackwood—who had developed from a dominating high priest into a cultish herald of apocalypse—persuaded Sabrina. According to him, she alone could hold the Void and save the planet from ruin, therefore turning her into the vehicle for it.

Ever the martyr, Sabrina agreed to the plan, believing that if she could isolate the Void within herself, she might be able to stop its spread.

But what began as a noble sacrifice quickly spirals into horror. Even as her friends and family rushed to find a way to save her, the danger intensified. The Void’s hunger grew, and it became clear that Sabrina’s soul was slowly disintegrating.

Led by Zelda and Hilda Spellman, the coven's witches attempted to remove the Void from her with an old archway and holy spells. Harvey, Roz, Ambrose, and Theo cooperated to reclaim Pandora's Box—a fabled relic able to contain the Eldritch Terrors.

Their desperate plan was to extract the souls the Void had already consumed, including Prudence and Roz, and then seal the Void away once and for all.

Did Sabrina die in the final episode of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina?

Kiernan Shipka stars as Sabrina Spellman in Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (Image via Netflix)

At some point during the rite, a mysterious figure showed up outside the Spellman home. Chilling Adventures of Sabrina had only seen the banshee, a death-bringing spirit, once before. The end was almost here, and her return meant that it cannot be dodged. Even though the extraction seemed to work and Pandora's Box was closed, there were still effects.

Sabrina fell down, her life force gone. After casting the final spell, the girl who had repeatedly saved Greendale, Hell, and the universe sacrificed her life for everyone.

There was no miracle at the last minute, no trick to bring the dead back to life, and no help from any supernatural intervention. This time, Sabrina bore the full cost of magic.

Sabrina woke up in a quiet, sunny room in the afterlife, which was only called the "Sweet Hereafter." The place was peaceful, very different from the chaos she left behind. There was no pain, no fear, and no spells to cast.

Then Nick Scratch showed up out of the blue and joined her. Nick, her ex-boyfriend, told her that he could not live without her after she died. As a metaphor for killing himself, he "went swimming in the Sea of Sorrows." The meaning is clear: Nick killed himself so that he could meet Sabrina again in the next life. They kissed and held hands as they faded into the warm light.

What happens to the other characters at the end of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina?

Still from the trailer of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (Image via YouTube/Still Watching Netflix)

Outside of Sabrina and Nick’s storyline, other characters received quick but decisive resolutions. Prudence finally enacted her long-awaited revenge on Father Blackwood, using a magical blade to dismember him and lock his immortal body parts in enchanted boxes, each sent to a corner of the world.

In Hell, Lilith turned on Lucifer Morningstar, killing him and claiming the throne of Hell for herself. It was a moment of long-overdue empowerment for a woman who had endured manipulation, exile, and humiliation at the hands of the Dark Lord.

On Earth, Zelda, Hilda, and Ambrose start to rebuild their lives, mourning Sabrina's passing and pledging to uphold the legacy she left behind.

How does the finale of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina resolve Sabrina’s internal conflict?

The ending of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina supported the idea that real power meant giving up things one wanted. The whole series was about Sabrina trying to figure out how to be both half human and half witch, or half light and half dark. The last thing she did, even if it meant killing herself, put these conflicts into balance.

She saved other people's lives by giving in to the Void. She resolved the split that once divided her by fully dedicating herself to both sides. She was a girl and a queen at the same time, a hero and a martyr. In the end, the world took her back.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina kept focusing on cosmic horror, especially in the last season. The Eldritch Terrors, which each represent a different kind of psychological dread, were the outside forms of Sabrina's fears that had been with her since the beginning.

The Darkness stripped the world of light. The Uninvited punished those who fear vulnerability. The Weird invaded the mind and distorted reality. The Perverse reshaped the world according to selfish desires.

The Void erased everything altogether. To stop these threats and more, Sabrina had to face her darkest fears and flaws. Her death was not just the result of bad magic, it was also the end of a journey through fear, love, pride, sacrifice, and acceptance.

Is Sabrina’s story truly over after the finale of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina?

Showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa explained that the ending was always meant to be tragic. Rooted in horror and the occult, he thought the tone of the program made a joyful conclusion seem fake.

Rather, Sabrina's passing was considered the pinnacle of bravery and love. For those seeking closure, he linked to the enlarged Chilling Adventures of Sabrina comic book, where the heroine carries on her exploits in various worlds and different realities.

There was also a cameo from Shipka as Sabrina in an episode of Riverdale, implying that multiverse possibilities still exist and that no character is truly gone forever in the world of Archie Comics.

Who are the main characters in Chilling Adventures of Sabrina?

Still from the trailer of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (Image via YouTube/Still Watching Netflix)

With Kiernan Shipka headlining as Sabrina Spellman, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina boasts an impressive cast. Half-witch, half-mortal teenage Sabrina struggles with her two identities all the time. Raised by her aunts following the murder of her parents, she tries to juggle her increasing magical talents and obligations with her human existence at Baxter High.

Shipka also stars as Sabrina Morningstar, her other self from a parallel world, highlighting the actress's ability to capture both good and evil sides of the character.

In the first season, Ross Lynch portrays Sabrina's kindhearted lover, Harvey Kinkle. Harvey, a talented artist and the son of a coal miner, comes from a tense family dynamic that becomes complicated when magic enters his life due to his family's history as witch hunters. Still, he ends up among Sabrina's most devoted friends.

Two aunts—Miranda Otto as Zelda Spellman and Lucy Davis as Hilda Spellman—anchor Sabrina's family. Hilda is kind, soft-spoken, and adept in potion-making; Zelda is the austere, no-nonsense aunt and a committed Church of Night member. Despite their frequent arguments, Sabrina's love unites the two sisters.

Under house detention at the beginning of the series, Ambrose Spellman, Sabrina's attractive warlock cousin from England, is played by Chance Perdomo. Acting as both confidant and co-conspirator, Ambrose gives the show his humor, magical knowledge, and emotional understanding.

Ad

Jaz Sinclair plays Sabrina's brilliant and vocal closest friend, Rosalind "Roz." Later on, Roz finds she has inherited "the cunning," a psychic skill adding to the mystical elements of the drama.

Leader of the Weird Sisters, Prudence Blackwood, played by Tati Gabrielle, starts out as Sabrina's opponent but becomes a strong ally. One of the most exciting aspects of the program is her desire for justice and identity—particularly in connection to her father, Father Faustus Blackwood.

Agatha, another Weird Sisters member, played by Adeline Rudolph, adds emotional depth with her plunge into madness and final salvation.

Playing Father Faustus Blackwood, the aspirational and patriarchal High Priest of the Church of Night and Dean of the Academy of the Unseen Arts, Richard Coyle is Blackwood, who stands for the antiquated, repressive structures Sabrina and her friends must destroy. One of Sabrina's human pals at Baxter High, Lachlan Watson, plays Theo Putnam.

Coming out as a transgender male in the series, Theo presents a moving story of self-discovery, bravery, and acceptance against social and supernatural challenges.

Gavin Leatherwood plays suave and enigmatic warlock Nicholas "Nick," who develops a love interest for Sabrina. In Sabrina's magical and personal development, Nick is a crucial individual because of his loyalty, inner conflicts, and emotional development.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina premiered in October 2018 and concluded in December 2020, with all four parts now available for streaming exclusively on Netflix.

