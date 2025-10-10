Invasion season 3 episode 8 ending explained: What happens to Mitsuki and the gardeners?

Invasion season 3 episode 8, titled Life in the Dead Zone, aired on October 9, 2025, continuing the story of humanity’s fight for survival against the alien invaders. This episode advances the character Mitsuki Yamato, who finds herself in a deadly and uncertain situation.Mitsuki has to face new alien species, make tough decisions, and question everything she thought she knew about the alien invasion as she travels through the dangerous Dead Zone.The episode deepens the mystery around the new alien species, known as &quot;gardeners,&quot; and explores the blurred line between friend and foe. While Mitsuki is on her trip, she learns more about the aliens' goals and realizes that they may not be the cruel invaders she thought they were.Disclaimer: The following article contains spoilers from Invasion season 3 episode 8. Reader’s discretion is required.The article focuses on the ending of Invasion season 3 episode 8, along with the key events, character arcs, and the crucial decisions Mitsuki faces. Mitsuki forms an unexpected bond with the gardeners, realizing they are not invaders but survivors trying to terraform Earth for their species.In the end, after the gardeners revive one of their own using collective energy, Mitsuki, deeply affected by their empathy, collapses from her injuries, and the gardeners surround her, possibly preparing to save her as well.The unexpected encounter with the gardener in Invasion season 3 episode 8 In Invasion season 3 episode 8, Mitsuki's journey through the Dead Zone takes an unexpected turn when she encounters a new alien species—a &quot;gardener.&quot; At first, the gardener seems benign, spreading alien fruit across the forest floor.Mitsuki's initial reaction is to view the creature with suspicion, as she has always considered aliens as enemies to be destroyed. However, as the gardener works to cultivate the land, Mitsuki begins to notice a different side of the alien species—one focused on survival and nurturing, not destruction.Rather than pursuing her original mission to destroy the mothership, Mitsuki becomes drawn to the gardener’s actions, realizing that it might not be a mindless invader after all.The gardener, as she observes, seems to be sowing seeds to create a habitable space, suggesting the aliens are attempting to terraform Earth for their survival, not waging a full-scale war.As Mitsuki and the gardener go deeper into the Dead Zone, their trip gets more dangerous. Mitsuki's job is still to use the shard bomb to destroy the alien mothership, but meeting the farmer makes things more difficult.There is a cave-in while they are on their hike, trapping them inside. The worker was hurt when the wall fell, and he can't get out on his own. Even though Mitsuki's job is to kill the aliens, she chooses to help the creature and makes an unexpected deal with it.This time of helping each other out is a turning point for Mitsuki. Mitsuki decides to help the worker get away, even though it hurts and there is a chance that she will die if she stays in the toxic Dead Zone air without oxygen.He helps her get out of the cave in exchange, but he leaves Mitsuki's air tank behind. This loss leaves her open to the poisonous air, making her vulnerable to the air that kills people in the Dead Zone.Mitsuki's encounter with Infinitas in Invasion season 3 episode 8Invasion season 3 is airing on Apple TV+ (Image via Instagram/@Apple TV+)While continuing her journey with the gardener, Mitsuki stumbles upon a crashed aircraft. Investigating the wreckage, she discovers the body of a pilot who died from the toxic air. It's a grim reminder of the dangers lurking in the Dead Zone.However, this discovery leads Mitsuki into an encounter with a dangerous new group—Infinitas, a cult-like group that worships the aliens. Their leader, Carmichael, believes the aliens will usher in a new period for Earth where humans and aliens coexist. He is obsessed with reconnecting with his daughter, who died.The people of Infinitas think of the gardener and other alien species as gods and are ready to do anything to help them. They catch Mitsuki and put her in jail with two other hostile hunter-killers after a dangerous standoff.Being able to talk to the aliens, however, gives Mitsuki the power to freeze the hunter-killers, giving her the upper hand. Even though she triumphed, she is still at the mercy of Infinitas, where the group leaders are vying over leadership.Carmichael's tragic story and deathIn a tense conversation with Carmichael in Invasion season 3 episode 8, Mitsuki learns about his tragic past—his daughter, Monica, was lost years ago, and he believes that the aliens hold the key to reuniting with her.Carmichael's obsession with this belief makes him dangerously deluded. Mitsuki tries to convince him to help her with her mission to destroy the mothership, but Carmichael remains resolute in his faith.However, Mitsuki uses her ingenuity and knowledge of knots to escape her bonds, killing Carmichael in the process. This act of violence triggers a chaotic sequence where Carmichael's second-in-command, Konrad, slits Carmichael's throat and assumes leadership of Infinitas.Mitsuki's changing beliefs and the Alien's helpAfter getting away from Infinitas, Mitsuki follows the gardener, who is now badly hurt. As the gardener dies from its wounds, Mitsuki is amazed to see other gardeners show up and use their life force to bring their friend back to life.This act of unity and kindness has a big effect on Mitsuki, who has lost faith in people's ability to be cruel and violent. During a quiet moment, she starts to wonder if the aliens are really the bad guys.The gardeners' collective energy not only saves the injured alien but also leaves Mitsuki contemplating her own beliefs in Invasion season 3 episode 8. She whispers the word &quot;home,&quot; signaling a shift in her mindset.However, before she can act on her newfound understanding, Mitsuki collapses from her gunshot wound. In the final moments, the gardeners surround her, suggesting they may save her just as they did for their fallen kin.You can stream every released episode of Invasion season 3 exclusively on Apple TV+.