7 Lovie Simone shows and movies to watch if you loved her in Netflix’s ‘FOREVER’

Lovie Simone made a splash with the Netflix romance drama Forever. Based on author Judy Blume's book about first loves, intimacy, and the effervescence of teenage years, the eight-episode miniseries tells the story of two high school athletes, Keisha Clark (Simone) and Justin Edwards (Michael Cooper Jr.), who fall in love despite their hypervigilant parents' disapproval.

The show explores their ups and downs as they throw themselves headfirst into securing college scholarships and enduring the pressure of being high-performing kids who cannot afford a "distraction" in the name of love. Fans lauded Lovie Simone's layered performance as the headstrong but sensitive Keisha.

Here are some of her other shows and movies for fans to watch.

57 Seconds, Selah and the Spades, and other Lovie Simone performances for fans of Forever

1) 57 Seconds (2023)

Simone plays Hutcherson's love interest (Image via Revelations Entertainment)

When Franklin Fausti (Josh Hutcherson) chances upon Tech mogul Anton Burrell's (Morgan Freeman) mysterious ring that allows him to travel 57 seconds back in time, he realizes that he can take down Sig Thorenson, the pharmaceutical CEO whose medication led to addiction and overdose in his twin sister, Natalie.

Lovie Simone plays Fausti's love interest, Jala, a confident and slightly bashful woman who agrees to date him after he saves Burrell from an attack at his presentation. Fausti uses his ring to his advantage on the date. While Simone's role is minor, her screen presence and the movie's unique premise make it fun to watch.

Where to watch: Prime Video

2) Selah and the Spades (2019)

Simone as Selah (Image via Amazon Studios)

Lovie Simone plays the lead character, the tenacious and all-powerful Selah, the leader of the Spades at Haldwell Boarding School, Pennsylvania. As one of the many factions that participated in illegal activities in the school, the Spades are in charge of dealing drugs. When it's time for Selah to graduate and appoint a new leader, Paloma shows up, tipping the scales.

The Tayarisha Poe directorial received mixed reviews, but fans lauded Simone's ability to bring the chaotic and messy nature of youth to life. She embodied a strong, morally ambiguous character in a drama that finely captured the complex relationship between the two female leads.

Where to watch: Prime Video

3) Greenleaf (2016-2020)

The cast of Greenleaf (Image via Lionsgate Television)

Secrets, lies, and complicated family dynamics threaten to break the Greenleaf family apart as much as they tie them together. In this immersive drama, viewers get a glimpse of a powerful family that runs a church in Memphis and what happens behind the scenes when there aren't any eyes on them.

Lovie Simone plays Zora Greenleaf, the patriarch Bishop James Greenleaf's granddaughter, in the show's six-season run. She portrays the rebellious, manipulative, and strong-willed teenage daughter of highly accomplished parents and is the product of an upbringing laced with filial trauma. This made her a memorable addition to the show, where all characters existed in moral ambiguity.

Where to watch: Netflix

4) Manhunt (2024)

Lovie Simone in Manhunt (Image via Lionsgate Television, Apple Studios)

Manhunt is based on James L. Swanson's Manhunt: The 12-Day Chase for Lincoln's Killer. This historical drama miniseries follows the events after Abraham Lincoln's assassination, where his Secretary of War Edwin Stanton (Tobias Menzies) goes after John Wilkes Booth (Anthony Boyle), the assassin.

Lovie Simone plays Mary Simms, an enslaved black woman forced to work for Dr. Samuel Mudd. She portrayed a real Black woman of the same name who struggled to be free of her oppressors in a world where slavery had already been abolished. Her character added immense depth and nuance to the show's edge-of-the-seat premise.

Where to watch: Apple TV

5) Power Book III: Raising Kanan (2021)

Simone as Davina Harrison (Image via YouTube/STARZ)

As a prequel miniseries in the Power franchise, Raising Kanan follows the early life of Kanan Stark (Mekai Curtis) and his rise to power in the 90s as a lethal and ambitious drug dealer. It narrates the story of how he became the feared antagonist fans saw in season 1.

Created by Sascha Penn, this standalone prequel featured Lovie Simone as Kanan's love interest, Davina Harrison. Her tough-as-nails exterior hides her soft and sensitive personality, making her an interesting and memorable character. She portrays the story of many young women whose turbulent home lives lead them to the wrong side of the tracks.

Where to watch: Prime Video

6) The Walk (2022)

Wendy Robbins in The Walk (Image via YouTube/Vertical)

In the aftermath of the desegregation of public schools in 1974, police officer Bill Coughlin (Justin Chatwin) is tasked with taking Black students to an all-white school for the first time. However, the streets are ripe with racial tension following the court order, and many Black people are caught in the crossfire.

Lovie Simone plays 18-year-old high school student Wendy Robbins, who inadvertently gets caught in a street riot. Fans appreciated her realistic portrayal of a young woman facing the insurmountable pressures of racism in a movie with an important message.

Where to watch: Prime Video

7) Share (2019)

Simone plays Mandy's best friend Jenna (Image via YouTube/HBO)

In a horrific turn of events, 16-year-old Mandy wakes up with no memory of the previous night. However, when an explicit and non-consensual video of hers starts going viral, she tries to find out what happened, all while facing the repercussions of an act that was no fault of hers.

Lovie Simone plays Jenna, Mandy's best friend, in this Pippa Bianco directorial. She is an integral part of the movie's tightly-knit social scene that quickly falls apart after the fateful night, showcasing the fragility of teenage friendships and the horrors of being a woman in the age of #MeToo and social media.

Where to watch: HBO

Fans of Lovie Simone in Forever can also watch other cameo roles in shows like Orange is the New Black and Blue Bloods.

