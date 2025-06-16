"Never do another season"— Fans outraged as ToGetHer spirals into chaos with cast fights and production backlash

The last episode of ToGetHer, the very first lesbian reality dating program in Korea, aired on June 14. Rather than concluding on an upbeat or triumphant note, it has sparked widespread outrage. What began as a groundbreaking effort to portray queer women on Korean television has devolved into a public debacle.

ToGetHer struggled with cast conflicts, behind-the-scenes rivalries, and what seemed to be a disorganized production team. Viewers who had supported the show are now demanding that the producers refrain from bringing another season.

Most regard it as a lost opportunity. They noted that internal drama and poor handling of issues overshadowed the program's original purpose.

The controversy surrounding ToGetHer primarily involves cast member Kim Ri-won, whose screen time was significantly reduced after rumors about her past resurfaced. From accusations of s*x work to alleged manipulation, Ri-won has faced intense scrutiny. This prompted her to release a detailed statement to defend herself.

She denied all claims and stated that false assumptions about her past had caused her extreme emotional stress. Viewers of ToGetHer expressed anger that the show had turned into a battlefield rather than a platform for love and visibility. An X user, @sambart93, wrote,

アレックス 🐝↺🍯 @sambart93 LINK I am not even gunna bother finishing this show. Most of the cast are disgusting and childish af and the production crew are stupid as f**k for jumping to conclusions and cutting out an entire cast member before getting full info. Let's hope they never do another season. #ToGetHer

This revealed deeper issues of broken trust among ToGetHer cast members, contradictory statements, and allegations of negligence against the production team. Throughout the show’s airing, at least five cast members publicly criticized each other or the staff on social media.

Claims ranged from gaslighting, defamation, emotional manipulation, and even inappropriate physical contact. Some participants also accused others of forming cliques and exploiting the show for personal gain, such as content creation or fame.

Many fans of ToGetHer expressed shock how a show meant for queer representation ultimately fostered hostility instead.

"Most of ToGetHer issues stem from the fact that it's produced by a bunch of men, which led to awful casting decisions. From the high schooler to women who only signed up for clout without any care about the community or what the show means..etc what a mess!," an X user wrote.

"Who was the 5 girls releasing statements against eachother?? I stopped to watch the show after the first scandal," a netizen added.

"Glad that I didn't invest my time on the show after 1st scandal surfaced. There's something wasn't right about the show," a user remarked.

"when i said i hope this show will be messy i didn't mean this everything got real fu*ked up," a netizen added.

By the time the finale aired, the initial excitement had turned into disappointment. International fans who had initially embraced ToGetHer as a groundbreaking project.

"I wanted a Korean lesbian dating show, not a Korean lesbian social media reality show," a fan commented.

"Literally who thought about this show is such a mess I think production team really needs to learn from this... like I was so excited for this show besides that I watched one queer couple shows was pretty nice. I thought it will be something like that," another one said.

"Riwon, Seoyeon, Mirang, Dagyo are my favourites from the start. It's sad that whole show turned out so messy especially knowing the difficult situation of sapphics in Korea. I hope they are okay. Seoyeon is the best girl," another person said.

The rise and fall of ToGetHer: What went wrong behind the scenes

ToGetHer launched in April 2025 with the promise of offering an authentic, drama-free glimpse into same-sex relationships. The format involved women dating and bonding in a shared house on Jeju Island while keeping their backgrounds hidden. Its seven core participants included influencers, artists, and professionals.

Initially, the show garnered attention for its groundbreaking format, but chaos soon unfolded. Ri-won, who had previously worked as an online broadcaster, became the subject of several allegations. Other cast members accused her of luring women into questionable activities, which she firmly denied.

Her lengthy statement shared screenshots and a timeline of evidence suggesting she had been misrepresented and unfairly targeted.

Meanwhile, cast members like Jinah and Hangyeol also posted counterclaims. Jinah was accused of manipulating fellow contestants, pressuring production, and even bullying co-star Heeyoung. Viewers noticed her behavior shifted drastically throughout the show, which led to rumors that she was playing multiple women to gain popularity.

Hangyeol, who had a visible connection with Ri-won in the early episodes, later took a sharp turn and aligned herself with Jinah, causing confusion among fans. The pairing of Ri-won and Hangyeol in the final episode surprised many, especially after the tension that had played out both on and off-screen.

Other participants, including Heeyoung and Minwoo, found themselves entangled in their controversies. Heeyoung claimed she was bullied and isolated and also accused Minwoo of inappropriate contact during filming, something the show never publicly addressed. Meanwhile, Minwoo’s statements implied that the production team was faking edits and covering up cast behavior to maintain ratings.

Throughout the season, anonymous online accounts claiming to be part of the crew leaked alleged spoilers and inside drama, further muddying the waters. What was once presented as a safe, inclusive space became known more for scandal than representation.

