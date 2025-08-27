Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy season 2: 7 new and returning characters we’re excited to see

Lego Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy is a four-part miniseries released on Disney+ on September 13, 2024. The series follows Sig Greebling, a young nerf-herder who accidentally activates a powerful Jedi relic that rewrites reality, throwing the galaxy into chaos.

The relic, known as the Cornerstone, causes the very “building blocks” of the galaxy to mix together, transforming characters, locations, and institutions into bizarre alternate versions of themselves, such as a Sith Jar Jar Binks and a Jedi Darth Vader.

Joined by the long-forgotten Jedi Bob, Sig embarks on a quest to restore balance. A second season, LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy: Pieces of the Past, is set to premiere on September 19.

Season 2 introduces new and returning characters, including Jennifer Hale as Probe Droid Viper. Here is a list of seven new and returning characters in Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy season 2

Disclaimer: The following list is ranked in no particular order, and the opinions expressed belong solely to the author.

Jennifer Hale as Probe Droid Viper, and 6 other new and returning characters in Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy season 2

1) Jennifer Hale as Probe Droid Viper

A still from Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy (Image via YouTube/@StarWars)

A Viper Probe Droid will be voiced by Jennifer Hale. A Star Wars voice acting legend, Hale is also the voice of KOTOR's Bastila Shan, Satele Shan, Aayla Secura, Riyo Chuchi, and Lolo Purs.

Beyond Star Wars, she is widely recognized as a leading voice actor, with roles spanning Mass Effect’s Commander Shepard, Overwatch’s Ashe, and numerous animated series and video games.

Her involvement ensures that even the seemingly mechanical menace of the Viper Probe Droid will carry a distinct presence and shows her reputation for unexpected character in every role she takes on in Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy season 2.

2) Jake Green as Greedo

A still from Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy (Image via YouTube/@StarWars)

Jake Green will return as the voice of Greedo, this time portraying an alternate version of the Rodian who shoots first and is in a relationship with Leia instead of Han Solo.

Green previously voiced Greedo in LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special, as well as Poe Dameron, showcasing his range across the galaxy, far away.

Outside of Star Wars, he has lent his voice to numerous animated shows and games, including roles in The Boss Baby: Back in Business, The Croods: Family Tree, and Tom and Jerry.

3) Kevin Michael Richardson as Jedi Jabba the Hutt

A still from Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy (Image via YouTube/@StarWars)

In Pieces of the Past, Kevin Michael Richardson, one of the most recognizable voice actors of the current period, will reprise his role as Jedi Jabba the Hutt.

Richardson's most well-known roles were those of Martian Manhunter in Young Justice, the Joker in the Batman animated series, and Captain Gantu in Lilo & Stitch.

His commanding voice is heard in Family Guy, American Dad!, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and countless video games, which has made him a recognizable talent in the industry.

4) Helen Sadler as Darth Rey

A still from Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy (Image via YouTube/@StarWars)

Helen Sadler is also returning as Darth Rey, having voiced the dark version of the character in Rebuild the Galaxy’s first season.

Sadler has portrayed Rey in previous LEGO Star Wars specials, as well as in EA’s Battlefront II, making her the definitive voice for the character in animation and gaming.

Outside of Star Wars, she has appeared in projects like Love, Death & Robots, Criminal Minds, and Star Wars: Visions, where her performances showcase her versatility.

5) Brian George as Ki-Adi-Mundi

A still from Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy (Image via YouTube/@StarWars)

Similarly, Brian George will be voicing Ki-Adi-Mundi, reprising his role as the Cerean Jedi Master after previously lending his voice to the character in The Clone Wars and Tales of the Jedi.

George is a seasoned actor known for memorable roles in Seinfeld (as Babu Bhatt), The Big Bang Theory, and Star Trek: Deep Space Nine.

By returning as Ki-Adi-Mundi, George provides a sense of continuity, keeping the Jedi Master a consistent and recognizable presence in the Star Wars universe.

6) Phil LaMarr as Darth Kit Fisto

A still from Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy (Image via YouTube/@StarWars)

Phil LaMarr will return as the voice of Darth Kit Fisto, a reimagined dark take on the fan-favorite Jedi Master.

LaMarr originally voiced Kit Fisto in The Clone Wars, and his return brings a sense of continuity to the character, even in this alternate form. Widely celebrated in the voice acting world, LaMarr is known for iconic roles such as Samurai Jack, Hermes Conrad in Futurama, and Green Lantern in Justice League.

His credits include Static Shock, Family Guy, Star Wars: Rebels, and numerous video games. LaMarr’s take on a Sith-turned Kit Fisto promises a bold reimagining of the beloved Nautolan.

7) Dee Bradley Baker as Darth Nubs

A still from Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy (Image via YouTube/@StarWars)

It has been revealed that Dee Bradley Baker, who voiced the original character in Young Jedi Adventures, would reprise his role as Darth Nubs in Pieces of the Past.

The most well-known work that Baker has done is voicing a variety of animals, characters, and creatures in video games, movies, and television shows.

In Star Wars, he is known for voicing the entire Clone Army in The Clone Wars and The Bad Batch, where his ability to give each clone a distinct personality has earned widespread acclaim.

His work also extends to franchises like Avatar: The Last Airbender (as Appa and Momo), American Dad!, and Phineas and Ferb.

More LEGO Star Wars characters confirmed

A still from Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy (Image via YouTube/@StarWars)

Although it is unclear who will be voicing them or if they will even have speaking lines, the new trailer for Pieces of the Past revealed several other LEGO Star Wars characters set to appear.

Darth Revan, the legendary Jedi turned Sith turned Jedi, fights the Greeblings with both a red and a purple lightsaber. Shirtless Ben Solo appears briefly, recalling his moment from The Last Jedi.

Cad Bane shows up in an unexpected twist as a Jedi Knight, alongside Jedi versions of IG-88, Dooku, and Lobot (complete with a tunic and blue-bladed saber).

Pirate R2-D2, sporting an eyepatch, appears to be part of Pirate Queen Amidala’s crew, while a towering Giant Chewbacca looms over the Greeblings, clearly inspired by LEGO’s 2023 Chewbacca model (75371). Nien Nunb also surfaces, potentially joining Amidala’s pirate band.

Finally, Clone Force 99 and Omega from The Bad Batch may play a role as well, though not confirmed, their inclusion seems likely with Dee Bradley Baker already reprising roles in the series.

LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy Pieces of the Past arrives September 19, on Disney+.

