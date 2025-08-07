"Superman just joined ICE" - Netizens react to Dean Cain's latest announcement 

On August 5, 2025, American actor Dean Cain announced that he had joined the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in a video post on his social media accounts, including Instagram and X.“JOIN ICE!! We need your help to protect [U.S. flag emoji],” the caption read.In the accompanying clip, Cain, who portrayed Superman/ Clark Kent on the ABC series Lois &amp; Clark: The New Adventures of Superman, revealed that he joined ICE to “help secure the safety of all Americans.”&quot;For those who don't know, I am a sworn law enforcement officer, as well as being a filmmaker, and I felt it was important to join with our first responders to help secure the safety of all Americans, not just talk about it. So, I joined up,&quot; Dean stated.He also urged fellow Americans to join ICE not only to serve the country but also to “earn lots of great benefits and pay.”In the wake of Dean Cain’s big reveal, netizens are having diverse reactions. For instance, X user @CrystalDav8301 commented on @IAmMeme0’s repost of the now-viral clip and celebrated the announcement.“What a time to be alive! Superman just joined ICE!” the user wrote.A netizen comments on Dean Cain's announcement about joining ICE. (Image via X)Several others joined the conversation and shared similar reactions on the platform, lauding Dean Cain.“Basically, he’s Superman in real life now,” a fan wrote.“Not all heroes wear capes…… …..but sometimes they actually do wear capes!” another fan wrote.“Imagine being caught by an ICE agent and it's SUPERMAN!!!” one user wrote.Others expressed doubt about Dean Cain’s announcement, as the maximum age limit for joining ICE is between 37 and 40, while the actor is now 59. Notably, DHS lifted the age barrier earlier this week, according to Fox News reports.“He misses the age mark by 20 years, I call BS. Maybe he’s a mouthpiece/ media figure getting paid to bully them, but not an agent,” a netizen wrote.“He probably needed the money,” another netizen wrote.“This is false. He did not join ICE as an agent. Federal ICE agents must be under the age of 37 to apply in order to be eligible for the Federal pension/retirement program,” a third wrote.Dean Cain hasn’t responded to the mixed reactions as of writing.Exploring further Dean Cain’s ICE joining announcementOn Tuesday, Dean Cain revealed that he joined ICE and praised President Donald Trump for allowing the department to “arrest hundreds and thousands of criminals” since taking office in January. The Hit the Floor actor claimed that ICE has deported several “terrorists, r*pists, murderers, p*dophiles, MS-13 gang members, and drug traffickers,” among others.“Very dangerous people who are no longer on the streets,” Dean added.Dean Cain shared he was joining ICE during his Fox News appearance. (Image via X)He urged his followers to join ICE and “defend your homeland,” in exchange for benefits such as a $50,000 signing bonus and other special packages for “those in field operations and law enforcement roles.” The Superman actor further stated that the money can be used for retirement savings and paying off student loans. According to Dean Cain, to enlist in ICE, an individual is no longer required to obtain an undergraduate degree, but can “join right away.”&quot;So, if you want to help save America, ICE is arresting the worst of the worst and removing them from America's streets. I like that. I voted for that. They need your help. We need your help to protect our homeland and our families,&quot; the Michigan native added.He concluded by urging people to “check into” the opportunity as “we can use you.” Notably, a day after his social media posts, the Ripley’s Believe It Or Not host appeared on Fox News’ Jesse Watters Primetime and doubled down on his announcement.“I put out a recruitment video yesterday — I’m actually a sworn deputy sheriff and a reserve police officer — I wasn’t part of ICE, but once I put that out there and you put a little blurb on your show, it went crazy. So now I’ve spoken with some officials over at ICE, and I will be sworn in as an ICE agent, ASAP,” Cain shared.Dean mentioned he was “stepping up” and hoped “a whole bunch of other former officers, former ICE agents, will step up and we’ll meet those recruitment goals immediately, and we’ll help protect this country.” When asked what his inspiration was to join ICE, the actor explained:“This country was built on patriots stepping up, whether it was popular or not, and doing the right thing. I truly believe this is the right thing. We have a broken immigration system.”The Princeton University alum mentioned that President Trump ran his campaign on “delivering” this, and he was keeping his promise and seeing it through. He further added, “This is what people voted for. It’s what I voted for… and I’ll do my part and help make sure it happens.”Kristi Noem announced that the age barrier for joining ICE has been lifted. (Image via X)Dean Cain’s revelation comes amid the report that ICE has lifted its age limit. They are actively recruiting deportation agents and support staff, as they require as many as 10,000 individuals to help with their day-to-day operations.Earlier, the maximum age bar was 37 or 40, depending on the specific role. However, on August 6, the Department of Homeland Security announced that anyone over the age of 18 can now apply to work for ICE. Secretary Kriti Noem appeared on Fox &amp; Friends on Wednesday and shared:&quot;We've removed any of the age barriers. We no longer have a cap on how old you can be. You can continue at age 18. Sign up for ICE and join us and be a part of it.&quot;She further mentioned that over 80,000 applications have already been received and are being vetted by DHS, calling the response “overwhelming.” Noem later shared the news on her official X account.Last month, the United States Congress approved $30 billion in funding to DHS and ICE to recruit new agents, as reported by USA Today. Before that, in June, ICE raids across the country, primarily in Los Angeles, sparked nationwide protests. A-listers including Selena Gomez, Jimmy Kimmel, Kim Kardashian, Cardi B, and Mark Ruffalo condemned the Trump administration for the same, calling the raids “illegal.”