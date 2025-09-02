Two Graves season 1 cast and characters: Meet the stars behind the series and the roles they play

Created by Agustín Martínez, Two Graves season 1 is a Spanish thriller drama that premiered exclusively on Netflix on August 29, 2025. The series revolves around Isabel, a grandmother who embarks on an unsanctioned investigation after her granddaughter, Verónica, and her friend, Marta, mysteriously disappear. The Spanish mini-series has only three episodes, but it tells a gripping and thrilling tale.

Isabel decides to take matters into her own hands after the police handle the case in an incompetent manner. Now driven by revenge and the desperation for even a sliver of information, she attempts to solve the case that has remained unsolved and with no evidence for two years.

Two Graves season 1 explores the interconnected relationships in the community as suspicion grows and secrets are revealed. Based on Javier Sierra's novel, the show stars Kiti Mánver in the lead, and she's joined by Álvaro Morte, Joan Solé, and Hovik Keuchkerian, among others.

Two Graves season 1 cast and characters

Kiti Mánver as Isabel

Kiti Mánver at the Fotogramas De Plata Awards 2024 (Image via Getty)

Kiti Mánver portrays Isabel in Two Graves season 1, the determined and relentless grandmother who launches her own investigation when her teenage granddaughter Verónica mysteriously disappears. Over the course of the three-episode mini-series, Isabel uses revenge as her motivation to solve a case that has remained unsolved for two years.

Mánver is a Spanish actress with an impressive career spanning film, television, and theater. She made her debut in 1970 and has since starred in over 100 productions across film and television. That includes Express, Mamacruz, Money Heist, Cable Girls, and Up Among the Stars. She won the Goya Award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Anything for Bread, among a catalog of other accolades over the course of her career.

Álvaro Morte as Rafael Salazar

Álvaro Morte at the Netflix Spain 10th anniversary party red carpet (Image via Getty)

Álvaro Morte portrays Rafael Salazar, the father of Marta, one of the missing teenagers in Two Graves season 1. His complicated relationship with Isabel creates significant tension, especially as the two attempt to solve the mystery behind Verónica and Marta's disappearance. Over the course of the series, Salazar represents another side of grief and is often the polar opposite of Isabel.

Morte is a Spanish actor who made his debut as an actor in 2002 in the Spanish series Hospital Central. He has since starred in various films and television productions, earning several awards along the way. He is best known for his role on the Netflix television series Money Heist, where he played Sergio Marquina, aka The Professor. He has also starred in Amazon Prime Video's The Wheel of Time.

Hovik Keuchkerian as Antonio

Hovik Keuchkerian at the Matices premiere (Image via Getty)

Hovik Keuchkerian stars as Antonio, a complex character in Two Graves season 1. He constantly crosses paths with Isabel and is forced to make difficult choices that culminate in a shocking revelation that becomes a big plot point in the series towards the end.

Keuchkerian has made his mark in both Spanish and international productions and is a former boxer who was twice crowned the Spanish Heavyweight Champion. He gained international recognition for his role in Money Heist and has starred in several others, including Assassin's Creed, The Man Who Killed Don Quixote, and The Night Manager. He won Best Television Actor at the 26th Forqué Awards for his role on Riot Police.

Joan Solé plays Miguel Zaera

Joan Solé in Two Graves season 1 (Image via YouTube/Netflix)

Joan Solé portrays Miguel Zaera, the head investigator assigned to the disappearance of Veronica and Marta in Two Graves season 1. His approach to the case and commitment to procedure clash with Isabel's unofficial investigation. Thus, he serves as the counterbalance to Isabel's emotional crusade, especially when her personal mission conflicts with his approach to the case.

Solé is a Spanish actor who has starred in numerous films and television productions since making his acting debut. He is best known for his roles in Moebius, All the Names of God, and See You in Another Life. Solé has also starred in Love You to Death, Mamen Mayo, and more over the course of his career.

Other actors featured in Two Graves

A still from Two Graves season 1 (Image via Netflix)

Two Graves season 1 features a variety of actors who contribute to the story across the Spanish drama series. The additional cast includes:

Nadia Vilaplana as Verónica

Zoé Arnao as Marta

Carlos Scholz as Beltrán

Iván Prados as Jonás

Nonna Cardoner as Lupe

Magdalena Tejado as Jamila

Ben Zahra as Farid

About Two Graves season 1

Two Graves season 1 follows Isabel, a grandmother, who, along with Rafael, investigates the disappearance of their teenage relatives. They start uncovering dark secrets in their quiet coastal town after the official inquiry into the case of two 16-year-old girls, Verónica and Marta, collapses after two years due to a lack of evidence.

The show picks up from there, and over the course of the series, Isabel unravels a thread of connections, including one to parties involving wealthy men. Isabel soon takes justice into her own hands, going to extreme lengths, including physical violence, to extract information.

Two Graves season 1 eventually builds to major revelations, including a shocking discovery about her granddaughter and her friend. The series, despite having just three episodes, is at the time of this article's publication ranked No. 1 in Netflix's Global Top 10 Non-English shows, as per Netflix Tudum.

Interested viewers can watch Two Graves season 1 exclusively on Netflix.

