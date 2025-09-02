  • home icon
  • Shows
  • What time will The Terminal List: Dark Wolf season 1 episode 4 release on Prime Video? Release timings for all regions

What time will The Terminal List: Dark Wolf season 1 episode 4 release on Prime Video? Release timings for all regions

By Rajan Bhattacharya
Modified Sep 02, 2025 08:52 GMT
A still from The Terminal List: Dark Wolf season 1
A still from The Terminal List: Dark Wolf season 1 (Image via Prime Video)

The Terminal List: Dark Wolf season 1 episode 4, titled The Sound of the Guns, is set to premiere on Wednesday, September 3, 2025, at 12:00 a.m. PT exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. This action thriller follows Ben Edwards’ morally complex transformation from Navy SEAL to CIA operative.

Ad

This episode is the halfway point in the series. After Ish's death, tensions rise as new levels of betrayal and spying are revealed. Episode 4 is likely to go into more detail about the global power struggles and moral choices Edwards and his team have to make.

The Terminal List: Dark Wolf season 1 episode 4 release time for all major regions revealed

A still from The Terminal List: Dark Wolf season 1 (Image via Prime Video)
A still from The Terminal List: Dark Wolf season 1 (Image via Prime Video)

The fourth episode will drop simultaneously across the globe. Here's a quick look at release timings by region:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
RegionTimeDate
USA (Pacific Time)12:00 a.m.September 3, 2025
USA (Eastern Time)3:00 a.m.September 3, 2025
Brazil (BRT)4:00 a.m.September 3, 2025
UK (BST)8:00 a.m.September 3, 2025
Central Europe (CET)9:00 a.m.September 3, 2025
India (IST)12:30 p.m.September 3, 2025
South Africa (SAST)9:00 a.m.September 3, 2025
Philippines (PHT)3:00 p.m.September 3, 2025
Australia (ACDT)4:30 p.m.September 3, 2025
New Zealand (NZST)6:00 p.m.September 3, 2025
Ad

The Terminal List: Dark Wolf is a dark, action-packed prequel to The Terminal List that is all about Ben Edwards' secret missions.

How many episodes are left in The Terminal List: Dark Wolf season 1?

A still from The Terminal List: Dark Wolf season 1 (Image via Prime Video)
A still from The Terminal List: Dark Wolf season 1 (Image via Prime Video)

Season 1 of The Terminal List: Dark Wolf comprises a total of 7 episodes. As of now, three episodes have been released:

Ad

Episode 1: Inherent Resolve

Episode 2: The Audition

Episode 3: What’s Past is Prologue

That leaves four episodes still to come:

Episode 4: The Sound of the Guns – September 3, 2025

Episode 5: E&E – September 10, 2025

Episode 6: Pawns & Kings – September 17, 2025

Episode 7: The Wolf You Feed – September 24, 2025

Is The Terminal List: Dark Wolf season 1 only available on Prime Video?

Prime Video&#039;s &quot;The Terminal List: Dark Wolf&quot; New York Premiere (Source: Getty)
Prime Video's "The Terminal List: Dark Wolf" New York Premiere (Source: Getty)

Yes. The Terminal List: Dark Wolf is a Prime Video Original, available exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. Viewers need a Prime Video subscription ($8.99/month) or an Amazon Prime membership ($14.99/month or $139/year) to stream it. A 30-day free trial is also available for new users.

Ad

Episode 3 recap: What happened in What’s Past is Prologue?

Ad

Episode 3 makes the emotional and political tensions even worse. After Edwards and Hastings kill Massoud Danawi, their team finds out that Danawi was planning to give Professor Molnar $5 million in exchange for a key nuclear "proof of concept." The CIA, which is now working secretly with Mossad, tells Farooq to pretend to be Danawi and finish the deal.

At the same time, the Iranian summit in Geneva brings new threats, and Cyrus and Vahid Rahimi, two officials, are worried about problems in Budapest, which could be a sign of bigger political plots.

Ad

The team gets back together with Farooq and Landry in Vienna. Farooq has to talk to Danawi's daughter, but he lets her go, which could be a bad decision in the future.

The Molnar meeting is being watched by a lot of people. There is a deal made when Farooq convinces Molnar that he is Danawi. This made the plan for Iran to build a nuclear bomb public. But someone stops them before they can do what they were going to do. Farooq gets away with the information, but CIA agent Ish dies in the chase.

Ad

At the end of the episode, Edwards kills the attacker on a subway, which shows that their operations are becoming more vulnerable and are breaking down. It starts to hurt, especially for Edwards, to deal with betrayal and a secret war.

What to expect from The Terminal List: Dark Wolf season 1 episode 4

A still from The Terminal List: Dark Wolf season 1 (Image via Prime Video)
A still from The Terminal List: Dark Wolf season 1 (Image via Prime Video)

Here’s what audiences can expect from The Terminal List: Dark Wolf season 1 episode 4.

Ad

Fallout from Ish’s death

The loss of Ish will shake the team, particularly Haverford, who considered him like a son. This could prompt uncharacteristic decisions or hint at darker motives beneath Haverford’s calm leadership.

Edwards’ moral dilemma intensifies

As Edwards becomes more entangled in operations beyond conventional warfare, we’ll likely see his internal conflict grow. His remorse over Zaynab and Afran, and doubts about CIA objectives, will escalate.

Ad

Repercussions of Farooq’s Mercy

The fact that Farooq spared Danawi's daughter could come back to hurt the team. There is a chance that she will reveal them or seek revenge, which will make their mission even more difficult.

The “Third Party” identity revealed

With one member of this group killed by Edwards and another dead from Ish’s attack, the show may begin unraveling who this faction is. Are they rogue CIA? Another government agency? Private contractors?

Ad

New targets and missions

Now that the team has plans for a nuclear weapon, they might need to find the whole group of people who helped Iran make these plans. To do this, you might have to go to new places, like Eastern Europe or the Middle East.

Cracks within the team

As the psychological toll grows, expect rising tensions within the team, especially between Hastings, Landry, and Edwards. Loyalty will be tested.

Ad

Haverford’s hidden agenda

Speculation is mounting that Haverford isn’t playing clean. Episode 4 may offer the first concrete hints of betrayal.

Catch new episodes of The Terminal List: Dark Wolf every Wednesday only on Prime Video.

About the author
Rajan Bhattacharya

Rajan Bhattacharya

Rajan is an Entertainment Writer at Sportskeeda with previous experience of 6 years in writing about the genre. While he has a Bachelor's degree in Computer Application, it was his passion for the domain that led him to pursue a career in the field. He firmly believes that research is key when reporting on any topic, and glances through a wide array of articles to produce informative and accurate content.

Rajan admires Robert Downey Jr., Bob Dylan, and John Mayer since he feels they are the best at their trade. He is passionate about music and has had the opportunity to interact with popular Bollywood music directors A. R. Rahman, Pritam and Vishal-Sekhar.

If he could go back in time, he would jump at the opportunity to be part of Coldplay's hit track, 'A Sky Full of Stars.'

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Rajan Bhattacharya
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications