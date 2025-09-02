What time will The Terminal List: Dark Wolf season 1 episode 4 release on Prime Video? Release timings for all regions

The Terminal List: Dark Wolf season 1 episode 4, titled The Sound of the Guns, is set to premiere on Wednesday, September 3, 2025, at 12:00 a.m. PT exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. This action thriller follows Ben Edwards’ morally complex transformation from Navy SEAL to CIA operative.This episode is the halfway point in the series. After Ish's death, tensions rise as new levels of betrayal and spying are revealed. Episode 4 is likely to go into more detail about the global power struggles and moral choices Edwards and his team have to make.The Terminal List: Dark Wolf season 1 episode 4 release time for all major regions revealedA still from The Terminal List: Dark Wolf season 1 (Image via Prime Video)The fourth episode will drop simultaneously across the globe. Here's a quick look at release timings by region:RegionTimeDateUSA (Pacific Time)12:00 a.m.September 3, 2025USA (Eastern Time)3:00 a.m.September 3, 2025Brazil (BRT)4:00 a.m.September 3, 2025UK (BST)8:00 a.m.September 3, 2025Central Europe (CET)9:00 a.m.September 3, 2025India (IST)12:30 p.m.September 3, 2025South Africa (SAST)9:00 a.m.September 3, 2025Philippines (PHT)3:00 p.m.September 3, 2025Australia (ACDT)4:30 p.m.September 3, 2025New Zealand (NZST)6:00 p.m.September 3, 2025The Terminal List: Dark Wolf is a dark, action-packed prequel to The Terminal List that is all about Ben Edwards' secret missions.How many episodes are left in The Terminal List: Dark Wolf season 1?A still from The Terminal List: Dark Wolf season 1 (Image via Prime Video)Season 1 of The Terminal List: Dark Wolf comprises a total of 7 episodes. As of now, three episodes have been released:Episode 1: Inherent ResolveEpisode 2: The AuditionEpisode 3: What’s Past is PrologueThat leaves four episodes still to come:Episode 4: The Sound of the Guns – September 3, 2025Episode 5: E&amp;E – September 10, 2025Episode 6: Pawns &amp; Kings – September 17, 2025Episode 7: The Wolf You Feed – September 24, 2025Is The Terminal List: Dark Wolf season 1 only available on Prime Video?Prime Video's &quot;The Terminal List: Dark Wolf&quot; New York Premiere (Source: Getty)Yes. The Terminal List: Dark Wolf is a Prime Video Original, available exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. Viewers need a Prime Video subscription ($8.99/month) or an Amazon Prime membership ($14.99/month or $139/year) to stream it. A 30-day free trial is also available for new users.Episode 3 recap: What happened in What’s Past is Prologue? View this post on Instagram Instagram PostEpisode 3 makes the emotional and political tensions even worse. After Edwards and Hastings kill Massoud Danawi, their team finds out that Danawi was planning to give Professor Molnar $5 million in exchange for a key nuclear &quot;proof of concept.&quot; The CIA, which is now working secretly with Mossad, tells Farooq to pretend to be Danawi and finish the deal.At the same time, the Iranian summit in Geneva brings new threats, and Cyrus and Vahid Rahimi, two officials, are worried about problems in Budapest, which could be a sign of bigger political plots.The team gets back together with Farooq and Landry in Vienna. Farooq has to talk to Danawi's daughter, but he lets her go, which could be a bad decision in the future.The Molnar meeting is being watched by a lot of people. There is a deal made when Farooq convinces Molnar that he is Danawi. This made the plan for Iran to build a nuclear bomb public. But someone stops them before they can do what they were going to do. Farooq gets away with the information, but CIA agent Ish dies in the chase.At the end of the episode, Edwards kills the attacker on a subway, which shows that their operations are becoming more vulnerable and are breaking down. It starts to hurt, especially for Edwards, to deal with betrayal and a secret war.What to expect from The Terminal List: Dark Wolf season 1 episode 4A still from The Terminal List: Dark Wolf season 1 (Image via Prime Video)Here’s what audiences can expect from The Terminal List: Dark Wolf season 1 episode 4.Fallout from Ish’s deathThe loss of Ish will shake the team, particularly Haverford, who considered him like a son. This could prompt uncharacteristic decisions or hint at darker motives beneath Haverford’s calm leadership.Edwards’ moral dilemma intensifiesAs Edwards becomes more entangled in operations beyond conventional warfare, we’ll likely see his internal conflict grow. His remorse over Zaynab and Afran, and doubts about CIA objectives, will escalate.Repercussions of Farooq’s MercyThe fact that Farooq spared Danawi's daughter could come back to hurt the team. There is a chance that she will reveal them or seek revenge, which will make their mission even more difficult.The “Third Party” identity revealedWith one member of this group killed by Edwards and another dead from Ish’s attack, the show may begin unraveling who this faction is. Are they rogue CIA? Another government agency? Private contractors?New targets and missionsNow that the team has plans for a nuclear weapon, they might need to find the whole group of people who helped Iran make these plans. To do this, you might have to go to new places, like Eastern Europe or the Middle East.Cracks within the teamAs the psychological toll grows, expect rising tensions within the team, especially between Hastings, Landry, and Edwards. Loyalty will be tested.Haverford’s hidden agendaSpeculation is mounting that Haverford isn’t playing clean. Episode 4 may offer the first concrete hints of betrayal.Catch new episodes of The Terminal List: Dark Wolf every Wednesday only on Prime Video.