8 Cheapest Common Projects sneakers to avail in 2024

Some of the cheapest Common Projects sneakers are a shining example of minimalist elegance in luxury sneakers. Established in 2004 by Flavio Girolami, an Italian creative consultant, and Prathan Poopat, an art director based in New York, the brand has remained true to its mission of elegant minimalism.

As a luxury footwear brand, its high-quality sneakers are made in Italy from premium materials such as Italian Nappa leather. Even for those pursuing the most sought-after styles, Common Projects recognizes the importance of accessibility despite its popularity.

Therefore, finding the cheapest Common Projects sneakers thus turns into a search for value without compromising quality.

8 Cheapest Common Projects sneakers to look out for

Ahead, Sportskeeda has listed some of the cheapest Common Projects sneakers to lookout for:

Common Projects Slip-On

Common Projects Original Achilles

Common Projects Bball Low

Common Projects Track Classic

Common Projects Retro Low

Common Projects Tournament High

Common Projects Court Low

Common Projects Chelsea Boot

1. Common Projects Slip-On

Common Projects Slip-On (Image via LYST)

The Common Projects Slip-On is a popular choice for casual wear due to its elegant design and high-quality construction. Due to its slip-on design, they are easy to put on and remove.

Being one of the cheapest Common Projects sneakers, it features a leather upper and rubber soles for comfort and durability. One can easily purchase these sneakers for $385 from LYST.

2. Common Projects Original Achilles

Common Projects Original Achilles (Image via StockX)

Being one of the cheapest Common Projects sneakers, its simple shape and delicate accents make it ideal for everyday wear. These sports shoes boast a smooth white sole and a leather upper, with the serial number gold-stamped at the heel. The shoe's white laces and unbranded white tongue complement each other nicely.

The Slip-On type offers a different style compared to the Original Achilles. Its slip-on design appeals to those who prefer a more relaxed appearance. The Original Achilles boasts a traditional lace-up design and comes in various colors, but the Slip-On looks sleeker and more modern. One can easily purchase these sneakers for $215 from StockX.

3. Common Projects Bball Low

Common Projects Bball Low (Image via Common Projects)

When trying to find a sneaker that mixes comfort and style, these sneakers have durability and a classic appeal because of their streamlined design and fine leather construction. Due to the comfortable and supportive cushioned insole, these hiking shoes are often worn for a spread of events.

As compared to other luxury brands, the Bball Low is fairly priced and provides good value for the standard it gives. One can easily purchase these sneakers for $485 from the brand's official website.

4. Common Projects Track Classic

Common Projects Track Classic (Image via eBay)

The Common Projects Track Classic is a basic, sporty sneaker that blends style and functionality. These shoes, which combine leather and mesh materials, look fashionable while offering improved ventilation. They are suitable for daily use and mild athletic activities because of the rubber sole's traction and stability.

Although the Track Classic costs more than the other versions, it is still worth it because of its meticulous attention to detail. One can easily purchase these sneakers for $350 from eBay.

5. Common Projects Retro Low

Common Projects Retro Low (Image via Saks Fifth Avenue)

Common projects Retro Low sneakers are famous for their increased comfort and timeless elegance. Being one of the cheapest Common Projects sneakers, it features high-quality leather materials and cushioned insoles for daily activities. The shoes are the best fit for any outfit, suited to formal events and casual get-togethers.

One can easily purchase these sneakers for $450 from Saks Fifth Avenue to expand their athletic shoe collection.

6. Common Projects Tournament High

Common Projects Tournament High (Image via StockX)

Despite being one of the cheapest Common Projects sneakers, they are made of premium leather and feature a cushioned collar for increased comfort. The tournament high is a common choice for people who seek a sophisticated yet athletic look in their footwear collection.

Just like the Retro Lows, the Tournament High sneakers are affordable and supply an unbeatable combination of flavor and economy. These running shoes will add a pop of color to any outfit, whether for a formal occasion or a sporty event. One can easily purchase these sneakers for $205 from StockX.

7. Common Projects Court Low

Common Projects Court Low (Image via THE HELM)

The Common Projects' Beige BBall Duo Low Leather Sneakers are made from smooth calf leather, offering durability and style. They feature a perforated toe box and the brand's iconic numbers motif, which offers a unique design.

These sneakers boast a chic design, high-quality leather, and a comfortable rubber sole. The gold serial number stamp on the heel adds a refined touch. Being one of the cheapest Common Projects sneakers, they are popular among fashion enthusiasts for their versatility. One can easily avail of these shoes for $730 from THE HELM.

8. Common Projects Chelsea Boot

Common Projects Chelsea Boot (Image via MR Porter)

Common Projects' classic Chelsea boots provide numerous advantages for athletic activities. These boots, made in Italy from durable black nubuck, offer increased ankle support, an essential feature for many sports and physical activities.

The elasticated panels and tabs provide a snug fit, reducing the risk of blisters or discomfort over long periods of wear. The boots' unique design elements, such as their sturdy construction and comfortable fit, make them ideal for light athletics or casual sports. One can easily purchase these sneakers for MR Porter for $785.

Conclusion

The options mentioned above are some of the cheapest Common Projects sneakers. Despite being budget-friendly, they do not sacrifice style or comfort, making them an excellent choice for anyone looking to stay fashionable without going overboard.

Given their comfortable shape and durable construction, these sneakers are ideal for modest athletic activities or leisure sports, giving a sporty flair to their appeal.