100 Thieves vs KRU Esports - VCT 2024 Americas Stage 1: Prediction, livestream details, and more

The 100 Thieves vs KRU Esports match at VCT 2024 Americas Stage 1 on April 29, 2024, will mark the end of the fourth week of the tournament. With qualification guaranteed for KRU, the team will be playing for the best possible seeding while their opponents are one win away from confirming their playoffs ticket.

Both teams want to make it to the playoff stage of VCT 2024 Americas Stage 1 as it will give them a chance to qualify for Masters Shanghai to be held in May, and collect three VCT Championship Points for a potential Champions Seoul qualification in August.

For readers looking for insight into today's 100 Thieves vs KRU Esports match, this article will provide predictions, potential lineups, and live stream details.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author's opinions.

Everything you need to know about the 100 Thieves vs KRU Esports match at VCT 2024 Americas Stage 1

Prediction

One of the first things to consider about today's 100 Thieves vs KRU Esports match is that 100T might not get to play their strongest map. This is because Bind has been KRU's perma-ban throughout the tournament.

With 100T's first map ban usually being Lotus, the first two maps of the series are highly likely to be Icebox and Split—both maps that 100T has looked hot and cold on.

If 100T sticks to what it has shown so far in the tournament, Cryocells will be on the Jett in Icebox and shift over to Astra on Split. A lot depends on how well can manage this switch-up in today's game. How fast Asuna comes alive on the server also has the potential to tip the results in 100T's favor.

All things considered, KRU is expected to win the match. However, if cryo and Asuna carry over their performance from the last two weeks, we could be looking at the latter's no-loss streak coming to an end.

Head-to-head

There has only been one 100 Thieves vs KRU Esports match before today. This was at the Americas League last year, where 100T won the series 2-1.

Recent results

Going into today's 100 Thieves vs KRU Esports match, 100T has an L-L-L-W-W streak against Leviatan, Sentinels (once at Kickoff and once in Stage 1), G2 Esports, and, most recently, Cloud9.

KRU Esports, on the other hand, has an L-W-W-W-W streak against G2 Esports, FURIA, MIBR, Evil Geniuses, and LOUD, respectively. The Chilean team has only dropped a single map at VCT 2024 Americas Stage 1.

Potential lineups

100 Thieves

Kelden " Boostio " Pupello (IGL)

" Pupello (IGL) Sean " bang " Bezerra

" Bezerra Matthew " Cryocells " Panganiban

" Panganiban Daniel " eeiu " Vucenovic

" Vucenovic Peter " Asuna " Mazuryk

" Mazuryk Anthony "Zikz" Gray (Coach)

KRU Esports

Fabian "Shyy" Usnayo

Usnayo Angelo " keznit " Mori

" Mori Olavo " heat " Marcelo

" Marcelo Nicolas "Klaus" Ferrari (IGL)

Ferrari (IGL) Marco " Melser " Amaro

" Amaro Jorge "Atom" Sierro (Coach)

Where to watch Cloud9 vs FURIA

The 100 Thieves vs KRU Esports game will take place on April 29, 2024. The start time of this VCT 2024 Americas Stage 1 match will vary based on regional differences.

Here is a detailed breakdown:

US (West): 2 pm PT (April 29, 2024)

2 pm PT (April 29, 2024) US (East): 5 pm ET (April 29, 2024)

5 pm ET (April 29, 2024) Berlin, Madrid, Paris: 11 pm CEST (April 29, 2024)

11 pm CEST (April 29, 2024) India: 2:30 am IST (April 30, 2024)

2:30 am IST (April 30, 2024) Japan and Korea: 6 am KST (April 30, 2024)

You can visit the following websites to watch the match:

This is the only match of the day and will mark the conclusion of Week 4 of the tournament.

