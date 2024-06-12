5 Agents with the highest pick rate at VCT Masters Shanghai

VCT Masters Shanghai was the second international event of the 2024 season. Here, a total of 12 teams from the four franchised leagues gave it their all to cement their legacy as Masters winners in Valorant esports. The game experienced some Agent changes going from Masters Madrid to Masters Shanghai. While these didn't significantly lead to any composition changes, it certainly opened up chances for some other Agents to share the spotlight.

Below is a list of five Agents that had the highest pick rate going into VCT Masters Shanghai.

Agents with the highest pick rate during VCT Masters Shanghai

1) Viper

Viper from the cinematic RETAKE (Image via Riot Games)

Viper comes under the Controller category of Valorant's Agents. Her abilities allow her to become a pseudo-Sentinel and anchor sites by herself. She is most useful in compositions with double Controllers, which enable her to lurk in sites.

Trending

Before Masters Shanghai began, Viper was hit with a nerf. In this, she had a reduced Snakebite and was unable to pick up the Poison Orb after being deployed. Despite this, she continues to become the most picked Agent at an international event. This is most likely because the teams didn't get much time to adjust to these changes. Viper had a pick rate of 66% in VCT Masters Shanghai, which is decently low when compared to the 78% during VCT Masters Madrid.

2) Omen

Omen from the cinematic, RECKONING (Image via Riot Games)

Omen is a Controller Agent in Valorant who has existed since the game's beta phase. If utilized properly, players can outplay their opponents in numerous ways using their abilities. Besides Astra, Omen is the only other Controller who can smoke areas from any part of the map.

Just like VCT Masters Madrid, Omen has reclaimed the number two spot in the pick rate list. His Paranoia continues to find an enormous amount of impact and the Shrouded Step has led to some mind-boggling highlights in VCT Masters Shanghai. Omen ended up with a 64% pick rate at the event, which is only slightly lower compared to the 68% in Madrid.

3) Raze

Raze from the video, The Color of the Town (Image via Riot Games)

Raze is one of the most chaotic Agents in Valorant. All of her abilities are capable of inflicting significant damage and her Blast Packs make her one of the quickest Duelists in the game. She is the spearhead of most executes during pro matches.

VCT Masters Shanghai saw Raze become the most picked Duelist in an International event again. She ended up with a pick rate of 57%, which is higher than Madrid's 52%. However, with new velocity changes added to Raze in patch 8.11, it will be interesting to see if she continues to have the same amount of pick rate in future events.

4) Sova

Sova from the cinematic, WARM UP (Image via Riot Games)

Sova falls under the Initiator category of Valorant's Agents and has existed in the game since the beta stage. His abilities are crucial as he can pinpoint the exact location of enemies. This helps flush the revealed enemies out and execute into sites without much resistance.

Now this is where the list starts differing a little from the previous event. In Madrid, Sova only had a pick rate of 33% and ended in the sixth position but in VCT Masters Shanghai, he ended up with a pick rate of 38%, making him the most picked Initiator of the entire event. Players like eeiu and ReiNs thrived on Sova by clutching out many crucial rounds for their respective teams.

5) Killjoy

Killjoy from the cinematic, WARM UP (Image via Riot Games)

Killjoy was among the first Sentinel Agents that was released later after the game's launch. Her abilities allow her to anchor sites all by herself and her ultimate, Lockdown, is one of the strongest in the game as it gains control over massive areas of the map.

In Madrid, Killjoy was seventh on the list with only a 29% pick rate. However, in VCT Masters Shanghai, she ended up with a significantly increased pick rate of 38%. Players like Meteor and leaf were able to use this passive Agent most aggressively to find high amounts of impact. Even with the recent Cypher buffs, Killjoy has somehow retained her status as the most picked Sentinel Agent in the global events.

Check out these Exclusives from Masters Shanghai