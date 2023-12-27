5 best Ghost skins for Valorant in 2023

Ghost is one of Valorant’s most powerful semi-automatic pistols, excelling in pistol rounds. The specific weapon is also an excellent sidearm to have in full buys that can help you in various situations during a match. As with all firearms in this game, Riot has released a range of unique Ghost skins every year through different skin collections and Battlepasses.

The Ghost has received several alluring skin lines to its name that can be purchased directly from the store. This article will delve into five of the best Ghost skins in Valorant as of 2023.

Note: The list is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

From Sovereign Ghost to Radiant Entertainment Ghost, here are the five best Valorant Ghost skins (2023)

1) Sovereign Ghost

Sovereign Ghost (Image via Riot Games)

The Sovereign collection, a premium edition, was released in June 2020. It comprises skins for Ghost, Marshal, and other weapons as well. The Ghost skin(Sovereign Ghost), which costs 1775 Valorant Points (VP), boasts four variants: gold/white (default), gold/green, silver, and purple.

It is a popular choice among professional players like TenZ, Asuna, etc., owing to its regal appearance and stunning visual appeal in the game.

The skin's minimalistic design, coupled with its satisfying kill sound effect, provides an immersive experience to the players. The weapon produces a clean and subtle sound effect upon firing, which does not cause any disruption.

2) Magepunk Ghost

Magepunk Ghost (Image via Riot Games)

The Magepunk Ghost is a premium skin available in Valorant. It can be purchased in the in-game store for 1775 VP or as part of the Magepunk bundle for 7100 VP. It was launched in 2021 with the patch 3.10, Episode 3 Act 3.

Inspired by the concept and ideology of Tesla, the Magepunk Ghost skin features a visually stunning animation of light spark, and its kill animation is particularly noteworthy. The skin's classic steampunk aesthetic is embellished with blue bolts of electricity, adding a unique touch to the gameplay experience.

Overall, the Magepunk Ghost skin is a great addition to any Valorant player's inventory, and its sophisticated design is sure to impress gaming enthusiasts and novices alike.

3) Reaver Ghost

Reaver Ghost (Image via Riot Games)

The Reaver Ghost is renowned for its sophisticated and understated design, which has garnered appreciation from those who prefer simplicity. Its clean lines and precision reload animation exemplify the principle of destruction in Valorant.

It was launched on August 10, 2022, as part of the Reaver 2.0 bundle. The skin bundle features three color variants: red, white, and black, other than the default purple color. The sleek black and red variant of the Ghost adds an element of refinement to any player's loadout and has become a popular choice among serious competitors.

The Ghost's minimalist design helps players stay focused on gameplay without distractions. The Reaver Ghost is available for purchase in the in-game store for 1775 VP or as part of the Reaver bundle 2.0 for 7100 VP.

4) Ruination Ghost

Ruination Ghost (Image via Riot Games)

The Ruination Ghost skin is a part of the Ruination collection, which features a League of Legends theme and comprises a sword, Ghost, Spectre, and other weapons as well. With the patch 3.01, the Ruination Skin Bundle was launched in the game store on July 8, 2021.

The full set is available for purchase at 8,700 VP. In addition, individual items can be bought at 2175 VP. Although the bundle may seem pricey, it is a favored choice among players looking to make a lasting impression with their kills. The reload animation is standard, but the finisher animation is unique, with the enemy lifted by a dark mist rather than falling to the ground.

The skin is available in three colors: orange, green, and purple. The Ruination Ghost skin is an outstanding choice for players seeking to showcase their skills and style.

5) Radiant Entertainment Ghost

Radiant Entertainment Ghost (Image via Riot Games)

The Radiant Entertainment Ghost, released on April 25, 2023, is a highly distinctive skin in the game. It is characterized by a unique and different sound effect for different variants and can accompany it while inspecting the weapon.

It has three different variants, each following a unique design style inspired by 90s arcade games named after different games like Knock Out, Dance Fever, and Bazooka Badger.

Each variation also features a distinct color palette, with Knock Out in orange and red, Dance Fever in purple and teal, and Bazooka Badger in blue and yellow. While it is one of the more expensive skins in Valorant, costing 2975 VP in the in-game store, it is the perfect choice for those looking to make a statement with their gameplay.