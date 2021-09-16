5 best Valorant agents for aggressive gameplay (September 2021)

Valorant has 15 agents on their roster, each with unique abilities suited to different situations and play styles. Some players like to play slow and control the map, while others push hard and secure kills with aggression. For those who love playing very aggressively, there are agents whose abilities enable these players' hyper-aggressive play style.

This article lists agents in Valorant who are suitable for an aggressive play style based on their abilities and subsequent engagement opportunities.

Note: There are other agents apart from those mentioned in the list that can be used for aggressive gameplay. This is a generalized list of agents in Valorant chosen based on their abilities only.

These are the best agents in Valorant for aggressive play

5) Breach

Breach is one of the best initiators in Valorant. He has a solid kit that allows him to disorient and blind players and has high damage potential. He is a great character for setting up aggressive plays and leading them as well. His "Aftershock" sets off a charge that can go through walls and deals heavy damage to players caught in its area but has a slight delay when using this ability.

Breach’s "Flashpoint" is an effective flash that can be used to set up aggressive plays. His "Fault Line" is a seismic blast that can disorient players caught in its area and be fired through walls like the rest of his abilities.

His "Rolling Thunder" sets off cascading seismic blasts that are of the same nature as the "Faultline." But it covers more area, disorients people, and knocks up players as well. Overall, a solid agent built for aggressive plays in Valorant.

4) Jett

Jett is one of the best duelists in Valorant for players who have an aggressive playstyle. Any player with an in-your-face playstyle will agree that mobility is one of the most important aspects that makes an agent aggressive.

Her "Cloudburst" creates a sphere of dense fog that blocks players’ vision. This ability has a directional input, and you can bend the trajectory by holding the ability key, which will change the course in the direction of your crosshair.

Her "Updraft" allows you to propel yourself into the air, reaching high ground quickly to hold angles. Her "Tailwind" allows you to dash in a direction, giving you room for disengaging from a fight if required.

The "Bladestorm" ability requires skill but can be absolutely lethal if utilized well. The "Bladestorm-Cloudburst" combination makes Jett a close-quarter nightmare for players in Valorant.

3) Phoenix

Another strong Valorant duelist from the roster, Phoenix, enables aggressive plays in Valorant.

"Blaze" allows you to equip a flame wall that can damage enemies caught in it and acts as a great cover while pushing into enemy territory. His "Curveball" stuns players for a second who are holding corners. This is a beneficial ability while trying to push and set up aggressive plays.

"Hot Hands" is a fireball that creates a fire zone on the floor, damaging enemies. "Run it Back" is one of the best abilities in the game where the player can mark a location, activate the ability, and engage in a gunfight. Upon dying or expiration of the timer, Phoenix is back where the player placed the marker fully.

2) Raze

Valorant’s Raze is a duelist agent in valorant with a kit focusing on explosives. For players who have an aggressive play style and like using explosives and mines, Raze is the perfect agent for them.

Her "Blast Pack" is a bomb that sticks onto the surface which can be detonated remotely. "Paint Shells" is another great ability. It is essentially discharging a cluster grenade. This deals great damage to everyone in the blast radius.

"Boom Bot" is a robot that is deployed and travels in a line. It can bounce off walls and detonates after locking onto an enemy. The "Showstopper" is a rocket launcher that deals mega damage to players in contact.

1) Reyna

Reyna is one of the best, if not the best, duelists in Valorant. This agent is for the aggressive players because her abilities are dependant on the players being able to secure kills.

"Devour" allows Reyna to heal herself for three seconds after consuming the soul orb of the enemy she killed. If you kill a player and are getting shot by their teammates nearby, "Dismiss" allows you to become intangible by consuming the soul orb for a short period of time.

"Leer" blinds players for a second, but that can be destroyed by players when deployed. It’s a great ability to distract and have the edge over your enemy in a gunfight.

"Empress" allows Reyna to push extremely aggressively by reducing reload speed, increasing fire rate, and reducing recoil. The duration of this ability is refreshed with every enemy that she kills.

This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

