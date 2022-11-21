5 best Valorant pros who played Killjoy in VCT 2022

Killjoy was the 12th Agent to be released following Reyna in Valorant's vast range of characters. She was also the first Sentinel to be released after the game's launch.

Killjoy's abilities help her anchor a site. She can get information through her Alarmbot and cause damage through her Nanoswarms. Her Turret is perhaps her best ability as it lets you know when it spots an enemy and damages them a little.

Killjoy's ultimate ability, Lockdown, is perhaps the best for retake/entry situations as it forces everyone to leave the area and allows you to get on the site quickly. We've seen a few pro players use her in a few matches and make incredible plays.

FNS, SUYGETSU, and more Killjoy players made fans go wild during Valorant Champions Tour 2022

1) FNS

Pujan 'FNS' Mehta is a Canadian esports player who plays for NRG Esports. He had fulfilled the role of an Initiator, a Controller, and a Sentinel when his team needed him, making him a very flexible player. FNS' pick rate on Killjoy has been 19.5% in the past year. He has also expressed how Killjoy is his favorite Agent to play.

FNS and his former team, OpTic Gaming (previously Envy), were one of the few consistent teams in North America but would fall short in international events. Finally, in 2022, OpTic beat LOUD to win Valorant Champions Tour Stage 1: Masters Reykjavik 2022.

FNS' biggest strength was his outstanding In-game leadership (IGL). His mid-round calls would completely flip the rounds and win them the series. His 3k clutch against DRX in Valorant Champions 2022, Istanbul, was incredible.

2) SUYGETSU

Dmitry 'SUYGETSU' Ilyushin is a Russian esports player currently playing for the team Natus Vincere (NAVI). He has fulfilled chiefly the role of a Sentinel in his team but has also played as the Controller Viper when needed. SUYGETSU's pick rate on Killjoy has been 16.8% in the past year.

SUYGETSU and his former team FunPlus Phoenix (FPX), dominated every team in the EMEA region. During Valorant Champions Tour Stage 2: Masters Copenhagen, SUYGETSU didn't receive his visa and couldn't attend the tournament.

This reflected heavily on FPX's matches, as their performance was underwhelming. After a couple of matches, SUYGETSU got his visa and was allowed to compete. FPX flourished after this to the point where they dominantly won the entire event. SUYGETSU was an absolute beast on LAN. His aim was crisp, and his setups were challenging to get through. He was essential to FPX's victory during VCT: Masters Copenhagen.

3) Sushiboys

Panyawat 'Sushiboys' Subsiriroj is an esports player from Thailand who plays for the team Talon Esports. He has fulfilled chiefly the role of a Sentinel for his team. Sushiboys' pick rate on Killjoy was 40.5% in the past year.

Sushiboys and his former team XERXIA Esports had proven to be one of the top teams during VCT 2021. Unfortunately, they weren't able to produce the same results in 2022. Despite that, Sushiboys was always consistent with his utilities and setups. His aim is also on point.

Sushiboys' 4k clutch against X10 Esports during VCT Thailand 2022 Stage 2- Main Event was a sight to see. He did that using just a Sheriff.

4) neT

Michael 'neT' Berner is an American esports player who plays for The Guard. He has fulfilled chiefly the role of a Sentinel but has also played as the Controller Viper and the Initiator Breach for his team when needed. neT's Killjoy pick rate was 41.9% in the past year.

neT and The Guard exploded into the Valorant esports scene out of nowhere. Under the coach, mCe, and every player's individual skills, the team thrived and quickly became one of the top teams in the NA Valorant scene and even qualified for their first international LAN event, VCT Stage 1: Masters Reykjavik 2022.

Unfortunately, they didn't have a great run in that tournament. However, we saw neT getting multi-kills repeatedly and putting big numbers on the scoreboard. His 4k against FaZe Clan was one of the crispiest and most effortless 4k ever in VCT 2022 history.

5) Less

Felipe 'Less' Basso is a Brazilian esports player who plays for LOUD. He mainly fulfilled the Sentinel role and played the Controller Viper when his team needed it. Less' pick rate on Killjoy was 36% in the past year.

Less with his former team, LOUD dominated the Brazilian region. They could translate the same results into international events by defeating OpTic Gaming and winning the Grand Final of Valorant Champions 2022, Istanbul.

Less was a crucial part of this victory as he put big numbers on the scoreboard. His aim was cracked, and he could play discipline when needed. His 4k clutch against OpTic Gaming during VCT: Masters Reykjavik, 2022, was one of the most incredible clutches in VCT history.

As good as Killjoy is as an anchor, her pick rate has recently been dwindling, not because of her fault but rather due to the release of Chamber. For this to change, developers will have to nerf Chamber, which they have already hinted at. Only time will tell how effective those changes will be and will it affect the other Sentinel's pick rates.

