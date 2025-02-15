6 Valorant Agents that will likely dominate VCT Masters Bangkok 2025

As VCT Masters Bangkok 2025 approaches, teams are refining their strategies to gain a competitive edge. The tournament will showcase elite rosters from across the world, each looking to leverage the current meta for success.

Ad

Analyzing agent pick rates from the VCT 2025 Kickoff events across various regions provides valuable insights into the evolving trends of professional play. Certain agents have consistently stood out, and their impact is expected to carry over into the VCT Masters Bangkok event.

This article examines six agents that are most likely to excel at VCT Masters Bangkok 2025.

VCT Masters Bangkok: 6 Agents that will likely dominate

1) Omen

Ad

Trending

Omen in Valorant (Image via Riot Games)

With a pick rate of over 40% across multiple regions, Omen is one of the most dependable Controllers in Valorant. His ability to teleport across the map, deploy smokes, and utilize Paranoia for site executions makes him a staple choice in competitive play.

Ad

Omen's versatility enables teams to effectively execute both aggressive and defensive strategies. Notably, he was picked by Smoggy, who played a crucial role for EDward Gaming in securing victory at the VCT China Kickoff Grand Final, earning the team a spot in the VCT Masters Bangkok 2025.

Also read: VCT Masters Bangkok 2025: Schedule, prize pool, and more.

2) Astra

Astra in Valorant (Image via Riot Games)

Astra's pick rate remains high, particularly in the Americas (43%) and EMEA (47%) regions. Her ability to place stars anywhere on the map for precise control helps teams execute highly structured plays, making her invaluable on maps that require disciplined setups.

Ad

For instance, carpe from T1 selected Astra for the Pearl map, and her presence proved to be a game-changer in the Lower Bracket Final against GEN.G Esports.

Also read: All teams qualified for VCT Masters Bangkok.

3) Sova

Sova in Valorant (Image via Riot Games)

Sova has become one of the most popular picks in the EMEA region, with a selection rate of 40%, and in China, with a selection rate of 47%. His effective reconnaissance utilities — including the Recon Bolt and Owl Drone — help him to gather crucial intelligence, making him an essential agent for coordinated attacks.

Ad

In the Upper Bracket Final of the VCT EMEA Kickoff 2025, Sova was picked by trexx and played a key role for Team Vitality in securing their victory, demonstrating his value as a reliable Initiator.

Also read: Top 5 players to look out for at VCT Masters Bangkok.

4) Cypher

Cypher in Valorant (Image via Riot Games)

Cypher has established a strong presence in the meta, with pick rates of 38% in EMEA and 39% in China. His ability to secure areas using Trapwires and Spycam makes him a vital choice for teams that prioritize defensive stability. Furthermore, his intel-gathering skills enable teams to prevent flanks and control key areas effectively.

Ad

Cypher’s stealthy abilities were showcased by Team Liquid’s nAts during the VCT Kickoff EMEA 2025 Lower Bracket Final against Team Heretics.

Also read: VCT Masters Bangkok Twitch drops leaked.

5) Raze

Raze in Valorant (Image via Riot Games)

Raze has high pick rates across different regions, with 51% in the Pacific, 41% in EMEA, and 44% in the Americas. Her explosive utility set allows teams to gain immediate advantages in duels, making her a dominant force in aggressive compositions.

Ad

Raze has been a key Agent for G2 Esports during the Americas Kickoff, where jawgemo picked her and contributed significantly to their qualification for the VCT Masters in Bangkok.

Also read: Valorant releases new music single ONE PUNCH by MILLI for Masters Bangkok.

6) Tejo

Tejo in Valorant (Image via Riot Games)

Tejo has quickly gained popularity in competitive play, with an increasing pick rate across various regions. His versatile utility can be a game-changer, particularly in post-plant situations and defensive setups. Players like nobody from EDward Gaming have effectively utilized Tejo's abilities to control engagements and secure rounds, as seen in the VCT China Kickoff Final against Trace Esports on the Bind map.

Ad

Tejo's impact is expected to grow at VCT Masters Bangkok 2025 where teams will look to leverage his unique utility set to gain advantage.

Also read: Valorant: How to master Tejo.

Top agent picks from all regions

EMEA Region

Teams in the EMEA Kickoff prioritized strategic control and intelligence-gathering agents. Controllers and initiators played a significant role, with Omen and Sova being key picks. Their ability to dictate engagements through area control and information retrieval was highly valued.

Ad

Americas Region

The Americas region featured a well-balanced mix of Duelists and Controllers. Raze, Astra, Viper, and Omen emerged as popular choices for their aggressive firepower and defensive confidence. This balanced team structure enabled teams to transition between offense and defense easily.

Pacific Region

The Pacific meta prioritized fast-paced, unpredictable gameplay. Agents such as Astra and Raze witnessed a boost in pick rate, allowing teams to execute high-mobility strategies. Their disruptive capability and ability to cause havoc provided them an advantage in numerous fights.

Ad

China Region

China's competitive landscape has seen an increase in calculated, methodological gameplay with a focus on tactical execution. Agents such as Cypher and Sova have grown in popularity because of their ability to gain important information and efficiently launch team fights. Furthermore, Omen remains a popular choice for teams who prioritize map control.

Also read: Valorant Champions Tour and Masters 2025 Format revealed.

The evolving meta of Valorant ensures that teams must continually adapt their strategies. Based on recent trends and high pick rates across multiple regions, these agents stand out as the most impactful ones for VCT Masters Bangkok 2025.

Ad

Their consistent presence in top-tier play suggests they will be central to the tournament's competitive landscape, especially due to their creative potential in specific maps.

Follow Sportskeeda for more updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback