All Valorant Champions skins ranked from worst to best

Valorant Champions 2023 is the grand finale of the 2023 VCT season. This international event will see teams from all over the world compete to become the 2023 world champions. The event will be held in Los Angeles and will start off with the Group Stage, later heading into the Playoffs. Both stages will follow a double-elimination format.

To celebrate the final VCT event of the season, Valorant releases a Champions skin bundle every year. This bundle can only be bought during this period of time and doesn't appear in stores or Night Markets again. The qualified teams are also given a cut from the bundle's earnings.

There have been a total of three Champions collections as of 2023. The article below will rank all the Valorant Champions skins from worst to best.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Valorant Champions skins ranked from the best and worst

6) Champions 2023 Kunai

The Champions 2023 Kunai is the melee skin from the latest Champions collection. Players can purchase it for 5350 VP (Valorant Points) within a limited time. The melee comes with two upgrades: the first is for the animation, while the other adds the Champion's aura.

The Champions Kunai is very similar to the Valorant Go! Vol 1 Kunai when it comes to its animation. However, the only difference is that as the player starts to rack up more kills, the kunai looks slightly different.

5) Champions 2021 Vandal

The Champions 2021 Vandal was the rifle skin in the first Champions collection. It cost 2675 VP and has three upgrades available. The first upgrade is for inspect music and kill effects. The second is for the finisher, and the third is for the Champion's Aura.

The Champions 2021 Vandal is very similar to the default Vandal in structure. However, its kill finisher is easily its best part. After the kill, a VCT logo will show up on the map. If the player stands on the logo, they can see Brimstone from the "Die for You" music video in the sky.

4) Champions 2022 Butterfly knife

The Champions 2022 Butterfly Knife is the melee skin from the second Champions collection. Similar to the 2021 Champions Vandal, it cost 5350 VP and came with two upgrades. The first is for the animation, whereas the second is for the Champion's Aura.

The Champions Butterfly Knife is very slick and has some very satisfying animations. However, the most unique part of this melee is its inspect animation, where the player will hold a miniature version of the Champions 2022 trophy in their other hand.

3) Champions 2022 Phantom

The Champions 2022 Phantom was the rifle skin from the second Valorant Champions collection and was released alongside the Butterfly Knife skin. As always, this rifle skin comes with three upgrades. The first is for inspect and kill animations. The second is for the finisher, and the last is for the Champion's Aura.

Many players consider the Champions 2022 Phantom as one of the best Phantom skins in the game. It looks very clean and has a sound effect that never feels distracting. Its inspect animation is very unique as the character model will start grooving to the "Fire Again" music by tapping their finger on the Phantom. The finisher is somewhat similar to its predecessor's, but this time, the player will see the trophy in the sky instead of a particular Agent.

2) Champions 2021 Karambit

The Champions Karambit was released with the first Valorant Champions collection and cost 5350 VP. Like the other melee skins, this one had two upgrades available, one for the VFX and the other for the Champion's aura.

The Champions Karambit is easily the best melee skin from all the Champions collections. It is slick and has unique inspect animations which is an important aspect of a Karambit melee. The only other Karambit that is somewhat similar to this one is the Reaver 2.0 melee.

1) Champions 2023 Vandal

The Champions 2023 Vandal is the rifle skin for the latest collection. It costs 2675 VP and also has three upgrades. These upgrades are similar to the previous Rifle skins ranging from Inspect and kill effects to the finisher to, finally, the Champion's Aura.

The Champions 2023 Vandal is easily the best weapon skin from all the Champions collections. It is a neat design with a subtle but powerful sound effect. The VCT logo on the Vandal also shines bright on the weapon. While the finisher is great to look at, it might just be the weakest part of this new skin.