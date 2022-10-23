Best Harbor lineups on Haven in Valorant: Cove, Cascade, and High Tide

Valorant has introduced its fifth Controller to the Agent pool, and Harbor's addition to the game has already started to make significant changes to the meta. Players have become comfortable with the Indian Agent's kit when it comes to maintaining a balance between aggression and passive play.

Haven is the most unique map in Valorant. It is the only one that consists of a total of three sites. Utilizing long angles and tall viewpoints, players must employ Harbor's abilities effectively to obstruct enemies' lines of sight. The article will discuss some of the most effective lineups that players can use in Valorant's Haven.

Unqiue Harbor ability lineups on Valorant's Haven

He comes with water abilities that work the same way as smoke, very similar to Viper and other smokers. However, Harbor cannot damage enemies with his moves, which makes his kit rather passive.

He can produce two water walls similar to Viper's, the first of which can be bent in any direction according to the player's desire. The second one is a tall wall that can slow down enemies on contact and advances in the deployed direction. Lastly, his Cove ability is a bubble with a protective layer that can be destroyed using bullets. With that out of the way, here are the most effective lineups on Haven.

High Tide

Default A-site wall

A-site default wall on Valorant's Haven (Image via Riot Games)

You will have to find the left-most corner on A short to get the positioning right for this lineup's. Once reached, the map can help to understand the points that need to be cut off from the enemy's line of sight.

A-site's default map placement on Valorant's Haven (Image via Riot Games)

You will have to manually curve the High Tide to the right side and then look up while doing that. This will result in the wall reaching a taller space, covering A-heaven.

A-site default wall on Valorant's Haven (Image via Riot Games)

Now, you will notice how the High Tide can cut off defender spawn and A-heaven at the same time.

Default wall C site

C-site High Tide placement on Valorant's Haven (Image via Riot Games)

You will have to find a pile of boxes outside the C-lobby to set up the lineup.

C-site default wall map placement on Haven (Image via Riot Games)

After climbing the smallest box, the map can be used to lineup C-garage and defender spawn at the same time.

C-site High Tide wall results on Haven (Image via Riot Games)

Though this High Tide lineup does not require you to curve or bend the wall, it can cover up the two most important retake angles for defenders.

Cascade

Mid window

Mid window Cascade positioning from B-site (Image via Riot Games)

You will have to position yourself in the B-main doorway to perform this Cascade lineup. The wall used here can block off the attackers' vision in the mid-section early in the round.

Mid Cascade results from B-site (Image via Riot Games)

Once the Cascade wall starts advancing, you can stop it after it reaches mid-window by pressing C or the keybind assigned to the ability. The attackers will be forced to stop peeking out of the window now, and any player trying to breach the Cascade will be slowed down.

A-long wall

A-long Cascade's positioning on Valorant's Haven (Image via Riot Games)

You can use the Cascade wall on A-long while pushing as attackers. To do this, Harbor must position himself at the lobby door and deploy his Cascade to save his team from the enemy's line of sight.

A-long Cascade's results on Valorant's Haven

Harbor can stop the wall right at the main entrance so foes will not push through the Cascade. However, players must take note that the wall can be spammed.

Cove

A-long to A-heaven

A-long Cove's positioning on Haven (Image via Riot Games)

This time, Harbor players in Valorant will have to position themselves near the cart on A-long to perform this Cove lineup.

A-long Cove must be jump-thrown from the flower to land on heaven (Image via Riot Games)

When in position, you will have to put their crosshairs on the marked flower on top of the roof, as shown in the image above. A jump-throw is required to make sure the Cove lands exactly on A-heaven.

A-long Cove results on the site (Image via Riot Games)

Now, you will be protected from A-heaven as it takes a few bullets for the Cove's shield to break down.

Attacker spawn to B-main

Attacker spawn to B-main Cove positioning (Image via Riot Games)

Valorant players must position themselves on the attacker spawn to achieve this lineup. A broken bucket will be lying on the floor.

Attacker spawn to B-main Cove throw's crosshair placement (Image via Riot Games)

Once the players have lined their position with the bucket, they will have to look up on top of the B-site temple, as shown in the image above. After aiming at the yellow tip of the structure, you will have to move their crosshairs slightly to the left.

Attacker Spawn to B-main Cove throw results (Image via Riot Games)

You can throw the Cove without a jump throw for this lineup. This will close the angle for B-main, allowing the attackers to take mid-control without having to worry about any defenders pushing from the B-site.

Players will have to stay tuned for more map-based guides related to the brand-new Controller, Harbor. As it has only been a few days since his release, gamers can use the mentioned tricks to get the most out of his kit.

