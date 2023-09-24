5 best Neon Player Cards to buy from Valorant's Accessories Store

Player Cards are simple cosmetic items in Valorant that are useful in displaying a person's username, total level, title, current rank, and previous act's rank. These cards are shown in the matchmaking lobby, loading screen, and even while spectating a teammate.

In Episode 7 Act 1, the game introduced a completely new In-game shop called the Accessories Store, where you could purchase cosmetic items like Gun Buddies, Sprays, Player Cards, etc., from the previous Battlepasses. This can be done by using a new in-game currency called Kingdom Points.

Player Cards are essentially the highlight of this store due to their variety and the fact that they can be shown off multiple times in the game. Below is a list of the five best Neon cards that can be bought in Valorant's Accessories Store.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions

Latest Issue, Enter the Duelists, and three more Neon Player Cards that can be purchased in Valorant's Accessories store

1) Latest Issue

Latest Issue Player Card (Image via Riot Games)

The Latest Issue Player Card was released in August 2023 alongside the Battlepass for Episode 7 Act 2. It does not have any other variations.

The card features three Agents which are Jett, Gekko, and Neon, enjoying their day out to what looks like a comic book store. Neon can be seen checking out some comics and having the most fun out of all of them.

2) Boot Camp // So Much More

Boot Camp // So Much More Player Card (Image via Riot Games)

The Boot Camp Player Cards were all released in March 2023 and were available with the Battlepass for Valorant's Episode 6 Act 2. It features many different Agents like Skye, Sage, Reyna, Neon, Omen, and Yoru.

There are a total of three cards in this series that show the Valorant Agents going against each other in a 1v1 to train. In "So Much More," we see Neon and Reyna go against each other. Both the Agents have abilities with limitless potential, and the artwork is somewhat similar to the scenes shown in the cinematic, "SHATTERED."

3) Enter the Duelists

Enter the Duelists Player Card (Image via Riot Games)

Enter the Duelists Player Card was released in June 2022 in the Battlepass for Episode 5 Act 1. It is not a part of any other series, making it one of a kind. It features the Duelists - Jett, Phoenix, Raze, Neon, and Yoru.

Neon can be seen ahead of everyone else, which is most likely due to her super speed. Meanwhile, the rest are right behind her, ready with their ultimate abilities equipped.

4) Operation: Vacation

Operation: Vacation Player Card (Image via Riot Games)

The Operation Player Cards have been released across multiple Battlepasses. There are a total of two cards in this series, which were available in Episode 4 Act 1 and Episode 5 Act 1.

This Player Card shows the Valorant Agents taking a break and going out for a vacation. The Agents that have tagged along for this ride are Sage, Jett, and Raze, who are sitting on the roof of the vehicle while Killjoy, Neon, and Brimstone are sitting in it.

5) Radiants Detected

Radiants Detected Player Card (Image via Riot Games)

The Radiants Detected Player Card was released in April 2023 and could be acquired in the Battlepass for Valorant's Episode 6 Act 3. There are no other variations of this in the game.

The card shows the Agents, Killjoy, Neon, Phoenix, and Jett, relaxing in the Valorant Headquarters.

We see Neon sitting in the front eating her cup noodles with Killjoy on her laptop and Phoenix sharing his pack of food with Jett. All of them are being scanned by a machine looking for substance which is only detected within the three Duelists, leaving Killjoy feeling a little sad.