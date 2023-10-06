5 best Valorant pros who played Omen in VCT 2023

Omen comes under the Controller category of Valorant's Agents, and has existed in the game ever since the beta phase. His abilities allow him to cover vision sightlines with smokes, making for a safer passage into the site. Compared to the other Controllers, he is unique as he can be played both aggressively and passively. His teleportation abilities provide a high outplay potential, and can be used to get out of tense situations.

In VCT 2023, many pro players showcased their best performance using the mysterious Agent. Below is a list of five best Valorant pros that played Omen in VCT 2023.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

MaKo, s0m, and 3 more Valorant pros that were incredible as Omen in VCT 2023

1) MaKo

Myeongkwan "MaKo" Kim is a South Korean esports player who plays for DRX. He mainly fulfilled the role of Controller for his team, but has also played as the Duelist Jett in the past.

In 2022, DRX proved to the world that they weren't just a monstrous team in the Pacific, but could also go toe-to-toe with the big teams at international events. In VCT 2023, they were able to continue and build upon that performance as they secured a 3rd-4th place in LOCK//IN, and a 2nd place in the Pacific League.

MaKo was a huge contributor to this as he is easily the squad's most consistent player. He puts up big numbers for his team and can calmly clutch rounds in tense situations. MaKo's best performance was in the VCT Pacific League where he scored a total ACS (Average Combat Score) of 212.2.

2) s0m

Sam "s0m" Oh is an American esports player who played for NRG Esports. He has mainly fulfilled the role of a Controller for his team, but has also played as the Duelists Jett, Raze, and even Phoenix in the past.

In VCT 2023, s0m got an opportunity to compete at the highest level of Valorant esports as NRG made it to the franchising. With ardiis and the OpTic Gaming core, he flourished and performed beyond everyone's expectations.

At LOCK//IN, s0m had one of the best international debuts as he clocked in an ACS of 212.2. His raw mechanical skill and the ability to get multi-frags constantly changed the course of a match for his team. s0m is an incredibly smart and consistent player, and he shined the most among his veteran teammates.

3) jawgemo

Alexander "jawgemo" Mor is an esports player from Cambodia who played for Evil Geniuses. He mainly played as the Controller for his team, but occasionally switched out to play the Duelist Raze on certain Valorant maps like Fracture and Lotus as well.

jawgemo and his team weren't able to achieve a lot in the previous years of Valorant esports. However, VCT 2023 gave them a chance to prove themselves at the highest tier of competition. This is where the community saw jawgemo unleash his potential.

Similar to his Duelist role, jawgemo was able to bring a lot of aggression while playing as a Controller. As Omen, he was able to make many thoughtful plays, and he converted them into multikills with his sharp aim. He was able to secure an ACS of 228.1 in Valorant Champions 2023 and win the entire event, giving NA their first Champions trophy.

4) jakee

Jake "jakee" Anderson is an American esports player who plays for Cloud9. Besides the role of a Controller, he has also previously played as the Duelist, Jett.

jakee started out as a collegiate player in Valorant esports and only entered the Cloud9 roster after LOCK//IN. This was when the team had decided to remove yay and vanity from the roster. jakee had big shoes to fill, and he delivered big time.

Although he was a rookie, he was able to keep up with the best in his region. He was talented with his aim and had very methodical approaches to tense situations. jakee and the new IGL (In-game leader) runi's inclusion into the roster resulted in positive results for the team. jakee ended with an ACS of 191.7 in the VCT Americas League.

5) tuyz

Arthur "tuyz" Andrade is a Brazilian esports player who plays for LOUD. He played mainly as the Controller Agent for his team, but has also played as the Duelists Raze and Jett for his previous teams.

tuyz had been a part of many tier-two Valorant teams in the past. It was in November 2022 when he joined LOUD and got the chance to compete at the highest level.

tuyz was an incredible player who displayed a brilliant performance in his international debut at LOCK//IN. When his veteran teammates were unable to perform, tuyz stepped up and pulled off some massive clutches for his team. His best performance was in LOCK//IN, where he got an ACS of 171.2.