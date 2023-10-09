5 best Valorant pros who played Skye in VCT 2023

Skye was the first Initiator released in Valorant after its full release. Her abilities let her blind enemies with her flashes while also giving information about enemy whereabouts. She is also one of the two Agents in the game that can heal other teammates.

Ever since her release, Skye has been present in many team compositions. Her pick rate saw a major spike after changes were made to Sova to a point where she became one of the highest-picked Agents in the pro scene. She had a pick rate of 59% in VCT Masters Tokyo and 56% in Valorant Champions 2023.

Many pro players had to learn Skye and were able to truly master her in this season. Below is a list of the five best Skye players from VCT 2023

Note: This list is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

d4v41, Ethan, and three more Valorant pros who were amazing as Skye in VCT 2023

1) d4v41

d4v41 at Masters Tokyo (Image via flickr)

Khalish "d4v41" Rusyaidee is a Malaysian esports player who plays for Paper Rex. He is a flex player for his team and has played Agents like Viper, Killjoy, Skye, Chamber, and KAY/O in the past year.

d4v41 had already made quite a name for himself in the past year, and in VCT 2023, the improvements to his gameplay were more notable. He was sharper with his aim, calmer, and had a high amount of impact with his utility in every match.

d4v41 was also able to clutch out multiple rounds for his team and shined bright in the already cracked Paper Rex roster. His best performance was in the VCT Pacific League, where he earned an ACS (average combat score) of 206.7.

2) Ethan

Ethan at Masters Tokyo (Image via flickr)

Ethan "Ethan" Arnold is an American esports player who played for Evil Geniuses. He has mainly fulfilled the role of an Initiator for his team but has also played as the Duelist, Yoru, on certain maps.

In VCT 2022, Ethan and his former Valorant team, NRG Esports, weren't able to produce great results. However, with Evil Geniuses, he was able to earn the title of World Champion for 2023.

Ethan, being a veteran player, brought a lot of experience and knowledge to the Evil Geniuses squad. As an Initiator, his flashes would always have high amounts of value and also made him the player with some of the highest assists in VCT.

He was the kind of player who could make up flash lineups on the go to support his teammates. Ethan's best performance was in the Americas League, where he got an ACS of 196.1.

3) nobody

nobody at LOCK//IN (Image via flickr)

Chinese esports pro player, Wang "nobody" Senxu plays for EDward Gaming. He has mainly fulfilled the role of an Initiator for his team but also played the role of the Sentinel, Cypher, in the past.

nobody and EDward Gaming had already gotten some reputation for their mechanical skill in Valorant Champions 2022. In VCT 2023, the Chinese team went beyond everyone's expectations and gave viewers some of the most memorable moments.

He was a huge factor in EDward Gaming's achievements in 2023. While his utility was on point, his unpredictable aggressive pushes mixed with insane aim would always result in him getting multi kills. nobody's best performance was in China's Champions 2023 Qualifier, where he got an ACS of 207.9

4) Leo

Leo at Valorant Champions Tour LOCK//IN (Image via flickr)

Swedish esports pro Leo "Leo" Jannesson currently plays for Fnatic. His role has mainly been to support his squad as the Initiator player for his team.

Leo's individual performance was highly impactful towards his former team, Guild's success in the past. Hence, joining the superteam, Fnatic, only pushed him even further during the 2023 season.

In VCT 2023, Leo gained a reputation as one of the best players in the world. His cracked aim, perfect utility, and talent to clutch out rounds by himself made him one of the standout players this year. By winning two back-to-back trophies with Fnatic, Leo cemented his name in the history of Valorant esports. His best performance was in LOCK//IN, where he got an ACS of 225.0.

5) cauanzin

cauanzin at Masters Tokyo (Image via flickr)

Cauan "cauanzin" Pereira is a Brazilian esports player who plays for LOUD. Besides Gekko and KAY/O, he has played every other Initiator Agent for his team in the past year.

The departure of two heavy hitters, Sacy and pANcada, from LOUD was followed by cauanzin's entry into the roster. Having some prior experience at the regional and international scene of Valorant, he showed quite a bit of potential.

In VCT 2023, cauanzin grew exponentially alongside his world-class teammates. His utility would perfectly set up his teammates for kills, and was also able to clutch up major rounds for his team. He played a pivotal role in securing the Playoffs spot in VCT LOCK//IN. His best performance was in Valorant Champions 2023, where he got an ACS of 217.3.