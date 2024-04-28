BLEED vs DRX - VCT Pacific 2024 Stage 1: Prediction, where to watch, and more

BLEED vs DRX is the Group Stage match in Week 4 of VCT Pacific 2024 Stage 1. This best-of-three series is somewhat pointless, as all the six spots in the Playoffs stage have already been filled. That said, winning this game can help give either squad a confidence boost for its future matches.

Currently, BLEED is at one win and four losses, placing it in fifth place in its group. DRX has four wins and zero losses. As such, this team is in the first spot in its group with the best record in the VCT Pacific Stage 1.

BLEED vs DRX - Which team will win this match at VCT Pacific 2024 Stage 1?

Prediction

BLEED is among the worst teams in the Pacific region. The roster has shown a lot of flaws, including a lack of proper synergy and the absence of depth in its strategies. With its current record, BLEED will not be moving forward to the Playoffs stage.

After missing out on VCT Masters Madrid, DRX has reformed and once again become the titan it once was. The team has destroyed the competition and is the only one with zero losses. Due to its win streak, DRX has already made it to the Playoffs stage.

This upcoming game heavily favors this squad as it has played admirably throughout the 2024 season. However, this match might just be what BLEED needs to find its groove for the Pacific Stage 2. However, DRX won't let this Bo3 series be easy as they will be battling for a higher seed placement in the Playoffs.

Head-to-head

These teams have never faced each other before.

Recent results

BLEED's most recent match was against Paper Rex in VCT Pacific 2024 Stage 1, where it lost the Bo3 series 0-2.

DRX's most recent match was against Gen.G at the same event. It won the Bo3 series 2-1.

Potential lineups

BLEED

Nutchapon " sScary" Matarat

Matarat Kim " Zest " Ki-Seok

" Ki-Seok Jorel " Retla " Teo

" Teo Jacob " yay " Whiteaker

" Whiteaker Derrick " Deryeon " Yee

" Yee Nikola "LEGIJA" Ninic (Head Coach)

DRX

Kim " stax " Gu-taek (IGL)

" Gu-taek (IGL) Yu " BuZz " Byung-chul

" Byung-chul Kim " MaKo " Myeong-kwan

" Myeong-kwan Jung " Foxy9 " Jae-sung

" Jae-sung Cho " Flashback " Min-hyuk

" Min-hyuk Pyeon "termi" Seon-ho (Head Coach)

When and where to watch BLEED vs DRX

Fans can watch the match on VCT Pacific's official YouTube and Twitch channels. It will take place on April 29, 2024, at 1 am PT/ 10 am CET/ 1:30 pm IST/ 5 pm JST.

Here are the links:

BLEED vs DRX on Twitch: Watch here

Watch here BLEED vs DRX on YouTube: Watch here

