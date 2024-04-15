Cloud9 vs Evil Geniuses - VCT Americas 2024 Stage 1: Predictions, where to watch, and more

Cloud9 vs Evil Geniuses is a Group Stage match in VCT Americas 2024 Stage 1. In this event, all the teams from the region's league are giving it their all to qualify for VCT Masters Shanghai. They will first go through the Group Stage which will then be followed by the Playoffs.

Day 5 of the event led to two very dominant matches. In the first one, KRÜ Esports continued their winning streak as they defeated MIBR by 2-0 in the Bo3 (Best-of-three) series. The second match was over even quicker as NRG Esports destroyed FURIA to win 2-0 as well. They only lost a total of 10 rounds in the entire series.

Cloud9 vs Evil Geniuses - Which team will win this match at VCT Americas 2024 Stage 1?

Predictions

Cloud9 has been going through a rough journey in the 2024 season. After an underwhelming performance at Kickoff, the team made a couple of roster changes. With a win under their belt, this new team has performed better in Stage 1.

Evil Geniuses exceeded everyone's expectations during the Kickoff event. They were able to bring a lot of new ideas to the table and have made them work. Unfortunately, their performance at Stage 1 has been a bit of a mixed bag as the team has started with a loss.

Cloud9 vs Evil Geniuses match is hard to predict as both teams are somewhat equally matched. However, Cloud9 did look slightly better in their recent series and might just take away the win.

Head-to-head

Both teams have faced each other several times before. The most recent was during the Americas League in 2023, where Evil Geniuses won the Bo3 series by 2-0.

Recent results

Cloud9's most recent match was against Leviatán in VCT Americas 2024 Stage 1 where they won the Bo3 series by 2-1.

Evil Geniuses' most recent match was at the same event where they lost the Bo3 series by 0-2.

Potential Lineups

Cloud9:

Anthony " Vanity " Malaspina (IGL)

" Malaspina (IGL) Erick " Xeppaa " Bach

" Bach Dylan " runi " Cade

" Cade Francis " OXY " Hoang

" Hoang Kaleb " moose " Jayne

" Jayne Ian "Immi" Harding (Coach)

Evil Geniuses:

Nicholas " NaturE " Garrison (IGL)

" Garrison (IGL) Derrek " Derrek " Ha

" Ha Phat " supamen " Le

" Le Vincent " Apotheon " Le

" Le Alexander " jawgemo " Mor

" Mor Christine "potter" Chi (Head coach)

When and where to watch Cloud9 vs Evil Geniuses

Valorant enthusiasts can watch the match on the official YouTube and Twitch channels of VCT Americas. It will take place on April 15, 2024, at 2 pm PT/ 11 pm CET/ 2:30 am IST (next day).

Here are the links:

Cloud9 vs Evil Geniuses on YouTube : Watch here

: Watch here Cloud9 vs Evil Geniuses on Twitch: Watch here

